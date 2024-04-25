X-MEN '97: Fans Spot Clues In Previous Episodes Teasing [SPOILER]'s Debut In "Bright Eyes"

X-Men '97's latest episode, titled "Bright Eyes," we learned that the true villain behind the attack on Genosha is Bastion. You can learn more about him by clicking here, but make no mistake about it, this mutant-hating cybernetic hybrid is a major threat to our mutant heroes.

Born from the Master Mold and Nimrod, the powerful baddie has Magneto in his grasp and plans to unleash a Sentinel army on the world which will finally put an end to mutantkind.

Many fans anticipated Cassandra Nova to be revealed as X-Men '97s big bad, so Bastion was definitely a surprise. However, as we first reported on Toonado.com, eagle-eyed fans have discovered evidence of his scheming in the X-Men: The Animated Series revival as far back as episode two.

As you can see in the video below, Bastion can be seen meeting with members of the military and later in a photo alongside Forge (remember, we learn he was manipulated into helping create Sentinel tech). We're sure many of you will be kicking yourselves for not noticing this weeks ago...and kudos if you did!

We next catch a glimpse of the villain at the gala which took place shortly before the Master Mold laid waste to Genosha.

If you didn't wait around during the credits of "Bright Eyes," you'll have likely missed the fact The Gentlemen star Theo James lends his voice to Bastion. His role in X-Men '97 was teased months ago and Marvel Studios has to be taking the character seriously to enlist a Hollywood star.

So, what can we expect from his take on Bastion? Based on what we know so far, it looks like the villain intends to attack America with a brainwashed Magneto, forcing the government to support his OZT program and put an end to mutants once and for all in a full-blown war.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

Take a look at the show's Bastion hints in the X posts below.