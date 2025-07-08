AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Set Photo Reveals The Thing, U.S. Agent, And Falcon - But Whose Ship Are They On?

We finally have a photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, and it features a first look at The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a motion-capture costume), The Falcon (Danny Ramirez), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Wait, Shuri? Yes, look closely at the bottom right-hand side of the photo, and you can see Black Panther's foot. This is a combination of characters we didn't ever really expect to see on screen together, which is arguably the joy of the Avengers franchise.

The next question is, where are they? It looks like a spaceship, and many fans have already theorised that it could be the Fantastic Four's "Excelsior," the craft we saw rocketing towards Earth-616 in Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene.

Another compelling theory is that this is somewhere inside the TVA; either way, that console looks very retro.

The photo below was posted on Instagram, seemingly by an extra or crew member who sneakily took this shot of the cast alongside director Anthony Russo. We haven't been able to identify them (which will help keep them safe from Marvel Studios' snipers...for now), but we can confirm this isn't an AI-generated snap like those we've seen of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As a result, this is our first photo from the Avengers: Doomsday set with the cast in costume. However, U.S. Agent's new suit was revealed in Thunderbolts*, and The Falcon's costume only appears to have undergone some minor cosmetic changes.

So, while it's not quite as exciting as a first look at characters like Captain America, the X-Men, and Doctor Doom, it's something. Hopefully, more will follow, but with Marvel Studios skipping this month's San Diego Comic-Con, an official first look is likely a long way off.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.