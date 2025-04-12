X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Stars Hugh Jackman And Liev Schreiber Reunite In "Now And Then" BTS Photo

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Stars Hugh Jackman And Liev Schreiber Reunite In &quot;Now And Then&quot; BTS Photo

Hugh Jackman has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from one of his new plays, which will see the Deadpool and Wolverine star reunite with X-Men: Origins: Wolverine's Liev Schreiber...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 12, 2025 06:04 AM EST

Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber played the leads in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and fans have been hoping to see the actors reunite as Logan and Victor Creed/Sabertooth in the MCU.

Unfortunately, Schreiber is not likely to don the claws and fangs of Wolverine's nemesis again, but Jackman has now revealed that they will be working together again on two upcoming plays.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star shared the following "now and then" behind-the-scenes photo to social media.

Out of all the rumors that did the rounds in the build-up to Deadpool and Wolverine's release, fans might have been most excited as the prospect of Schreiber returning as Sabertooth after a couple of different sources claimed that the Ray Donovan actor was in talks to appear in the Deadpool threequel.

Of course, Schreiber was nowhere to be seen, with the first X-Men movie's Tyler Mane taking on the role of Sabertooth for a brief (but bloody) scrap with Logan.

While speaking to Collider in a 2024 interview, Schreiber appeared to confirm that he was asked to play the character again, before explaining why he declined.

"It's amazing. I can't begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again," he began. "I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie."

"To be honest, it's a lot of work getting your body up to that point," he added. "I know I watched Hugh [Jackman] get himself ready again, and I thought, 'I'm okay to sit by the sidelines.'"

Fair enough! If Sabertooth was originally going to have a bigger role that might be one thing, but it is a lot of commitment for such a short amount of screen-time.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Star Kevin Durand Reveals Plans For The Blob In Scrapped Sequel
Related:

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Star Kevin Durand Reveals Plans For The Blob In Scrapped Sequel
DEADPOOL Creator Rob Liefeld Shares Horrified Reaction To Resurfaced X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Concept Art
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL Creator Rob Liefeld Shares "Horrified" Reaction To Resurfaced X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Concept Art

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/12/2025, 7:05 AM
Let me be FIRST to say that the opening montage of this movie is [frick]ING STELLAR.

...and it's all downhill from there.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/12/2025, 7:08 AM
Liev is the only reason I return to this movie

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder