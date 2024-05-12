X-MEN '97 Showrunner Explains Deadpool's Absence And Shares Intriguing Final "Homework Assignment"

X-Men '97's season 1 finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," arrives Disney+ on Wednesday and former showrunner Beau DeMayo has shared one last "homework assignment" for fans.

As you can see below (via Toonado.com), he's suggested we track down the X-Men: The Animated Series episode "The Final Decision" (season 1, episode 13).

In that, Magneto kidnaps Senator Kelly to start a war between humans and mutants. Sentinels made out of plastic then attack, rescuing the politician and leaving the X-Men to rescue a badly injured Master of Magnetism.

Bolivar Trask and Master Mold also factor into the episode, with the X-Men and Magneto working to destroy the latter and get Kelly back from Trask (who planned to replace his mind with a robot). The incident changes Kelly's mind about mutants and the episode ends with Mister Sinister watching Scott Summers and Jean Grey getting engaged.

Could that be when the villain swapped Jean with his clone?

There's a great deal of excitement surrounding the finale, including whether Gambit will somehow be resurrected after his death on Genosha. The most popular theory right now is that the version who died was another clone, and Gambit being in Sinister's clutches would make for a great cliffhanger.

DeMayo was also asked why Deadpool hasn't appeared in X-Men '97, confirming the Merc with the Mouth was "off-limits" to the series. He didn't elaborate on why, though Wade Wilson's MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer is the most likely cause.

He's far from the only mutant fans are keen to see more of in the show, and DeMayo was quick to remind another fan wondering about Sabretooth's whereabouts that there was only room for so many of them in the first season...

In my mind, Sabertooth is lying low, enjoying the fact that the X-Men are too busy too worry about him as he tries to exploit what happened in Genosha for profit. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 11, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop this coming Wednesday.