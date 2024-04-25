RUMOR: Marvel Studios Interested In NOPE Star Keke Palmer For A Major MCU Role

Keke Palmer was already a best-selling recording artist prior to landing the co-lead role in Jordan Peele's Nope, but her infectious, standout performance as Emerald in the 2022 sci-fi horror flick put her on the map in a big way.

Shortly after the movie's release, Palmer started a social media campaign to play Rogue in Marvel Studios' planned live-action X-Men movie, sharing some impressive cosplay photos as the fan-favorite mutant powerhouse.

Palmer's interest in playing Rogue began to gain more attention when she responded to a fan's video explaining why he felt she would be a perfect pick to play Rogue (as opposed to the heroes she's usually fan-cast as, such as Storm) in the upcoming MCU reboot.

Come on agentttttttt https://t.co/ErAEz6hWxt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 15, 2022

"That's confidential, sugar," Palmer responded when asked if anyone from Marvel has been in touch during a follow-up interview with ComicBook.com. "No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans... the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

It doesn't happen very often, but actors expressing their desire to play certain characters does sometimes pay off and put them on a studio's radar. Is this the case for Palmer?

Well, we have no idea if she's in contention to play Rogue, but Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel is interested in the actress for a "big role" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He adds that he's "not sure if they already met with her but If not yet, then they will."

Honestly, Rogue or any other X-Men character is probably a long-shot (no pun). While writer pitch meetings are said to be underway, Marvel hasn't begun to cast this elusive movie yet, and is unlikely to do so for quite some time. In fact, there are rumors that contractual issues are preventing Kevin Feige and co. from introducing new actors as established mutant characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, etc to The MCU, and they may not be able to move forward with a reboot until 2025.

There are numerous other roles Marvel could be eyeing Palmer for, but who would you most like to see her play? Have another look at her Rogue photos at the link below, and be sure to drop us a comment in the usual place.