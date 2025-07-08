James Gunn And SUPERMAN's Cast Respond To So-Called "MAGA Outrage" Following "Superwoke" Backlash

An interview with Superman director James Gunn was published over the weekend, and it generated a lot of discussion. In the piece, the filmmaker called the movie "the story of America" and added, "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

Gunn later acknowledged that Superman is about "politics" and "morality," and made it clear he's not bothered about offending anyone. Well, Fox News was offended.

In a segment that saw Superman dubbed "Superwoke," network anchor Kellyanne Conway said, "We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us." Jesse Watters added, "You know what it says on his cape? MS13."

Variety made a point of asking Gunn and the movie's cast about this on the red carpet last night, and got what they wanted: a headline that reads, "James Gunn, Nathan Fillion and More on MAGA Outrage Over Director Saying Superman Is an Immigrant."

However, Gunn, his brother Sean (who plays Maxwell Lord), and Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion handled that so-called backlash in a respectful, largely non-offensive manner.

"I’m not here to judge people," a bemused Gunn told the trade's reporter. "I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to."

Sean expanded on that by getting a little more political. "My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about. We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way."

That last part might not go down too well with those who feel very differently about the hot-button topic of immigration. However, Sean's role in the movie is expected to be relatively minor and, unlike his brother, isn't as intrinsically linked to Superman.

It's hard to think of a director who has received this much media attention while promoting a superhero movie. Gunn has appeared heavily in promos and even shown up in Love Island, Rick and Morty, and Jeopardy. That's a big part of why everything he says is being dissected.

Asked for his thoughts, Fillion simply stated, "Aw, somebody needs a hug. Just a movie, guys."

You can hear more from the Superman trio in the players below.

James Gunn responds to MAGA backlash over calling #Superman an immigrant: "I think this movie is about kindness, which everyone can relate to." pic.twitter.com/kUdzJleUsT — Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2025 Sean Gunn on the MAGA backlash to Superman being called an immigrant: "People who say no to immigrants are against the American way." pic.twitter.com/XgivaD34PE — Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2025 Nathan Fillion on MAGA backlash to James Gunn calling Superman an immigrant: "Somebody needs a hug. It's just a movie guys." pic.twitter.com/MzVNZMKZ72 — Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.