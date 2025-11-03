Original WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter Gives Sabrina Carpenter's Blonde-Haired Diana Prince The Thumbs Up

Original WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter Gives Sabrina Carpenter's Blonde-Haired Diana Prince The Thumbs Up

Lynda Carter, who played Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman TV series, has shared her thoughts on singer Sabrina Carpenter's transformation into the Amazon for a recent performance over Halloween weekend.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 03, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Over the weekend, Sabrina Carpenter suited up as Wonder Woman as part of her Halloween Short n' Spooky show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Photos and footage of the singer as the iconic DC Comics superhero quickly went viral over Halloween weekend, and now Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter has weighed in on the blonde-haired Carpenter as Diana Prince. 

"I see this little argument about Wonder Woman being brunette," she wrote on X. "Reminder! Wonder Woman is within all of us, and sometimes, she has blonde hair like [Sabrina Carpenter]."

Carter is, of course, best known for playing the Amazon in the Wonder Woman TV series, which ran from 1976 to 1979. She later appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, the Amazon who stayed behind in a bid to buy her fellow Amazons time to escape man's world and flee to Themyscira.

The idea had been to explore her place in the DCEU in the unmade Wonder Woman 3, a movie that fell by the wayside when DC Studios was formed (Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have both been ditched ahead of a planned reboot). 

Last year, Carter shared her belief that the threequel could happen...if fans demand it. "I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans," she explained. "I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. And I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters. She’s not just a superhero."

"Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength, outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise."

Carter went on to say that Wonder Woman 3 "was really interesting, wonderful and about something important... Not just your typical thing. But they don’t want anyone else to make it."

A Wonder Woman threequel isn't going to happen; instead, Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is penning a fresh take on the iconic character that will bring the Trinity member into the DCU. Hopefully, that will take shape quicker than The Brave and the Bold

What do you think about Carpenter's take on Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments section. 

WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Imagines SHAZAM! Star Grace Caroline Currey As An Alex Ross-Inspired Diana
Related:

WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Imagines SHAZAM! Star Grace Caroline Currey As An Alex Ross-Inspired Diana
James Gunn Responds To Sabrina Carpenter’s Wonder Woman Being Mislabeled “Superwoman”
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Responds To Sabrina Carpenter’s Wonder Woman Being Mislabeled “Superwoman”

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 11:28 AM

Absolutely not!!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/3/2025, 11:31 AM
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/3/2025, 11:36 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - That 90s hip tilt haha so many women drawn like that back in the day
ferf
ferf - 11/3/2025, 11:37 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Blue hair? Big no to libtard wonder woman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 11:40 AM
That’s sweet!!.

Sabrina does look good in that outfit and having Drew Barrymore come out as Ghostface during her set was pretty cool aswell given her history with that franchise.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/3/2025, 11:52 AM
I cared so much about this. Glad someone finally talked about it.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/3/2025, 11:56 AM
Gutter tier news

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder