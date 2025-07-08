SUPERMAN Clip Reveals That It Isn't Just Lois Lane Who Knows The Man Of Steel's Secret Identity - SPOILERS

Yet another clip from Superman has been released, and it reveals that the Man of Steel has told other people aside from Lois Lane that his secret identity is Daily Planet reported Clark Kent.

The clip finds Lois attempting to convince The Justice Gang (Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific) to help Superman, who turned himself over to the authorities when Lex Luthor broadcast some footage that swayed public opinion against the hero.

Though this isn't a major plot reveal by any means, here's your spoiler warning.

Guy Gardner asks Lane if she knows about the hypno-glasses which alter his appearance, and it's then we learn that Kal-El has told the three members of the Justice Gang that he is really Clark Kent because they are also "of the cloth."

Social media reactions for Superman were mostly fairly positive, but that does tend to be the case. Will the full reviews tell a different story? Check back in a few hours to find out.

I liked but didn't love #Superman , which is undeniably fun and engaging but also kind of all over the place. I can totally appreciate what Gunn was going for with the more sincere, corny vibe, but it wasn't for me (it might have helped if more of the humor landed).



On the plus… pic.twitter.com/rlrKzqtJPy — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) July 8, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."