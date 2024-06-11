X-MEN '97 Scores TCA Nomination For Outstanding New Program Alongside SHOGUN, RIPLEY & BABY REINDEER

The Television Critics Association announced their picks for the best shows of the 2023-2024 TV season on Monday, and in a pleasantly surprising development, Marvel Studios' recent Disney+ series, X-Men '97, picked up two significant nominations.
The animated revival scored nominations for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming.
Though X-Men '97 proved to be a big hit with fans and critics alike, it's rare that an animated series - and a superhero animated series at that - would receive any TCA recognition, especially outside of the Children's Programming category.
What are the mutant heroes' chances of picking up the win? Well, the show is up against some heavy hitters such as Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Ripley, so, fittingly, they are the underdogs here.
Former showrunner Beau DeMayo shared the following post in response to the news.
Check out a full list of the nominations below. This year's TCA awards will take place on Friday, July 12.
Program of the Year
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
The Bear - FX
Hacks - HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs - FX
Ripley - Netflix
Shōgun - FX
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary - ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
The Bear - FX (2023 Winner in Category)
Girls5eva - Netflix
Hacks - HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs - FX
We Are Lady Parts - Peacock
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Fallout - Prime Video
Fargo - FX
Ripley - Netflix
Shōgun - FX
True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
Fargo - FX
Fellow Travelers - Showtime
Ripley - Netflix
The Sympathizer - HBO | Max
Outstanding New Program
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Fallout - Prime Video
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - Prime Video
Ripley - Netflix
Shōgun - FX
X-Men '97 - Disney+
Individual Achievement in Drama
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - FX
Anna Sawai, Shōgun - FX
Andrew Scott, Ripley - Netflix
Juno Temple, Fargo - FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - FX
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva - Netflix
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs - FX
Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston - PBS
Frontline - PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
The Jinx: Part Two - HBO | Max
Queens - Nat Geo
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV - ID
Telemarketers - HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Daily Show - Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information The Daily Show with Jon Stewart)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - Netflix
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)
Late Night with Seth Meyers - NBC
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Amazing Race - CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)
Conan O'Brien Must Go - HBO | Max
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show - HBO | Max
The Traitors - Peacock
Top Chef - Bravo
We're Here - HBO | Max
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
Doctor Who - Disney+
Heartstopper - Netflix
My Adventures with Superman - Adult Swim
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Disney+
Renegade Nell - Disney+
X-Men '97 - Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming
Bluey - Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)
Frog and Toad - Apple TV+
Pokémon Concierge - Netflix
Sesame Street - HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin - Apple TV+