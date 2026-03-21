The Development Team Has Grown To Nearly 500 Strong For Upcoming THE WITCHER 4 Game

CD Projekt Red has delivered another encouraging sign for fans of The Witcher. In their latest financial report to investors, the studio has confirmed that the development team for the highly anticipated sequel The Witcher 4 has reached 499 people. That number is an increase of 88 developers since the end of February 2025, showing steady and deliberate growth as the project advances deeper into production.

The expansion of the team puts The Witcher 4 at the center of the company's efforts. Out of CD Projekt Red's total 933 developers across all projects as of February 28th, 2026, more than half are now dedicated to this single title. It is a clear statement of priority for a franchise that has defined the studio for over a decade. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, remains one of the most celebrated open-world RPGs ever made, and fans have been waiting patiently for the next chapter. This latest update suggests the wait is being taken seriously, with resources being allocated to match the ambition.

The growth is not limited to raw numbers. CD Projekt Red has brought in experienced talent from some of the most respected games in recent years. Among the recent additions are cinematic director Felix Pedulla from Baldur's Gate 3, composer Russell Brower who worked on multiple Blizzard titles, and cinematic animator Lucie Hennet from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These hires point to a deliberate strategy of strengthening key areas like storytelling, music, and visual presentation. While the exact roles of every new team member are not public, the pattern shows CD Projekt Red is aiming high for The Witcher 4.

The game itself marks a significant shift for the series. For the first time, players will step into the role of Ciri instead of Geralt of Rivia. This change opens exciting narrative possibilities, especially given Ciri's established powers and complex backstory from the books and previous games. The original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski built a rich world that the games have expanded upon beautifully, and handing the lead to Ciri feels like a natural evolution that longtime fans have been eager to see.

Beyond The Witcher 4, the studio is also expanding other Witcher-related projects. The team working on Project Sirius, the placeholder name for a planned multiplayer experience, grew from 49 to 71 people over the past year. Meanwhile, the Hadar project saw a small reduction from 29 to 26 developers, and the miscellaneous "Other" category dropped by three. These adjustments reflect typical resource balancing as priorities shift.

Cyberpunk 2 continues to build momentum as well. Its pre-production team has grown to 149 people, up from 135 in October 2025 and 116 earlier. While still in early stages, the steady increase suggests CD Projekt Red is investing across its major franchises without neglecting any of them.

During a previous earnings call, co-CEO Michał Kiciński outlined an ambitious roadmap: three new Witcher games over the next six years, with The Witcher 4 serving as the foundation. The first title will likely have the longest development cycle, allowing subsequent entries to build on its technology, assets, and world-building. This approach could give fans a steady stream of new content rather than long gaps between releases.

No official release window for the game has been announced yet, and the project remains years away. However, the consistent growth in team size and the quality of recent hires provide real confidence that CD Projekt Red is treating this as a flagship effort. The studio has learned valuable lessons from past launches, and the focus on careful expansion suggests a commitment to quality over rushed timelines.

Players can hopefully rest assured that The Witcher 4 is in good hands. With nearly 500 developers focused on it and a clear plan for multiple games ahead, the series that captivated millions is preparing to return stronger than ever with a big punch. The path to Ciri's story is getting brighter and stronger with every new team member added, and the excitement around what comes next continues to grow.

What are your thoughts on the announcement of more developers? Do you think more developers is a good or a bad thing? I personally am excited to see more developments about Cyberpunk 2 as well. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates!