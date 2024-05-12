X-MEN '97 Showrunner Explains Deadpool's Absence And Shares Intriguing Final "Homework Assignment"

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has addressed Deadpool's absence in the X-Men: The Animated Series revival and shares one final piece of homework ahead of this Wednesday's season finale...

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

X-Men '97's season 1 finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," arrives Disney+ on Wednesday and former showrunner Beau DeMayo has shared one last "homework assignment" for fans. 

As you can see below (via Toonado.com), he's suggested we track down the X-Men: The Animated Series episode "The Final Decision" (season 1, episode 13).

In that, Magneto kidnaps Senator Kelly to start a war between humans and mutants. Sentinels made out of plastic then attack, rescuing the politician and leaving the X-Men to rescue a badly injured Master of Magnetism. 

Bolivar Trask and Master Mold also factor into the episode, with the X-Men and Magneto working to destroy the latter and get Kelly back from Trask (who planned to replace his mind with a robot). The incident changes Kelly's mind about mutants and the episode ends with Mister Sinister watching Scott Summers and Jean Grey getting engaged. 

Could that be when the villain swapped Jean with his clone?

There's a great deal of excitement surrounding the finale, including whether Gambit will somehow be resurrected after his death on Genosha. The most popular theory right now is that the version who died was another clone, and Gambit being in Sinister's clutches would make for a great cliffhanger. 

DeMayo was also asked why Deadpool hasn't appeared in X-Men '97, confirming the Merc with the Mouth was "off-limits" to the series. He didn't elaborate on why, though Wade Wilson's MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer is the most likely cause. 

He's far from the only mutant fans are keen to see more of in the show, and DeMayo was quick to remind another fan wondering about Sabretooth's whereabouts that there was only room for so many of them in the first season...

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop this coming Wednesday.

X-MEN '97 Showrunner Talks WHAT IF...? Cameo, Original 5-Season Plan, Hopes To Adapt [SPOILER], And More
X-MEN '97 Showrunner Shares STAR TREK-Related Hint About Next Week's Season Finale - SPOILERS
Bucnastydathird
Bucnastydathird - 5/12/2024, 1:08 PM
I mean Deadpool ain't got to be in everything shawty
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/12/2024, 1:16 PM
@Bucnastydathird - When Deadpool And Wolverine make top dollar he'll be in everything.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/12/2024, 1:44 PM
@marvel72 - before game Deadpool game ps3 he was in everything Lego games movies almost every marvel comic series
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/12/2024, 1:46 PM
@Bucnastydathird - I mean he’s arguably one of if the the most popular mutant in pop-culture right now so while he doesn’t need to be I’m surprised they didn’t capitalize on that
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/12/2024, 1:48 PM
@dragon316 - Same goes for Wolverine.
cubrn
cubrn - 5/12/2024, 1:20 PM
I'm more concerned with Kitty Pryde being sidelined both in 92 and 97.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 5/12/2024, 1:28 PM
Ok, but where’s Goldballs???

User Comment Image
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/12/2024, 1:29 PM
Deadpool should be in a lot less. Great character, but he's been overused for years. A shell of what he once was, and barely recognizable. The ultimate in, characters that people who've never read a comic before, love.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/12/2024, 1:47 PM
@TheStranger - same with wolverine in 90 with marvel comic series
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/12/2024, 1:49 PM
@TheStranger - Tbf though, Deadpool is easily the one character that’s been handled consistently across the board within all media, from comics to animation, movies and even games. So one could say, non-comic readers have just as much of an handle on the character as the next, due to that high level of consistency.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/12/2024, 1:37 PM
I finally got Disney+ yesterday just for 97 and it's awesome definitely ready for Weds
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/12/2024, 1:41 PM
Last Xspecial Wednesday fellas...
grouch
grouch - 5/12/2024, 1:42 PM
sick of reddit pool

exhausting.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/12/2024, 1:48 PM
@grouch - don’t know what that’s like I don’t use Reddit for news

