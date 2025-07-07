AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored Plot Leak Appears To Reveal The Movie's Entire First Act - Possible SPOILERS

A possible plot leak for Avengers: Doomsday is doing the rounds online today, and it may reveal the entire first act of the movie, including what unites Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Doctor Doom...

By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Despite undeniable superhero fatigue, there's a huge amount of excitement for Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will mark the return of the Russo Brothers to the MCU for a blockbuster pitting the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Shooting has been underway in the UK for a while now, though we've yet to see any of the characters listed above—or really anything of note—in set photos. That doesn't fully close the door on potential plot leaks from set, though. 

According to Daniel Richtman, "They are currently filming scenes taking place on F4's Earth like a baseball game." That doesn't give us much to go on, but it does potentially confirm that we're going to spend more time in the reality Marvel's First Family calls home. 

So, not the most exciting update, but a relatively new "scooper" on the scene, James Mack, claims to have received a full breakdown of what sounds like the entire first act of Avengers: Doomsday.

While we'd strongly suggest taking this with a pinch of salt, here are some of the biggest claims:

  • Shuri discovers the Incursions and warns Captain America, Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel about the imminent threat of universes colliding
  • The Fantastic Four arrive on Earth-616 and are greeted by the New Avengers. They're searching for Franklin, who has been kidnapped by Doctor Doom. Galactus is mentioned, and Bucky turns to Sam Wilson for help 
  • Shuri gathers Captain America, Wong, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Thor, Bucky, Yelena Belova, M'Baku, Namor, and the Fantastic Four, and they deduce that the world approaching theirs is where Monica Rambeau is stranded
  • Doom and Franklin are also located on that world: the X-Men Universe
  • Their mission is threefold: stop the Incursion, rescue Monica and Franklin, and defeat Doom
  • America Chavez is enlisted by Wong to open the doorway to this parallel Earth, though it sounds like that's the extent of her role in the movie
  • Some heroes go, and some remain behind. A fight breaks out between the heroes from both realities, though they eventually discover that there's more at play, with Doom, the TVA, and Loki set to be a major part of what comes next

There's nothing here that isn't believable, but whether that's a telltale sign this is a legit leak or a giveaway that this is an overeager fan who has simply pieced together the obvious remains to be seen.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Officially Released Post-Credits Scene Reveals First Look At AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/7/2025, 1:33 PM
Yeah, no
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 2:03 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I mean as a starting point of a story about colliding universes that is almost exactly the sort of thing you could expect. The only thing I'd MAYBE question is Shuri finding out about it on her own and the one calling everyone together when Dr Strange could turn up and do so or Reed set off the alarm bells when the F4 arrive and either Sam or the Thunderbolts crew bringing everyone together would make more sense in an AVENGERS movie (even if needing Shuri to then also bring onboard Namor and any others from Wakanda) with where things currently are outside of it being Loki/the TVA.

I get some not liking some characters mentioned, but put that aside and with everything that has gone before it is who you would expect to be included as in almost all the titular leads and previously interconnected characters (such as the group chat inc Banner and Cpt Marvel over the rings and The Marvels having a major link end credit to the Xmen). The only strange bit is no mention of Shang-Chi when he ended up connected with Wong (Spider-man not called upon would be down to nobody can remember who he is even if he appears at SOME point in the film).

Oh the other question is how Shuri would have Thor on speed dial with no mention of Valkyrie being contacted.

Anyway, as is this is the sort of thing anyone could guess and likely to be something similar enough to that in some ways even if made up BS.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/7/2025, 1:34 PM
Shuri discovers the Incursions and warns Captain America, Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel about the imminent threat of universes colliding
hell yeah !! its about time hes back!

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/7/2025, 1:53 PM
@harryba11zack - not that cap.

This one
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/7/2025, 2:06 PM
@harryba11zack - Hate to Pop your Bubble but their taking about this Captain America. Already filming.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/7/2025, 2:10 PM
@harryba11zack - I thought that at first, and then reality set in, and I remembered it was the Great Value/Temu/diet store brand "Cap"
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/7/2025, 2:23 PM
@AllsGood - nah bro, thats captain falcon, you would know that if you had stuck around when that film came out.
hainesy
hainesy - 7/7/2025, 1:40 PM
So, no Hydra Cap?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 2:06 PM
@hainesy - THAT would tend to be AFTER the first act when they arrive in another timeline if at all in this, probably more likely IF going there to be in Secret Wars and not Doomsday but we'll see in time.

IF the first act was Doom turning up with a team for some reason, maybe, but trickier place to start the story with.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/7/2025, 1:40 PM
Was always bummed we never got much of any between Hawkeye and Thor, hoping to see something with Thor and Bucky and Walker, could not give a shit about those others listed. Aside from the X-men it's such a meh list of characters to really get excited about.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2025, 1:40 PM
Do comicbook companies ever come up with something new/original?
DC literally did the 'parallel' worlds colliding in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" first during the mid 80s.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 2:17 PM
@lazlodaytona - In truth there are only so many narratives you can 'invent' which themselves will tend to be derivative of stories of the past anyway.

IOW there ARE no new stories, only variations inspired from what has gone before and DC were not the first to do incursion/world's collide type stuff, the concepts and inspirations for all of that goes all the way back to Greek theories and various other ancient mythologies before modern science got involved and probably before that.

https://mythologyworldwide.com/the-enigmatic-kingdom-of-the-infinite-realms-myths-of-multiverses/

One of the first science-fiction examples of a parallel universe is Murray Leinster's short story Sidewise in Time, published in 1934. Although Leinster's story was not the first example of parallel universes, it is credited with popularizing the concept, DC didn't start going there with it till the 60's when it had already become a recurring theme of a lot of scifi stories.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/7/2025, 1:45 PM
Strange, not seeing Ironfart in the plot leak…
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/7/2025, 1:47 PM
The characters that this movie is focusing on are boring. Rooting for Doom and the bad guys to win.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/7/2025, 1:49 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Scarlett Johansson is now the Biggest Movie Star in the world, at least when it comes to the global box office. Thanks to the success of "Jurassic World Rebirth" during its opening weekend, Johansson has now claimed the title of Hollywood's highest-grossing lead actor, overtaking her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars in the process.

READ HERE!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/scarlett-johansson-broke-a-huge-box-office-record-held-by-her-fellow-marvel-stars/ar-AA1I8lVZ?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=HCTS&cvid=51d270493f1d444892eb0560f8a066b3&ei=37
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/7/2025, 1:51 PM
@AllsGood - Tom Cruise

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 2:22 PM
@AllsGood - TBF a lot of that list is cos they count in the BO of films like Endgame to boost the numbers of a lot of Marvel actors. The list changes significantly when only looking at films where you only count stuff where they are the lead/co-lead rather than supporting roles and/or ensemble casts (ie where they may not be a key reason for butts on seats).

I am NOT discounting statistical facts, only adding context to it.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/7/2025, 1:53 PM
Hope Doom wins.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 1:55 PM
Lets wait for Marvel to rewrite and reshoot what they have already shot once F4 flops.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/7/2025, 2:16 PM
@vectorsigma - assuming they've written anything to begin with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2025, 1:59 PM
I could very much see that happening…

It’s odd that Shuri would be the one to discover the incursions rather then someone like Reed who is already seemingly looking into the multiverse according to First Steps but it shows the faith they seem to have in Letitia Wright as the character (as they should because she’s done well imo) to have her in such a prominent role from the sounds of it.

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait to see the interactions between these cast of characters since that & RDJ’s take on Doom are the reasons I’m looking forward to this as of now!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2025, 2:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe Reed has, but he's not in 616 at the time, and by the time he does get there, the incursion has already been discovered.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2025, 2:00 PM
Just hoping Loki has a Thor reunion with this one.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/7/2025, 2:11 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -
Different Loki (Variant) though.

OG Loki is dead dead.

Victim of a different kind of "snap".
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/7/2025, 2:06 PM
User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/7/2025, 2:10 PM
RE : - "Shuri gathers Captain America, Wong, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Thor, Bucky, Yelena Belova, M'Baku, Namor, and the Fantastic Four, and they deduce that the world approaching theirs is where Monica Rambeau is stranded
Doom and Franklin are also located on that world: the X-Men Universe"

Technically speaking, that's not "THE" X-Men Universe.
That was "An" X-men universe.

Although they had a Kelsey Grammer (CGI-d) Beast, we do know it's not the X-Men universe that we're familiar with (the Fox X-Men Universe.)
There wasn't a single black leather costume to be seen.
superherodevourer
superherodevourer - 7/7/2025, 2:15 PM
Nobody give af about marvel it's superman week got my tickets ready
Huskers
Huskers - 7/7/2025, 2:20 PM
The B and C team Avengers in action, yaaayy! 🙄 They should call them The Wong Team! lol

