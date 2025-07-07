AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored Plot Leak Appears To Reveal The Movie's Entire First Act - Possible SPOILERS

Despite undeniable superhero fatigue, there's a huge amount of excitement for Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will mark the return of the Russo Brothers to the MCU for a blockbuster pitting the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Shooting has been underway in the UK for a while now, though we've yet to see any of the characters listed above—or really anything of note—in set photos. That doesn't fully close the door on potential plot leaks from set, though.

According to Daniel Richtman, "They are currently filming scenes taking place on F4's Earth like a baseball game." That doesn't give us much to go on, but it does potentially confirm that we're going to spend more time in the reality Marvel's First Family calls home.

So, not the most exciting update, but a relatively new "scooper" on the scene, James Mack, claims to have received a full breakdown of what sounds like the entire first act of Avengers: Doomsday.

While we'd strongly suggest taking this with a pinch of salt, here are some of the biggest claims:

Shuri discovers the Incursions and warns Captain America, Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel about the imminent threat of universes colliding

The Fantastic Four arrive on Earth-616 and are greeted by the New Avengers. They're searching for Franklin, who has been kidnapped by Doctor Doom. Galactus is mentioned, and Bucky turns to Sam Wilson for help

Shuri gathers Captain America, Wong, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Thor, Bucky, Yelena Belova, M'Baku, Namor, and the Fantastic Four, and they deduce that the world approaching theirs is where Monica Rambeau is stranded

Doom and Franklin are also located on that world: the X-Men Universe

Their mission is threefold: stop the Incursion, rescue Monica and Franklin, and defeat Doom

America Chavez is enlisted by Wong to open the doorway to this parallel Earth, though it sounds like that's the extent of her role in the movie

Some heroes go, and some remain behind. A fight breaks out between the heroes from both realities, though they eventually discover that there's more at play, with Doom, the TVA, and Loki set to be a major part of what comes next

There's nothing here that isn't believable, but whether that's a telltale sign this is a legit leak or a giveaway that this is an overeager fan who has simply pieced together the obvious remains to be seen.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.