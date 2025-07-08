James Gunn And SUPERMAN's Cast Respond To So-Called "MAGA Outrage" Following "Superwoke" Backlash

James Gunn And SUPERMAN's Cast Respond To So-Called &quot;MAGA Outrage&quot; Following &quot;Superwoke&quot; Backlash

Superman director James Gunn and stars Sean Gunn and Nathan Fillion have weighed in with their thoughts on the backlash that followed the filmmaker's comments about the DCU reboot being an immigrant story.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

An interview with Superman director James Gunn was published over the weekend, and it generated a lot of discussion. In the piece, the filmmaker called the movie "the story of America" and added, "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

Gunn later acknowledged that Superman is about "politics" and "morality," and made it clear he's not bothered about offending anyone. Well, Fox News was offended. 

In a segment that saw Superman dubbed "Superwoke," network anchor Kellyanne Conway said, "We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us." Jesse Watters added, "You know what it says on his cape? MS13."

Variety made a point of asking Gunn and the movie's cast about this on the red carpet last night, and got what they wanted: a headline that reads, "James Gunn, Nathan Fillion and More on MAGA Outrage Over Director Saying Superman Is an Immigrant."

However, Gunn, his brother Sean (who plays Maxwell Lord), and Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion handled that so-called backlash in a respectful, largely non-offensive manner. 

"I’m not here to judge people," a bemused Gunn told the trade's reporter. "I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to."

Sean expanded on that by getting a little more political. "My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about. We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way."

That last part might not go down too well with those who feel very differently about the hot-button topic of immigration. However, Sean's role in the movie is expected to be relatively minor and, unlike his brother, isn't as intrinsically linked to Superman.

It's hard to think of a director who has received this much media attention while promoting a superhero movie. Gunn has appeared heavily in promos and even shown up in Love Island, Rick and Morty, and Jeopardy. That's a big part of why everything he says is being dissected. 

Asked for his thoughts, Fillion simply stated, "Aw, somebody needs a hug. Just a movie, guys."

You can hear more from the Superman trio in the players below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN First Reactions Hit Social Media - Here's What Critics Are Saying About The DCU Reboot
Related:

SUPERMAN First Reactions Hit Social Media - Here's What Critics Are Saying About The DCU Reboot
SUPERMAN: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 5:21 AM
@vectorsigma - Literally nothing negative about it. 😂😂😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 5:25 AM
@JoshWilding - depends on who reads it i guess. I know you are just reporting it before anything else. Lolz
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/8/2025, 5:21 AM
People say no to ILLEGAL immigrants (it's always annoying when that key word is forgotten). Of course there will be morons out there wanting legitimate people out, but at least I like to believe they are in the minority.

As for the movie, as long as it is about kindness as Gunn says and not overcharged with politics, I don't see a problem with that.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 5:22 AM
You won't get Nolan so things like this. He just makes films.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 5:22 AM
Immigrants have never been the problem..... illegals well that's a different story
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 7/8/2025, 5:28 AM
@AllsNotGood - you should maybe a little closer attention, because they are going after legal immigrants, too.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 5:29 AM
@tBHzHomer - show me please
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/8/2025, 5:24 AM
MAGA is evil. To be anti immigrant is to be un-American. And if you believe in reverse racism you are a bigot
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 5:32 AM
@ProfessorWhy - of course there is reverse racism you imbecile. How do you explain jobs adverts that exclude white people? I can show you evidence if you like unlike you
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 5:24 AM
Oh [frick] off with this “Superwoke” bullshit. Superman’s always been a [frick]ing immigrant. That’s literally his [frick]ing origin. Now suddenly it’s a problem because James Gunn [frick]ing said it out loud? Bloody hell.

These Fox News clowns are losing their shit over a story about kindness and morality, imagine being so [frick]ing fragile that basic human decency feels like an attack on your ideology.

MS13 on the cape? Are you [frick]ing serious? That’s not just desperate, that’s full-on brainrot.

Gunn, Fillion, and Sean handled it way more respectfully than I ever [frick]ing would. I’d have told them to shove their outrage up their collective MAGA arseholes.

This isn’t “woke.” It’s [frick]ing Superman. You don’t like it? Don’t [frick]ing watch it. Simple.

#SupermanLives #[frick]TheFakeOutrage #DCForever

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 7/8/2025, 5:29 AM
Anyone who makes this film political is a low grade imbecile. Please remember this. That’s why you’re hearing this tosh from Fox News. Low grade imbecilic excuses for so called journalism.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 7/8/2025, 5:38 AM
@POWERDUDE - but Gunn said it was political? Is he an imbecile?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 5:33 AM
People don't seem to know illegal and legal immigration. [frick]ing imbeciles
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/8/2025, 5:34 AM
How are hard left and hard right American's so stupid? They tend to be the loudest, and I know the majority are not like this, but it's just really REALLY stupid.

Anyway, I'm going to go watch Superman tomorrow night and not think about what the news outlets are saying.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/8/2025, 5:37 AM
Lol, all this from a country that is only 250yrs old.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 7/8/2025, 5:40 AM
I'm getting more and more excited for this movie lol.

I've been avoiding trailers and clips but I like this public debate stuff. It shows that people still care about Superman. There was no real debate about Man of Steel and BvS.

I think it's ok to tell MAGA-haters to go screw themselves if they hate on the movie just because it's an "immigrant story".

You don't have to agree with the politics of a movie in order to enjoy it. I love to see good movies that showcase different (or even opposite) values to mine.

If it's a good superhero movie then it's a good superhero movie, and that should be enough.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/8/2025, 5:42 AM
Why are yanks so political

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder