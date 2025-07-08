RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Planning To Introduce MCU's Version Of Norman Osborn In SPIDER-MAN Franchise

According to a wild new rumour, Marvel Studios has plans to introduce the MCU's Norman Osborn Variant in an upcoming Spider-Man movie. With that in mind, a Green Goblin rematch may be in the cards...

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 12:07 PM EST

Nearly two decades after first suiting up as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Willem Dafoe reprised perhaps his most iconic role when he starred in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Transported to Earth-616 shortly before his death, Norman reminded fans why he's Spidey's greatest foe by murdering the wall-crawler's Aunt May and very nearly turning Peter Parker into a killer (he also stabbed Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler in the back for good measure).

Cured and sent back to his reality, we last saw the Oscorp CEO devastated by what he'd done. Did a sane Norman returning to his reality create a new, branched timeline, or does Peter #2's world now have heroic Variants of the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Sandman? Honestly, the Multiverse of it all is a tad headache-inducing. 

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced suggesting that Dafoe might be in talks to play the Goblin again. Today, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Marvel Studios is "planning to introduce the MCU version of Norman Osborn."

He doesn't elaborate on whether that will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day or a future instalment of the next trilogy. There's also no word on whether Dafoe really is set to return or if a new actor is being sought for the role. 

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Norman claimed that he didn't exist on Peter's world, but he's also a psychopathic murderer who isn't necessarily inclined to tell the truth, so that's an easy retcon. 

We can only speculate about what Marvel Studios might have planned for Norman in the MCU, but there's always a chance his reach will be felt beyond the web-slinger's franchise. In the comics, the villain was appointed leader of the Thunderbolts, helped stop a Skrull invasion, and became Director of H.A.M.M.E.R. and leader of the Dark Avengers. 

Ultimately, a comic-accurate Green Goblin is probably the most exciting prospect, and Damian Lewis, for example, hasn't closed the door on possibly playing the villain.

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last December, Dafoe was asked if he'd be down to continue Norman's story in the next Spider-Man movie. 

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said in 2023. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/8/2025, 12:11 PM
He better have waves like the comic.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/8/2025, 12:12 PM
@CyberNigerian - There's only one way to cast him. IYKYK. ;)
Dafoe
Dafoe - 7/8/2025, 12:16 PM
@CyberNigerian - User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 7/8/2025, 12:11 PM
Dafoe is incredible but I think we need someone new to be Osborn in Tom Holland's Spidey world.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 12:13 PM
He's going to be black. Wouldn't be surprised if it's Colman Domingo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 12:20 PM
If true then I’m certainly down for it since it has fun storytelling potential imo.

Given that Peter already has a history with a version of Norman , you could play into his and our preconceived notions about the character and have Peter be suspicious of him even if he is truly someone who is well intentioned even though his means may be dubious such as the YFNS version..

Speaking of which , having Colman Domingo who voices that character in that show play him in live action would be great imo!!.

User Comment Image

Also I’m pretty sure Dafoe’s Norman said that Oscorp didn’t exist in the MCU which doesn’t necessarily mean that he doesn’t but we’ll see…

Maybe some post SW shenanigans could help introduce him into the MCU if he isn’t in BND.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/8/2025, 12:23 PM
The perfect casting choice for Norman Osborn is Michael C Hall

User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/8/2025, 12:30 PM
@Forthas - you beat me to it.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/8/2025, 12:34 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Sorry! Any ideas for Harry Osborn?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/8/2025, 1:01 PM
@Forthas - yeah Patrick Gibson

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/8/2025, 1:07 PM
@Forthas - strongly back this
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/8/2025, 12:25 PM
They should have done this before all the multiverse stuff in NWH.

You introduce the MCU versions of certain popular characters first (Osborn, Octopus, Wolverine, Xavier, Reed, etc) and bring the vintage variants later for crossovers in Secret Wars movies or anywhere else.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2025, 12:31 PM
@SethBullock - Now that they’ve brought classic actors version of characters into the MCU proper, there will be even more of a comparison with the new actors. It’s risky for sure. But Disney is looking at salvaging their struggling multiverse saga and using nostalgia has been the most effective way for them to do so.

Top earning post Endgame movies all featured big roles or cameos from classic actors:
- No Way Home
- D&W
- Dr Strange 2

We can all complain about the member berries and nostalgia baiting, but box office results don’t lie.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/8/2025, 12:57 PM
@mountainman - Maybe with the MCU proper versions of those same characters and with some good castings and some good writing they could have got similar box office results and the whole MCU would be in a much better situation, because right now with so many bad decisions post-Endgame for me the MCU is basically dead/ruined, when up until Endgame even with a few not so great films I was really liking most of what they were doing and they were getting hit after hit after hit.

And they could have still saved some of the nostalgia bait for the Secret Wars movies, now I honestly don't know if they'll get the numbers they'll probably need to save this franchise, the Robert Doomey Jr thing is the dumbest sh*t ever that ruins a character that will probably be the most important on those movies and they'll make another huge mistake bringing all the Fox-Men back before introducing the proper MCU versions, and I think lots of people are getting tired of that, specially when the writing is so poor and so many choices they make are so dumb.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/8/2025, 12:30 PM
Even in death Harry's waves stayed intact...
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 12:31 PM
Good god these ppl never learn their lesson…
We Spidey Fans deserve new Villains. Spidey has with Batman and Supes the most cool Rogues Gallery of all time. Even the B list or C List ones you can elevate to A Level.
We have:
- Hobgoblin
- Hammerhead
- Beetle
- Rhino(this very short appearance in ASM2 doesn’t count)
- Speed Demon
- Carnage
- Shocker
- Scorpion
- Kraven
- Hydroman(the real one not this pathetic version from FFH)
- Mr.Negative
- Tombstone
- Puma
- The Enforcers
- Big Wheel & Rocket Racer
- Jack O Lantern
- Chameleon
- Tinkerer(appeared only once in Homecoming)
- The Spot(Only seen in animated stuff not L.A.)
- Molten Man(the real one not this elemental garbage from FFH)
- Silver Sable
- Silvermane
- Alistair Smythe & Spiderslayers
- Swarm
- White Rabbit
- Rose & Kingpin(only in DD stuff right now)
- Overdrive
- Cardiac
- Grizzly
- Cangaroo
- Will o Wisp
- Screwball
- Shriek(with Carnage of course)
- Ringer
- Vermin
- Sin Eater
- Massacre
- Red Vulture
- Mirage
- Mindworm
- Scorcher
- Hitman
- Answer
- Typeface
- Gibbon
- Arcade
- Nitro
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 12:33 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 -
If you ask me it’s time for Michael Mandos Scorpion and a REAL GROUNDED MOVIE ala Spider-Man 2.
Tom Holland deserves a REAL SPIDER-MAN FEELING like movie. But this won’t happen sadly…
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 12:42 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Outside No Way Home, every Spider-Man movie has introduced at least one new villain, with the next movie likely set to follow that trend. Superman is the one who has it really rough, as no one besides Lex and Zod have made it to the big screen, despite Superman being on his 7th movie right now.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 12:46 PM
@TheJok3r -
Exactly 🙂👍
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/8/2025, 1:05 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - i agree with you. It should absolutely be Scorpion vs spider man for this next one.

And let them fight in the snow of course.
🕷️🦂❄️💪
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 1:10 PM
@JFerguson -
Hey I also love snow settings!!! Cool 😎
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 12:32 PM
Don't care what we do all I ask is we keep the corn rows

User Comment Image
TREE24K
TREE24K - 7/8/2025, 1:19 PM
@AllsNotGood - those aren't cornrows.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/8/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 12:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - as much as I like McConaughey as an actor , not sure if I want a Norman with a Texas Twang lol
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/8/2025, 12:56 PM
I want to see Black Tarantula in live action

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/8/2025, 1:11 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - I want to see scorpion fight spiderman in the snow in live action
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/8/2025, 12:59 PM
Do it after the reboot and please stop making bad decisions it's killing you.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/8/2025, 1:05 PM
@ObserverIO - I get the feeling the end of Secret Wars will be the reboot. And a good deal of MCU actors will just port over.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/8/2025, 1:01 PM
Tom Holland's Green Goblin is Willem DaFoe.

He killed his aunt!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 1:05 PM
Patrick Wilson from Aquaman and Watchmen would be my choice.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/8/2025, 1:10 PM
I'm kinda hoping they skip the Oscorp/Green Goblin stuff, since we've already seen quite a bit of that already on screen. Rather see them go straight to HAMMER/Iron Patriot.

I doubt we'll get a Captain Marvel 3 or a Thor 5, but I can see a Captain Marvel & Thor vs Dark Avengers adaptation of Dark Reign and Siege work.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 1:13 PM
@bkmeijer1 - we already got a version of Iron Patriot but perhaps they could do a redux

Would be cool to see just Norman become a big figure in the MCU
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/8/2025, 1:13 PM

Confirmed:

Rosie o’Donnell as Norman because Hollywood is still that sick.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 7/8/2025, 1:16 PM
Norman Osborn should be a major player in the MCU. Enough said. There needs to be a major presence lurking around like Lex Luthor does

