X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Is Romance On The Cards For Morph And Wolverine? Shower Scene Sends Fans Into A Frenzy!

Before X-Men '97 launched on Disney+, it was revealed that Morph would be portrayed as non-binary (meaning his gender doesn't fall into the category of "male" or "female:). The first two episodes teased the friendship between Wolverine and Morph, but it seems the shapeshifting mutant might be after something...more.

During the Goblin Queen's attack on the X-Mansion, Morph walks in on Logan - or what proves to be an illusion of the clawed mutant - and is clearly interested. He then offers to help Wolverine read "those hard-to-reach spaces."

This could be taken as a joke or something more, though X-Men '97 fans on X are already running wild with it...

Ultimately, there is a friendship between the two, something that was evident when Morph previously transformed into Sabretooth for a brawl to comfort a disheartened Wolverine.

Whether you choose to read into that any further is up to you. However, while we don't anticipate Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation exploring a romance between the two X-Men members, we can't help but wonder how Morph's unrequited love will affect him moving forward.

Elsewhere in the episode, there's also trouble between Gambit and Rogue. The latter having feelings for Magneto (and vice versa) was hinted at in the second episode and "Fire Made Flesh" suggests she and the Master of Magnetism have been spending a lot of time in the Danger Room together!

In our review of the show's first three episodes last week, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry poin

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.