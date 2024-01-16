X-MEN '97 Promo Art Reveals Updated Logos For The X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Revival's Lead Characters

X-Men: The Animated Series first hit our screen in 1992 and ran for a total of 76 episodes. The show was a hit and delivered a near-perfect take on the mutant team that still resonates with comic book fans of all ages today (it also holds up far better than the majority of cartoons from the early 90s).

It makes all the sense in the world for Marvel Studios to revisit this animated reality in the upcoming Disney+ series X-Men '97, with the majority of the original cast back to pick up where the classic series left off. Today, we have a new look at the team along with their respective logos (via Toonado.com).

Chances are those will appear during the show's updated animated credits which we already know will utilise that iconic theme tune. Marvel Studios is thought to have paid big money to secure it, hence why it's already cropped up in movies like Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Original plans called for X-Men '97 to be released last year. What If...? and Echo suffered from similar delays, explaining why merchandise for all three shows has appeared in stores long before they've premiered Disney+.

With any luck, a first official look at the series is heading our way imminently because it's long overdue at this stage.

You can take a closer look at these logos for X-Men '97, along with a new shot of the team (including Bishop unleashing his impressive mutant powers) in the Reddit post below.

Several cast members have already confirmed they're working X-Men '97 season 2, including Rogue actress Lenore Zann. Last August, we asked her about stepping back into the recording booth to play the fan-favourite hero again.

"It's fantastic to get this opportunity to re-inhabit the character of Rogue who is my favorite character I’ve played to date," she said, careful not to give too much away. "I’m grateful to the fans for their loyalty and support for our original series - and for my performance - which has made this possible."

"And I’m also grateful to Beau DeMayo and Charley Feldman from X-Men '97 for insisting I come back as Rogue."

As for what we can expect from the powerful mutant in this revival, Zann added: "As usual, Rogue will go through a lot in X-Men '97. Like me, she’s a passionate woman who can’t help wearing her heart on her sleeve. So, buckle up for a wild ride!"

X-Men '97 is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later this year.