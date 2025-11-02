WONDER WOMAN: Patty Jenkins Comments On The Possibility Of Directing DC Studios' Upcoming Reboot

Following Diana Prince's action-packed introduction in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character took centre stage the following year in Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins was at the helm of the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim and ultimately grossed $823 million at the worldwide box office. Wonder Woman 1984 followed in 2020, and despite initially very positive reviews, it slipped into "Rotten" territory and, hobbled by the pandemic, made only $169 million.

There were tentative plans for Wonder Woman 3—a movie which was set to focus on the Amazon in the present day—but those fell by the wayside when DC Studios was formed.

Paradise Lost, a TV series set on Themyscira long before Diana was born, doesn't appear to be happening, though Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tapped to pen a new Wonder Woman movie.

Jenkins was recently asked about the project and whether she could step back behind the camera to helm DC Studios' Wonder Woman reboot.

"At the moment, I am so excited with what I am doing, and it's always good to do something new," she replied, adding that "[I] loved making superhero movies...you never know, but I am having a good time."

It's hardly a surprise that Jenkins won't be back, as neither she nor Gal Gadot (who isn't expected to reprise the role) were said to be particularly happy with learning that the plug had been pulled on Wonder Woman 3. Plus, in the eyes of fans, Jenkins is 50/50, having delivered a great first movie and a not-so-great sequel.

In July, it was reported that Craig Gillespie (Supergirl), Kate Herron (Loki, The Last of Us), Nicole Kassell (Watchmen), Toby Haynes (Andor), Leigh Janiak (Netflix's Fear Street trilogy), Joe Cornish (Attack The Block), Rachel Morrison (The Mandalorian), Megan Park (My Old Ass), Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Kathryn Bigelow (A House of Dynamite) are all possibilities for Wonder Woman's director.

"I've always had Wonder Woman as a priority," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said over the summer. "But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script," he concluded.

