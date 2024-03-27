X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Is Romance On The Cards For Morph And Wolverine? Shower Scene Sends Fans Into A Frenzy!

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Is Romance On The Cards For Morph And Wolverine? Shower Scene Sends Fans Into A Frenzy! X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Is Romance On The Cards For Morph And Wolverine? Shower Scene Sends Fans Into A Frenzy!

There were lots of talking points in today's episode of X-Men '97, but one of the biggest is an interaction between Morph and Wolverine which suggests there could be romantic feelings on the former's part.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

This article was originally published on Toonado.com - head there now for all the latest on X-Men '97!

Before X-Men '97 launched on Disney+, it was revealed that Morph would be portrayed as non-binary (meaning his gender doesn't fall into the category of "male" or "female:). The first two episodes teased the friendship between Wolverine and Morph, but it seems the shapeshifting mutant might be after something...more. 

During the Goblin Queen's attack on the X-Mansion, Morph walks in on Logan - or what proves to be an illusion of the clawed mutant - and is clearly interested. He then offers to help Wolverine read "those hard-to-reach spaces."

This could be taken as a joke or something more, though X-Men '97 fans on X are already running wild with it...

Ultimately, there is a friendship between the two, something that was evident when Morph previously transformed into Sabretooth for a brawl to comfort a disheartened Wolverine. 

Whether you choose to read into that any further is up to you. However, while we don't anticipate Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation exploring a romance between the two X-Men members, we can't help but wonder how Morph's unrequited love will affect him moving forward. 

Elsewhere in the episode, there's also trouble between Gambit and Rogue. The latter having feelings for Magneto (and vice versa) was hinted at in the second episode and "Fire Made Flesh" suggests she and the Master of Magnetism have been spending a lot of time in the Danger Room together!

In our review of the show's first three episodes last week, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry poin

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Fire Made Flesh Features Another Big Cliffhanger And Some Major Character Debuts
Related:

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: "Fire Made Flesh" Features Another Big Cliffhanger And Some Major Character Debuts
X-MEN '97: The Team Falls Into A Sinister Trap In First Clip From Tomorrow's New Episode
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97: The Team Falls Into A Sinister Trap In First Clip From Tomorrow's New Episode
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 12:08 PM
Something like this would destroy the goodwill this show has built.

Straight men can be comfortable around each other in situations like this. Anyone ever been in a gym locker room?

This is as ridiculous as all the strange people that used to make fan fiction about shipping Steve and Bucky.

You can make Morph gay or bi or whatever. But Wolverine isn’t and never has been.
Baf
Baf - 3/27/2024, 12:11 PM
@mountainman - But how do you know?
Surveyor
Surveyor - 3/27/2024, 12:12 PM
@mountainman - He's been Bi in the comics. So there's literally nothing wrong with possibly making him Bi in the show.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 12:13 PM
@mountainman - "Put a *non-binary mutant* in it and make it lame and gay!"
Origame
Origame - 3/27/2024, 12:17 PM
@Surveyor - thats a very recent development. And it's been rejected by fans just like when they made ice man gay (they couldn't even make him bi, just flat out gay).
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 3/27/2024, 12:19 PM
@mountainman - wouldnt be the first time wolverine is portrayed as Bi, in X-Treme X-Men an alt version was boyfriends with hercules.

But I do think it's gonna be more one sided in this show, with morph having a crush on logan.

on the other hand I wonder if logan X Jean is gonna happen with a rift now between her and scott, also Emma frost is also returning this season so we might get the Afair/the Logan and jean kiss from new X-men.
eddyxx
eddyxx - 3/27/2024, 12:12 PM
I didn’t read the article and I haven’t watched the episode yet so I will reserve judgment of this umm.scene until I see the episode.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2024, 12:14 PM
No it's not, you're just trying to spark sh1t in the comments, you'd be better suited working for CNN or TMZ with your half hearted tactics. If you really wanted to set a fire in the comment section all you'd need to do is allow comments in your very popular "top 10" articles.
Deepholedennis
Deepholedennis - 3/27/2024, 12:14 PM
Wouldn’t it be wild if Logan was the girl in relationship with morph?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/27/2024, 12:15 PM
Wolvie will of course say "No homo"

It will never happen, but kudos for the show taking things a bit more adult, saw some skin, aliced bodies and some severed limbs...wasn't expecting all that...
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/27/2024, 12:18 PM
@UniqNo - That or makes sure morph turns that beyond meat to beyond 😺...if you know you know!

Chapelle a genius
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/27/2024, 12:20 PM
Just had woke it up didn't they
soleavenger
soleavenger - 3/27/2024, 12:23 PM
Honestly if Wolverine was bi I wouldn't care. The most important aspect of the Wolverine story as far as his sexuality has always been his attraction to red haired women because of his traumatic upbringing with his red headed mom. He's also been in relationships with asian women and he's been involved with black women. If he were also attracted to men I don't really see how that could take anything away from who he is. He'd still be a long lived, invulnerable, cutthroat Canadian killer.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder