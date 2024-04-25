RUMOR: Marvel Studios Interested In NOPE Star Keke Palmer For A Major MCU Role

Nope star Keke Palmer is said to be on Marvel Studios' radar for a "big role" in a future MCU project. Is there a chance her campaign to play Rogue paid off?

By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2024 01:04 PM EST
Keke Palmer was already a best-selling recording artist prior to landing the co-lead role in Jordan Peele's Nope, but her infectious, standout performance as Emerald in the 2022 sci-fi horror flick put her on the map in a big way.

Shortly after the movie's release, Palmer started a social media campaign to play Rogue in Marvel Studios' planned live-action X-Men movie, sharing some impressive cosplay photos as the fan-favorite mutant powerhouse.

Palmer's interest in playing Rogue began to gain more attention when she responded to a fan's video explaining why he felt she would be a perfect pick to play Rogue (as opposed to the heroes she's usually fan-cast as, such as Storm) in the upcoming MCU reboot.

"That's confidential, sugar," Palmer responded when asked if anyone from Marvel has been in touch during a follow-up interview with ComicBook.com. "No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans... the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

It doesn't happen very often, but actors expressing their desire to play certain characters does sometimes pay off and put them on a studio's radar. Is this the case for Palmer?

Well, we have no idea if she's in contention to play Rogue, but Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel is interested in the actress for a "big role" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He adds that he's "not sure if they already met with her but If not yet, then they will."

Honestly, Rogue or any other X-Men character is probably a long-shot (no pun). While writer pitch meetings are said to be underway, Marvel hasn't begun to cast this elusive movie yet, and is unlikely to do so for quite some time. In fact, there are rumors that contractual issues are preventing Kevin Feige and co. from introducing new actors as established mutant characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, etc to The MCU, and they may not be able to move forward with a reboot until 2025.

There are numerous other roles Marvel could be eyeing Palmer for, but who would you most like to see her play? Have another look at her Rogue photos at the link below, and be sure to drop us a comment in the usual place.

HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 1:06 PM
Okay.

Sydney Sweeny for Storm then!
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 4/25/2024, 1:19 PM
@HermanM - wah
HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 1:24 PM
@LibraMatter - say that when she's cast
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/25/2024, 1:38 PM
@HermanM - They should get an African-American like Charlize Theron.
HegoD
HegoD - 4/25/2024, 1:50 PM
@ObserverIO - There would be a problem, Theron is already in MCU as Clea in Doctor Strange 2
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/25/2024, 1:54 PM
@HermanM - Storm is the descendant of a line of African priestesses. Making her white would fundamentally change the character.
valmic
valmic - 4/25/2024, 2:09 PM
@HermanM - Its sad to come on here and see you with a different name every month because you get banned so much and you dont get the hint no one here cares for your racism BS. Like dude get a life, seriously. Youre too old for this shyt.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2024, 2:14 PM
@HegoD - josh brolin play cable and thanos
HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 2:27 PM
@SheepishOne - so make the priestess white.

See how easy it is to play that game?
Order66
Order66 - 4/25/2024, 1:07 PM
No..
PC04
PC04 - 4/25/2024, 1:07 PM
She looks great in the costume. Don't think she's right for Rogue though.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/25/2024, 1:09 PM
Wouldn't be my first choice, but she could probably do it. For me it's between Lily James or Haley Lu Richardson because they have the most convincing Southern accents I've heard.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 1:42 PM
@MCUKnight11 - good picks

How about Maya Hawke?

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/25/2024, 1:10 PM
Just like Alan Ritchson or Jensen Ackles as Batman, the fact she's campaigning for it makes me think it's unlikely to happen.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/25/2024, 1:11 PM
As for her man...
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 1:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yes!!

If not him then Fabian Frankel would be my other pick

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/25/2024, 1:37 PM
@MCUKnight11 - User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/25/2024, 1:12 PM
She's a fantastic actor, and I'd love to see her with a major role in the MCU. Personally, I think she'd be great as Rogue... But frankly, I'm exhausted thinking about all the handwringing and crying about the "race swap".
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/25/2024, 2:29 PM
@Izaizaiza - I LOVE Palmer, but she's wrong for Rogue IMO. Too old by a decade for starters, and has a little too much sophistication baked into her persona. Paul Thomas Anderson just cast this person, Chase Infiniti in his movie. Her first, apparently. If she can pull off a southern accent, I think she might be the one . . .
User Comment Image
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 4/25/2024, 1:13 PM
She does have the Southern background, could pull off the accent. She is also one of the most charismatic ppl in Hollywood. I wouldn't be against it.
SolarSoldier
SolarSoldier - 4/25/2024, 1:15 PM
Cue the "What if Storm were white?! Cast a ginger to play her since Black women are taking all of the roles!"

Both Rogue and Gambit could easily be Black.It's not like they're casting Black people as Banshee or Siryn. Whwn a role is not tied to ethnicity, Anybody can play them.

Can't wait until Bobby is casted so y'all can be mad he's gay.

The whole "go woke go broke" thing is stupid. Nobody complained about Lara Croft being a "girlboss". Charmed wasn't feminazi.

Anywho the worst thing about the Marvels was Dar-Benn not being blue. But they also did that in Agents of Shield. Some blue, others humanoid. I prefer my aliens...alien. That's something Quantumania got right. 90% of the cast didn't look like Earthlings. And they...were on Earth.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 1:18 PM
@SolarSoldier - Rogue and Gambit are both white. Race either matters for everyone or no one. Doing it where it only matters for nonwhites but not whites is just an anti white double standard.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 4/25/2024, 1:50 PM
@HermanM - eh... It really doesn't have to be so one or the other.
Some characters were made (or since been written) with a clear ethnicity/culture in mind that ties into who they are rather clearly like Luke Cage, Matt Murdock, Banshee, Storm, T'Challa... While with others it's more incidental and hardly an integral aspect of their character like Flint Marko, Max Dillon, Charles Xavier, or Bruce Wayne.
When you understand that white was just the default palette back in the day, it starts to make sense.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/25/2024, 2:13 PM
@SolarSoldier - is the quantum realm earth? Genuine question. Seems like it’s own pocket of a universe
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/25/2024, 1:15 PM
She was great in Nope. As for playing Rogue I don’t see how that works. If she does ever play a comicbook character it needs to be a role that can play to her strengths as an actress.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 4/25/2024, 1:18 PM
Watch as she gets Storm instead.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 4/25/2024, 1:19 PM
Wow, that’s inspired casting if it were real. She’s a good actor and looks cool in the suit. People would be super upset about it but I think she would do great in the role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 1:20 PM
Aside from the eventual “racebending” complaints , I don’t see an issue with her as Rogue…

She’s charismatic , can pull off the southern accent and is a good actress imo so why not her as Rogue?.

User Comment Image

However , I doubt they are actively casting the character or any other X-Men right now so seems like a long shot.

Interested to see who they cast her as , if this is even true (she could decide to pass aswell) since it could really be anyone since Marvel have shown they aren’t afraid to gender or racebend characters.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 4/25/2024, 1:21 PM
good choice, cant wait for losers to cry about it
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 4/25/2024, 1:25 PM
Lord Lord I can see Ryan Kinel the eternally ANGRY podcaster tear into this one. OMG Disney Race Swapping again with blacks!!!The blacks!! Jeez he can never say anything positive about the MCU. Take X Men 97 IMO is the best project they've had since Endgame. Not a word from him. If it was WOKE then he'd destroy it
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 4/25/2024, 1:27 PM
PERSONALLY I think of Disney got Denzel Washington to play Dr Doom. MANY here would be up in arms upset over the race switch
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/25/2024, 1:52 PM
@JohnShaft -

User Comment Image
r1g0r
r1g0r - 4/25/2024, 2:07 PM
@JohnShaft -
Yup.
ANOTHER stupid idea.
pitbull76
pitbull76 - 4/25/2024, 2:25 PM
@JohnShaft - Yep and I would love to see that casting not one problem whatsoever.My favorite comic book characters are Batman and the Joker as a white male again zero problems if they casted a black person or Asian etc to play those part as long as the stayed true to the essence of characters that's all I care about.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/25/2024, 1:27 PM
Some years ago, before my hiatus on here, I had mentioned her for Storm for a MCU reboot.

User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/25/2024, 1:37 PM
Nothing against her, I’m just a bit of an originalist and prefer most things stick to the comics as accurately as possible. So I’ll pass on her take of Rouge.

Wouldn’t mind seeing her as someone else.

I’m more in the camp that they hand pick every single black character ever created and flood us with those characters. Instead of race swapping existing characters.

Plus if characters of different ethnicities already exist, it’s not only disrespectful to not include those characters, but if we ultimately end up showing those ethnically diverse characters plus the swapped characters, there will be very few white characters left.

With all the aliens, mutants and cosmic beings, let alone the human characters, there’s already plenty of diversity.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/25/2024, 2:31 PM
@MuadDib - "With all the aliens, mutants and cosmic beings, let alone the human characters, there’s already plenty of diversity."

Buuuuut there aren't any alien, mutant, or cosmic actors looking for work. So I don't think they count as adding to a diverse cast. Because they don't exist.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/25/2024, 1:37 PM
Make her black and make her trans!

Am I doing it right?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/25/2024, 2:32 PM
@ObserverIO - You're only supposed to leave that comment if a white actor is cast in a role.

If you're being sincere, though, sure, why not?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2024, 1:37 PM
