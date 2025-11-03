Original WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter Gives Sabrina Carpenter's Blonde-Haired Diana Prince The Thumbs Up

Over the weekend, Sabrina Carpenter suited up as Wonder Woman as part of her Halloween Short n' Spooky show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Photos and footage of the singer as the iconic DC Comics superhero quickly went viral over Halloween weekend, and now Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter has weighed in on the blonde-haired Carpenter as Diana Prince.

"I see this little argument about Wonder Woman being brunette," she wrote on X. "Reminder! Wonder Woman is within all of us, and sometimes, she has blonde hair like [Sabrina Carpenter]."

Carter is, of course, best known for playing the Amazon in the Wonder Woman TV series, which ran from 1976 to 1979. She later appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, the Amazon who stayed behind in a bid to buy her fellow Amazons time to escape man's world and flee to Themyscira.

The idea had been to explore her place in the DCEU in the unmade Wonder Woman 3, a movie that fell by the wayside when DC Studios was formed (Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have both been ditched ahead of a planned reboot).

Last year, Carter shared her belief that the threequel could happen...if fans demand it. "I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans," she explained. "I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. And I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters. She’s not just a superhero."

"Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength, outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise."

Carter went on to say that Wonder Woman 3 "was really interesting, wonderful and about something important... Not just your typical thing. But they don’t want anyone else to make it."

A Wonder Woman threequel isn't going to happen; instead, Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is penning a fresh take on the iconic character that will bring the Trinity member into the DCU. Hopefully, that will take shape quicker than The Brave and the Bold.

What do you think about Carpenter's take on Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments section.