X-MEN '97: Rogue Unleashes Her Rage In Action-Packed Clip From Tomorrow's New Episode

Viewers are still talking about (and reeling from) the shocking fifth episode of X-Men '97, "Remember It," which culminated with a devastating Sentinel attack on the mutant nation of Genosha and the deaths of several main characters, including Gambit and Magneto.

Rogue had been involved in a love triangle with her teammate and former enemy, and witnessing their tragic demises clearly took a major toll on her emotional state.

Last week's episode switched focus to Storm regaining her powers and the return of Charles Xavier, but tomorrow's new instalment, "Bright Eyes," will take us back to the aftermath of the massacre, and this first clip finds Rogue out for revenge.

If you're a fan of the character, you'll no doubt be aware that Rogue started out as a villain, and is also (potentially) one of the most powerful members of the team. Here, we finally get to see the generally fun-loving southern belle unleash the full extent of her rage as she lays waste to a military base.

We're not exactly sure why Rogue has singled out this facility, but there's a good chance she believes it was involved in the manufacture of the Sentinels that attacked Genosha (it' a safe bet Bolivar Trask is involved, one way or the other).

Check out the action-packed clip at the link below.

The first clip from 'X-MEN ‘97' Episode 7 “Bright Eyes” has been released.



The clip features an enraged Rogue destroying a US Military base



Watch a New episode of #XMen97 tonight at 12 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/6HDh9pHzQv — The Cine Geek (@CineGeekNews) April 23, 2024

Be sure to tune in to Disney+ for tomorrow's episode, as we heard toward's the 3-part season finale, "Tolerance is Extinction."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."