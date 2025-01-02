SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Is Free On PlayStation This Month

For those who haven't yet played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — and judging by the game's lackluster sales it's probably many of us — you'll be happy to know that your patience has paid off. Sony has announced its upcoming lineup of free games through PlayStation Plus and included among them is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The action-adventure shooter from Rocksteady Studios, the developers of the critically acclaimed Batman Arkham series of games, was released in early 2024. However mixed reviews and poor marketing resulted in the game failing to meet the sales expectations of Warner Bros. Games.

To be fair, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wasn't the worst attempt at a superhero game that we've ever seen. The game does sit at an "average" 60/100 on Metacritic for the PlayStation 5. It's not perfect, but it's a perfectly fine looter shooter that offers bursts of excitement and fun, despite the repetitive gameplay and stale mechanics.

One could argue that at a launch price of $70, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wasn't worth it. However, now that it's free for those who are already paid PlayStation Plus members, it's probably worth a download. If anything, just to experience the story.

Set five years after the events of Arkham Knight, the game's storyline follows the ultimate band of misfits, assembled by Amanda Waller and sent to Metropolis to stop the alien invader Brainiac and kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is playable solo or co-op with a party of four. The game was released with an initial roster that included Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as playable characters, each with their own unique melee combat and traversal style. Despite the poor sales, Rocksteady continued to support the game post-launch with seasonal content that included new characters the Joker, Mrs. Freeze, Lawless, and Deathstroke.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes to PlayStation Plus just as Rocksteady gets ready to pull the plug on the game's post-launch support. In December, the developer announced that Season 4 will be the game's final season of additional content. While you'll still be able to play everything that's been released up until now, there will be no further content added to the game.

Online play will still be offered, meaning you'll still be able to team up with friends, although we don't know for how long. In December, Rocksteady introduced an Offline Mode that allows you to play the game's main story campaign and seasonal story mission content without an internet connection. While appreciated, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was designed with multiplayer in mind so hopefully the servers stay up for at least a few more months so that everyone with PlayStation Plus who downloads it this month can play with others.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be free for all PlayStation Plus members for the month of January 2025. You'll be able to download it on January 7th until February 3rd. Once you add it to your collection, it's yours forever as long as you remain subscribed to PS Plus.

