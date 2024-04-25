Speculation Mounts That THUNDERBOLTS* Could End Up Being A DARK AVENGERS Movie
THUNDERBOLTS* Set Photos Reveal A First Look At Ghost's New Costume And Glimpse Of Yelena Belova
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 4/25/2024, 3:11 PM
Meh
grif
grif - 4/25/2024, 3:11 PM
pull the [frick]ing plug
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2024, 3:12 PM
Will the real deal be doubling for her from the neck down again
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 4/25/2024, 3:33 PM
@harryba11zack - shhhhh. It goes against the narrative
garu
garu - 4/25/2024, 3:15 PM
Execution is everything to me, if her character is done justice in this one with competent writers - which to be fair, The Bear's writer is attached, so it'll likely be great - then all the power to them.

Black Widow was a disappointing film with weak characterization, this just needs to be executed well with deep characterization that allows audiences to connect with these misfits.

I don't see this doing over $500M with the current state of the MCU, IF DP 3, Cap 4, and F4 are wins overall - which would be a hail mary for Marvel - then it MIGHT with marketing.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/25/2024, 3:49 PM
@garu - agreed, it was very disappointing. I really was expecting something along the lines of Red Sparrow or Atomic Blonde. Marvel really dropped the ball with that one.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/25/2024, 3:15 PM
I really hope she gets those punk azz power rangers this time.

User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 4/25/2024, 3:22 PM
@slickrickdesigns - A line in the middle that separates the goggles into two would do wonders
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/25/2024, 3:16 PM
She did fine in the role, but man...I really wish they had brought a more comic accurate version of the character to the MCU. I feel this way for a couple of reasons. First, The Taskmaster in the comics is just cool as [frick]. Second, in Black Widow I think that a OP arrogant, male super spy would have made a more interesting foil for Natasha.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2024, 3:24 PM
@Izaizaiza - "She did fine in the role" ......u mean he?
User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/25/2024, 3:31 PM
@harryba11zack - A male stunt double worked for her? I don't give a shit about that. I bet they used some CGI as well. That's all just part of movie magic. I just wanted a more comic accurate version of this character. The comic version is way more interesting, IMO.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2024, 3:51 PM
@Izaizaiza - "She did fine in the role"....... what was the "fine" part? her head CGI'd over his body? dude at least try to give the credit were it was deserved.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/25/2024, 3:56 PM
@harryba11zack - Oh, I'm all for giving stunt people their due. They literally put their wellbeing at risk to make the actors look amazing.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/25/2024, 3:18 PM
Nothing against the actress, but that was such a lame take on Taskmaster.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/25/2024, 3:22 PM
Best tasmaster ever
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 3:23 PM
Unlike others , I am interested to see more of her in this since I think there’s potential with this version of the character honestly…

Yes , she was mainly a brainwashed assassin/weapon in Black Widow but you know who else was more or less that…Bucky from TWS who is also in this movie.

For example , I could see someone like him who has gone through his redemption arc see who he used to be in Antonia due to the similar experience they have had which could lead him to guide her in finding out who she is and gain her own measure of absolution.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 4/25/2024, 3:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Good points.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/25/2024, 3:27 PM
Worst Taskmaster adaptation ever
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/25/2024, 3:29 PM
Taskmaster adaptation ever
LSHF
LSHF - 4/25/2024, 3:40 PM
@xfan320 - I agree;

"Taskmaster adaptation ever".
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/25/2024, 3:31 PM
I think this was Disney Marvel first f*ck up after Avengers:Endgame.
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 4/25/2024, 3:33 PM
Why is this movie even a thing.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/25/2024, 3:39 PM
I don't understand why Drakov didn't use his power/connections/money to get his daughter facial surgery.
Skestra
Skestra - 4/25/2024, 3:43 PM
@LSHF - I think it's because he was sexist and looked down on women as inferior unless he was in complete control.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 4:02 PM
@LSHF - I don’t think he really cared much about her

Dude seemed pretty ruthless and just evil.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/25/2024, 3:51 PM
Taskmaster is an infamous trash talker and they made him (her) a mute. It's like when they sewed Wade's mouth shut in X-Men Origins.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/25/2024, 3:51 PM
This was the first sign for me that there was something wrong with Feige and the MCU

that has led to their epic downfall

Here you have a great Marvel Character

you could of cast a person of color to play him

But instead you decide to make Taskmaster a white European Woman

The reason?

Well since it's a Black Widow Movie they needed to have even more female representation at the expense of a male colored character

GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/25/2024, 3:55 PM
@WakandaTech - Some time around 2020 (after the Summer of 2020 BLM rio -- ahem, "mostly peaceful protests"), Kevin Feige lost control of his own house when he let the children run it. Here are the new House rules as developed by the children:

User Comment Image

