X-MEN '97 Star Seemingly Confirms Return Of [SPOILER] In Three-Part "Tolerance Is Extinction" Finale

An original X-Men: The Animated Series star who has taken on a different role in X-Men '97 may have just spoiled plans for a surprise return in the upcoming three-part finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction."

By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2024 10:04 AM EST
While fans had high hopes for X-Men '97, the revival has vastly exceeded expectations, proving itself not only a worthy successor to X-Men: The Animated Series, but an even better show overall. 

The storytelling puts it in contention for the best take on these characters to ever grace the screen, and it's no wonder there are already rumours swirling about Marvel Studios wanting multiple seasons. 

In the fifth instalment, "Remember It," the Master Mold Sentinel attacked Genosha and laid waste to an entire island full of mutants. It was only stopped when Gambit made a heroic sacrifice, and we've been mourning the Cajun mutant ever since. 

A. J. LoCascio took over the role of Remy LeBeau from X-Men: The Animated Series star Chris Potter, though he's since been cast as the time-travelling Cable. However, he may have just spoiled Gambit's eventual return in the three-part finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction."

"They told me I’d be playing a new character," Potter explained at Fan Expo Calgary (via Toonado.com). "I said, 'What do you mean? I’m Gambit.' They said, 'Not anymore, we’re killing him off in episode 3. You’re going to be Cable now.' Now, as it turns out, Cable is the only one who can bring Gambit back."

Whether Cable does bring Gambit back remains to be seen, though an argument could be made that doing so would cheapen his sacrifice. After all, Magneto has already been revealed as still being alive and in Bastion's clutches, so undoing another death would lessen X-Men '97's stakes moving forward. Then again, time travel is a big part of this team's adventures! 

Below are a few more highlights from Potter's appearance at the event: 

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

HermanM
HermanM - 4/26/2024, 10:47 AM
Cool, but I just don't get the appeal of killing characters or depowering them just to bring them back.

In the span of 8 episodes, Storm had supposedly lost her powers, Magneto was killed, and Gambit was killed, but now Storm has her powers back, and Magneto and Gambit are back from the dead.

Isn't there any better way to write the characters than to basically make death and depowerment into toothless threats? If there's no real danger, what even are the stakes in the show?

For as many conflicts as Superman and Batman and the JLA faced in the cartoons, I can't think of a single time where they faked out the deaths and depowerment of multiple characters and then also brought them back immediately. Superman was zapped by Toyman and sent to the future once and presumed to be dead during that time. Darkseid died but was reassembled with magic with Brainiac....but that's it.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/26/2024, 10:58 AM
@HermanM - to clarify, I'm not saying I want them to be killed or depowered. I'm saying don't do it at all if you don't mean it.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/26/2024, 11:32 AM
@HermanM - At least give it time to breathe. At this pace, I expect that if they adapt M Day and the mutant decimation, that it’ll be over the next episode. Only real complaint about this show is how too many storylines are rushed. If these people were running the old show, the Phoenix Saga would have been a 2 parter and Xavier and Magneto would have gotten out of the Savage Land the next episode.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2024, 10:51 AM
Hated the fact they kill him off but if he does comes back I'd before he comes back as a horseman for awhile.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/26/2024, 10:53 AM
User Comment Image

Don't like it.

After such an excellent episode and death scene, they should never bring Gambit back again. It would feel like a betrayal of that episode. That was a moment, don't ruin that moment.

Only if they completely reboot the timeline and get to change some of the history (like maybe have a Giant-sized X-Men team in their past) and have the new timeline be a new soft-booted reality.

Otherwise keep him dead.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/26/2024, 10:57 AM
Its time
User Comment Image
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 4/26/2024, 11:02 AM
Bring Mr. Lebeau back!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/26/2024, 11:35 AM
Verify your clocks
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/26/2024, 11:52 AM
How pissed would you guys be if they cast Keke Palmer as Rouge?

