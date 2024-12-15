SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3's Post-Credits Scenes Have LEAKED Online - SPOILERS

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters later this week but footage and descriptions of the threequel's post-credits scene are already doing the rounds on social media platforms like X, Reddit, and TikTok.

How? We can't imagine a critic has been blatant enough to record these scenes, so this is likely a "reap what you sow" situation for Paramount Pictures after inviting influencers and YouTubers to early screenings.

Regardless, while we won't be posting the footage here (it's not hard to find), we can tell you what's currently being shared online.

It's said that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends with Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails racing to see who is fastest. Sonic easily wins but zips off too far into the distance, finding himself alone in a forest on the outskirts of New York. It's then that Metal Sonic appears and, in the fight that ensues, our hero is surrounded by a whole squadron of the robots.

Things look bleak for poor Sonic and it's then that Amy appears and saves him (we've been unable to verify who plays the character or if she even speaks in the stinger).

For those of you who aren't aware, Metal Sonic is a "Badnik" robot created by Dr. Eggman in secret to kill the speedster. There's typically a main Metal Sonic in the games and comics rather than a mindless army of them, so he could be a potential fourth movie's big bad controlling these soldiers.

As for Amy, the fan-favourite pink hedgehog is Sonic's love interest and a character fans have long waited to see brought to the screen.

Another scene reveals that Keanu Reeves' Shadow is still alive following his apparent death earlier in the movie. We'd bet on that being a way to set up a movie or streaming spin-off for the anti-hero similar to Paramount+'s Knuckles series.

Sonic the Hedgehog franchise director Jeff Fowler previously confirmed we'll see "new characters" in this latest movie and said, "It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film."

"We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation," he added. "This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters."

Check back here later this week for our full breakdown of all the biggest moments and spoilers in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In the meantime, you can watch the latest trailer below.

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The story was written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller; they also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.