SUPERMAN Spoilers: Ultraman's Identity Has Reportedly Been Revealed Following The Movie's Premiere

Superman arrives in theaters later this evening, but spoilers are already becoming increasingly difficult to avoid on social media. Websites like X, Reddit, and TikTok are being inundated with leaks, and while we'll bring you in-depth spoiler coverage later this week, there are a few reveals we know many of you will be eager to learn about now.

Ultraman has been one of the biggest mysteries from the start. In the comics, he's typically a Multiversal threat and the leader of the twisted Crime Syndicate.

Rumours have long swirled about the DCU Ultraman's true identity, and we've now heard from multiple sources who have seen Superman that Ultraman is a Lex Luthor-controlled clone of Kal-El with little to no free will.

Lex controls him through a series of coded fighting commands, with David Corenswet pulling double duty as the Man of Steel and his doppelganger (while the villain supposedly has long hair, we've yet to learn whether he boasts the same grey skin as Bizarro).

During the final battle, Superman defeats Ultraman by throwing him into the black hole that opens above Metropolis. There's nothing to suggest the clone dies, but also no obvious signs to outright confirm or even hint that he'll return as Bizarro. Gunn appears to have left the door open to that potentially happening, and either way, the scoopers were spot on about him being a clone.

With Lex no longer pulling his strings, it's easy to imagine "Ultraman" one day emerging from that black hole as a new version of Bizarro who has gained sentience. Only time will tell whether that's what Gunn is planning, though we'd bet on him being a one-off foe based on how things play out.

Gunn wanted Lex to be Superman's big bad, and as he doesn't don his war suit from the comics, it seems "Ultraman" emerged as a fitting choice for a punchable baddie who could take centre stage in the movie's final battle. Fan theories ranged from him being revealed as everyone from Parasite to Doomsday, but nope, he's Superman's clone.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.