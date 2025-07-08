AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Set Photo Reveals The Thing, U.S. Agent, And Falcon - But Whose Ship Are They On?

The first photo from the Avengers: Doomsday set has found its way online, and it features a first look at The Thing, The Falcon, U.S. Agent, and a glimpse of Black Panther, aboard a mysterious spaceship.

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025
We finally have a photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, and it features a first look at The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a motion-capture costume), The Falcon (Danny Ramirez), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Shuri (Letitia Wright). 

Wait, Shuri? Yes, look closely at the bottom right-hand side of the photo, and you can see Black Panther's foot. This is a combination of characters we didn't ever really expect to see on screen together, which is arguably the joy of the Avengers franchise.

The next question is, where are they? It looks like a spaceship, and many fans have already theorised that it could be the Fantastic Four's "Excelsior," the craft we saw rocketing towards Earth-616 in Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene. 

Another compelling theory is that this is somewhere inside the TVA; either way, that console looks very retro.

The photo below was posted on Instagram, seemingly by an extra or crew member who sneakily took this shot of the cast alongside director Anthony Russo. We haven't been able to identify them (which will help keep them safe from Marvel Studios' snipers...for now), but we can confirm this isn't an AI-generated snap like those we've seen of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As a result, this is our first photo from the Avengers: Doomsday set with the cast in costume. However, U.S. Agent's new suit was revealed in Thunderbolts*, and The Falcon's costume only appears to have undergone some minor cosmetic changes.

So, while it's not quite as exciting as a first look at characters like Captain America, the X-Men, and Doctor Doom, it's something. Hopefully, more will follow, but with Marvel Studios skipping this month's San Diego Comic-Con, an official first look is likely a long way off.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 1:38 PM
Looks Great!

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 1:41 PM
Discount Falcon does nothing for me but more US Agent isn't a bad thing.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/8/2025, 2:03 PM
@McMurdo - I concur.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2025, 2:16 PM
@McMurdo - He was so cringe in Brave New World. The actor is charismatic enough, but they write him to be incredibly annoying.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2025, 2:24 PM
@McMurdo - Discount Falcon but not Discount Captain America? Interesting.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 2:32 PM
@SonOfAGif - I like Mackie and Sam and this is the state of things. I hope they can make his character undeniably likable. He was fantastic as Falcon so it's frustrating that this is how he's being written currently.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 2:35 PM
@mountainman - yeah Ramirez wasn't the problem.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2025, 2:39 PM
@McMurdo - First thing I saw him in was The Gifted. He did a good job there. Was good in Top Gun Maverick. Only other thing I’ve seen him in was Silo, which was a small role. He is very charismatic. I actually thought he was decent in FatWS, but was so incredibly annoying in BNW.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/8/2025, 1:43 PM
“So, while it's not quite as exciting as a first look at characters like Captain America, the X-Men, and Doctor Doom”

Yeah… Captain Falcon is nothing to be excited about. I miss OG Falcon Sam Wilson. Not diet Captain American, or diet Falcon.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 1:52 PM
@Odekahn - I really hope we don't spend time with Sam whining to Bucky about taking the Avengers title. Feige signing off on Sam suing the Thunderbolts is so incredibly dumb. It's like they are trying to make him unlikable and Mackie Falcon was an incredibly likable guy. Making Bucky a failed lawyer is also so many levels of stupid.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2025, 2:36 PM
@McMurdo - You don’t want an in depth dive into IP law to be settled outside of court as to who should use the Avengers name? Come on man.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/8/2025, 1:44 PM
Ah [frick], they're really keeping those costumes from the post credits scene, huh?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2025, 2:25 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - The Post Credit scene was filmed for Doomsday.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/8/2025, 2:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - Yeah, but sometimes they make some alterations by time they get to filming the actual movie. Like how Quicksilver had long brown hair in TWS to short white hair in AoU, Doctor Strange had yellow gloves and then didn't anymore, Peter's room from Civil War completely changed in Homecoming, and then the biggest one being Thanos from Avengers 1.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 7/8/2025, 2:48 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - If I remember correctly Dr Strange had the yellow gloves so they didnt have to go to the time and expense of putting the scars on his hands for a cameo.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 1:51 PM
U.S. Agent grew on me after watching Thunderbolts, glad he's being given more to do.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/8/2025, 1:52 PM
Adding that cap to US Agent’s wardrobe was such a smart move. Looks cool.
Polaris
Polaris - 7/8/2025, 2:44 PM
@MisterBones - I love the beret because it's very symbolic. Yelena asked him if he liked the helmet he was wearing and it seemed like he never had questioned it before, just because it was part of cap's costume. But now he's finally choosing what he does (and wears) and who he is instead of following orders.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/8/2025, 2:09 PM
A Stan Lee 'No Prize' to anyone looking for the actual 'Thing' in this shot.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/8/2025, 2:18 PM
I don't know what ship that is, but it has nothing of the feel of the MCUs TVA, the gold and circle designs will likely be clues for some but it also doesn't feel to me like it would be the F4 ship either. I mean my list could include Doom, or Eternals/Celestial related and even Kang if he was still part of it with consideration of ties to the ten rings and whoever the transmission from those was to.

I do FEEL I have seen something very close to that in comics and wish my memory banks weren't rusty cos I cannot put my finger on where I have seen those sort of designs for a ship console in the source material.
Polaris
Polaris - 7/8/2025, 2:37 PM
@Apophis71 - Could be wakandan?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/8/2025, 2:43 PM
@Apophis71 - you won’t see anything referencing The Eternals ever again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 2:48 PM
@WruceBayne - I wouldn’t bet on that

Maybe it won’t be anytime soon but given that it took them 17 years or so to reference TIH again properly , I think there’s still a chance of Eternals being referenced in the future given both underperformed.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/8/2025, 2:52 PM
@WruceBayne - I DIDN'T say there would be another Eternals film or even an Eternals show but they WILL be referenced again when relevant, I mean they just were in Cap4 (well, the Celestial anyway and certainly won't be the last of those and it is their tech the Eternals fly in).
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 2:20 PM
I just want to see [frick]ing Galactus.

For [frick]s Sake
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/8/2025, 2:21 PM
More cringe Nu-Falcon User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2025, 2:46 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - never felt emotion cringe in life
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/8/2025, 2:34 PM
Literally no one wants that cringelord falcon character
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/8/2025, 2:40 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I do. There goes that "literally"
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2025, 2:47 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - still waiting feel emotion cringe in life situation will never happen
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2025, 2:46 PM
Us agent shield fixed ? Be marvel comedy if it’s not
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 2:52 PM
Cool!!.

Crazy to think that we’ll get to see the likes of The Thing , US Agent , Joaquin Torres’s Falcon and possibly Shuri on screen together…

I’m surprised Walker still has his beret so I hope they haven’t done away with his masked helmet completely.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the chemistry between them should be fun!!.

