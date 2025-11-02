WONDER WOMAN: Patty Jenkins Comments On The Possibility Of Directing DC Studios' Upcoming Reboot

Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has weighed in on the possibility of directing DC Studios' upcoming reboot, and reveals whether she's still interested in superhero stories...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Following Diana Prince's action-packed introduction in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character took centre stage the following year in Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins was at the helm of the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim and ultimately grossed $823 million at the worldwide box office. Wonder Woman 1984 followed in 2020, and despite initially very positive reviews, it slipped into "Rotten" territory and, hobbled by the pandemic, made only $169 million. 

There were tentative plans for Wonder Woman 3—a movie which was set to focus on the Amazon in the present day—but those fell by the wayside when DC Studios was formed. 

Paradise Lost, a TV series set on Themyscira long before Diana was born, doesn't appear to be happening, though Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tapped to pen a new Wonder Woman movie.

Jenkins was recently asked about the project and whether she could step back behind the camera to helm DC Studios' Wonder Woman reboot.

"At the moment, I am so excited with what I am doing, and it's always good to do something new," she replied, adding that "[I] loved making superhero movies...you never know, but I am having a good time."

It's hardly a surprise that Jenkins won't be back, as neither she nor Gal Gadot (who isn't expected to reprise the role) were said to be particularly happy with learning that the plug had been pulled on Wonder Woman 3. Plus, in the eyes of fans, Jenkins is 50/50, having delivered a great first movie and a not-so-great sequel. 

In July, it was reported that Craig Gillespie (Supergirl), Kate Herron (Loki, The Last of Us), Nicole Kassell (Watchmen), Toby Haynes (Andor), Leigh Janiak (Netflix's Fear Street trilogy), Joe Cornish (Attack The Block), Rachel Morrison (The Mandalorian), Megan Park (My Old Ass), Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Kathryn Bigelow (A House of Dynamite) are all possibilities for Wonder Woman's director. 

"I've always had Wonder Woman as a priority," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said over the summer. "But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script," he concluded.

You can hear more from Jenkins in the player below. 

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/2/2025, 9:15 AM
I mean, Gunn is bringing Muschietti into the fold on a major I.P. after the disaster that was The Flash. There could always be a chance Jenkins is brought in for another property. Oh, but the new Wonder Woman? Not gonna happen.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/2/2025, 9:19 AM
@lazlodaytona - I dont fully beleive Muschietti is the reason why Flash failed.

The movie was pretty bad, but all the good parts consisted of having a Batman on screen, so I think he'll do fine.

Jenkins won't do it, it's a bait question to get Internet clicks going.

She won't do it without Gal.

Oh yeah, I remember when Gunn and Safran took over, there was no definitive comment on recasting her (imo it was due to her contract) but has that officially changed now?

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/2/2025, 9:31 AM
@lazlodaytona - I am just hoping and praying that Andy gets [frick]ing dropped. I see Ben Affleck take [frick]ing over
cubichy
cubichy - 11/2/2025, 9:17 AM
I absolutely loved WW in the snyder films and in WW1. I can re-watch that movie anytime, but WW84 was dog shit, Jenkins killed WW. All the build up to the golden Armour and it was all wasted. Jenkins had her shot and blew it, big time. She needs to stay fired, I do love GAL in the role. Exploring a moder day WW is a huge gap, can make billions if done right.
Dabs
Dabs - 11/2/2025, 9:21 AM
@cubichy - Gal was only good in the first WW because her terrible acting was somewhat masked by the innocence of the character getting exposed to Man's world. We deserve better.
newmutantsRETURNS
newmutantsRETURNS - 11/2/2025, 9:20 AM
So much for that Gods and Monsters, pt.1 slate 🤷
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/2/2025, 9:20 AM
she turned wonder woman into a rapist
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/2/2025, 9:28 AM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/2/2025, 9:29 AM
This ain’t [frick]ing happening.

She blew it with 1984, and that opportunity is [frick]ing dead.

Unfortunate, because she’s a good director, just not for Wonder Woman anymore.

For [frick]s sake
Forthas
Forthas - 11/2/2025, 9:45 AM
I think it was one of the very few good things recently to move on from Patty Jenkins. Even the first Wonder Woman, I think, was entertaining but also vastly overrated. We need a Wonder Woman film that will blow us away. Jenkins is not up to the task.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/2/2025, 9:51 AM
Honestly even as someone who thought the first WW was solid and even got some enjoyment out of 1984 , I would rather she not be back to helm WW…

The reason is that I feel it would be more exciting to have someone new & fresh tackle that character rather then Patty who has already had their take on the character not once but twice.

However i certainly wouldn’t mind if she’s given the shot to bring another DC character to life though , whoever that may be!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/2/2025, 10:10 AM

WW 1984 is the worst CBM of the last 25 years. No way Jenkins comes back.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/2/2025, 10:14 AM
I’m not sure how much wb interfered with ww84. While I think it would
be prudent for a fresh start for the character, I’m not sure if patty jenkins was the full blame for ww84 being so poorly received. To have such a drop in quality from the first to the second one? I dunno. On a side note, with all the talk about the possible return of the Snyderverse, been watching the Snyderverse, has some serious flaws but the casting has been really enjoyable. Love how in the comics how theres different stories/graphic novels of the characters. Wish the Gunnverse and the Snyderverse could co exist. There are so many stories to tell and would make everyone happy.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/2/2025, 10:26 AM
@epc1122 - I will also add though, they essentially killed Clark Kent. In the paper, it said he died when he was reporting during the doomsday fight and had a funeral for him with an open casket. In the comics when he died, I don’t believe they had the body or an open casket, he just went missing from the battle. How in the world was Snyder going to justify Clark Kent’s return? I dunno, one of the many flaws in the Snyder movies but again, thought it was great cast, costumes, sets, etc. Extremely underrated Luthor and I think would have been better with Bryan Cranston in the part. Luthor in Batman v Superman was an extremely effective villain and the part should have been menacing instead of over the top like Jim Carrey portrayal of riddler 😳🤦🏻‍♂️

