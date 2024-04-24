X-MEN '97 "Bright Eyes" Recap: Breaking Down Those TWO Surprise Marvel Universe Cameos (And Who Played Them)

This article was originally published on Toonado.com - head there now for all the latest on X-Men '97!

If you're only familiar with Rogue from her appearances in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies, chances are you might have been shocked to see just what a powerhouse the mutant is after watching the latest episode of X-Men '97.

Grieving Gambit and Magneto, Rogue goes on a rampage as she looks to track down Bolivar Trask following the devastating attack on Genosha.

Arriving at a U.S. military base, the X-Man makes short work of the soldiers and manages to bust through reinforcements meant to hold off the Hulk (yes, she's that strong). Waiting for her inside is General "Thunderbolt" Ross, a baddie who knows all about the Jade Giant.

In X-Men '97, he's voiced by Michael Patrick McGill, the same actor who played him in What If...?

Later, Rogue tracks down one of Trask's old bases and is confronted by Captain America. He explains to her that he can't storm into where Henry Gyrich is hiding out without going through the proper channels, but that's not good enough for Rogue.

While she and Steve Rogers never come to blows, she does throw his shield far into the distance out of frustration (and much to the Avenger's chagrin).

Once again, a What If...? star reprises that role as Josh Keaton brings Cap to life in "Bright Eyes."

There are lots of visual cameos in this latest episode, with mutants like Blob and Strong Guy among the characters who are helping to clean up Genosha after that devastating Sentinel attack a couple of weeks ago.

Back to Rogue, though, and she eventually tracks down Gyrich and learns Mister Sinister orchestrated the Master Mold's rampage...however, we also catch a glimpse of Nimrod, an advanced Sentinel from a dystopian future New York. In X-Men: The Animated Series, it travelled through time to stop Bishop.

There are more twists and turns to come, though, including the reveal of who is really pulling the strings and a shocking return. You can learn about that by clicking here.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.