X-MEN '97 Scores TCA Nomination For Outstanding New Program Alongside SHOGUN, RIPLEY & BABY REINDEER

The Television Critics Association announced their picks for the best shows of the 2023-2024 TV season on Monday, and in a pleasantly surprising development, Marvel Studios' recent Disney+ series, X-Men '97, picked up two significant nominations.

The animated revival scored nominations for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming.

Though X-Men '97 proved to be a big hit with fans and critics alike, it's rare that an animated series - and a superhero animated series at that - would receive any TCA recognition, especially outside of the Children's Programming category.

What are the mutant heroes' chances of picking up the win? Well, the show is up against some heavy hitters such as Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Ripley, so, fittingly, they are the underdogs here.

Former showrunner Beau DeMayo shared the following post in response to the news.

Pretty amazing. One of my goals with the show was to show that animation can and should be treated as seriously as live action. To see #xmen96 nominated with stellar live action shows like Shogun means a lot. https://t.co/jQ8KawiX6n — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) June 10, 2024

Check out a full list of the nominations below. This year's TCA awards will take place on Friday, July 12.

Program of the Year

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

The Bear - FX

Hacks - HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs - FX

Ripley - Netflix

Shōgun - FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary - ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

The Bear - FX (2023 Winner in Category)

Girls5eva - Netflix

Hacks - HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs - FX

We Are Lady Parts - Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Fallout - Prime Video

Fargo - FX

Ripley - Netflix

Shōgun - FX

True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix

Fargo - FX

Fellow Travelers - Showtime

Ripley - Netflix

The Sympathizer - HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Fallout - Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - Prime Video

Ripley - Netflix

Shōgun - FX

X-Men '97 - Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - FX

Anna Sawai, Shōgun - FX

Andrew Scott, Ripley - Netflix

Juno Temple, Fargo - FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva - Netflix

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs - FX

Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston - PBS

Frontline - PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

The Jinx: Part Two - HBO | Max

Queens - Nat Geo

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV - ID

Telemarketers - HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show - Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information The Daily Show with Jon Stewart)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)

Late Night with Seth Meyers - NBC

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race - CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)

Conan O'Brien Must Go - HBO | Max

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show - HBO | Max

The Traitors - Peacock

Top Chef - Bravo

We're Here - HBO | Max

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Doctor Who - Disney+

Heartstopper - Netflix

My Adventures with Superman - Adult Swim

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Disney+

Renegade Nell - Disney+

X-Men '97 - Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming

Bluey - Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

Frog and Toad - Apple TV+

Pokémon Concierge - Netflix

Sesame Street - HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin - Apple TV+