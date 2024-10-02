THE RADLEYS Star Damian Lewis Talks Green Goblin Fan Casts And Whether He's Spoken To Marvel/DC (Exclusive)

Damian Lewis is one of the most talented actors working today - look no further than Billions and Homeland for proof of that - and, for several years now, he's been a fan-favourite choice to play Spider-Man villain the Green Goblin.

Fan art of the actor as Norman Osborn can be found all over social media. Even after Willem Dafoe's memorable Spider-Man: No Way Home return, Lewis remains at the top of many wishlists when it comes to who should play a new Variant of the iconic comic book baddie.

Earlier this week, we sat down with the actor to discuss his role in the must-see new horror/comedy The Radleys. While we had Lewis on the line, we wondered if he was aware of the fan casts and if Marvel or DC had ever come knocking.

For a few years, Marvel fans have said they'd like to see you play a character called the Green Goblin. There's fan-art out there if you go looking. Has a Marvel or DC role ever come your way?

It hasn't come my way ever, no. If you could make a call, that would be very much appreciated. I haven't seen any of that. That's interesting. Green Goblin. So, wait a minute, Green Goblin is Spider-Man?

Yes, Willem Dafoe played the character previously.

Right. They don't want Willem to do it again?

A lot of people think you'd be perfect for a new version of that character.

Damian Lewis, Green Goblin. Okay, I'll look it up. He doesn't sound very nice.

It's surprising to hear that Lewis hasn't been approached by Marvel or DC, particularly as he'd make a phenomenal villain in any number of superhero franchises. A quick look online reveals that fans would also like to see him play Sinestro, The Question, The Lizard, and even an older version of Cameron Monaghan's Star Wars character Cal Kestis!

We'll see what happens and whether the opportunity to join the MCU or DCU eventually presents itself to Lewis. In the meantime, you can watch the full interview with the actor about The Radleys above (we'll be posting the written transcription tomorrow).

Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald (No Country For Old Men) and Damian Lewis (Billions, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) star in a dark comedy thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.

The Radleys will be in Theaters, On Digital and On Demand October 4, 2024.