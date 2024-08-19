TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT Trailer Reveals First Look At Action-Packed Sequel To The Games

We finally have the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (via GameFragger.com) and, perhaps the most intriguing thing about this series is the fact it picks up after the events of the latest video game.

Typically, a show like this would be a straightforward adaptation of a game or an original story that draws inspiration from it. How accessible this "sequel" approach will make The Legend of Lara Croft remains to be seen, though the sneak peek promises a fun, action-packed adventure.

It was back in May that we learned Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider TV series is officially moving forward at Prime Video. However, that's set to be its own thing and has no ties to the games or previous movies starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

As for this Lara Croft, she'll be voiced by Captain America: The First Avenger and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning star Hayley Atwell.

"The scripts are so good and they're so fun," Atwell previously said. "And I think also I got so much practice and preparation for how to sustain the level of activity and energy with just your voice by playing Captain Carter in this way."

"It set me in good stead for going, 'This is how you, as a voiceover what it takes, for you to be confined in a small space and not seen, but totally rely on the voice to tell this story and wake up other people's imaginations.' So yeah, one thing helped feed the other for sure."

You can watch the first trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft below.

More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft is back.



Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, starring Hayley Atwell, premieres October 10. pic.twitter.com/G00vtbJHr8 — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2024

The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer.

More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artefact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

The all-new animated Netflix series features the voices of Hayley Atwell (Lara Croft), Allen Maldonado (Zip), and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games).

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja).

Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; and Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; as well as Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the Animation Studio with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premieres on Netflix on October 10.