X-MEN '97 Star Seemingly Confirms Return Of [SPOILER] In Three-Part "Tolerance Is Extinction" Finale

While fans had high hopes for X-Men '97, the revival has vastly exceeded expectations, proving itself not only a worthy successor to X-Men: The Animated Series, but an even better show overall.

The storytelling puts it in contention for the best take on these characters to ever grace the screen, and it's no wonder there are already rumours swirling about Marvel Studios wanting multiple seasons.

In the fifth instalment, "Remember It," the Master Mold Sentinel attacked Genosha and laid waste to an entire island full of mutants. It was only stopped when Gambit made a heroic sacrifice, and we've been mourning the Cajun mutant ever since.

A. J. LoCascio took over the role of Remy LeBeau from X-Men: The Animated Series star Chris Potter, though he's since been cast as the time-travelling Cable. However, he may have just spoiled Gambit's eventual return in the three-part finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction."

"They told me I’d be playing a new character," Potter explained at Fan Expo Calgary (via Toonado.com). "I said, 'What do you mean? I’m Gambit.' They said, 'Not anymore, we’re killing him off in episode 3. You’re going to be Cable now.' Now, as it turns out, Cable is the only one who can bring Gambit back."

Whether Cable does bring Gambit back remains to be seen, though an argument could be made that doing so would cheapen his sacrifice. After all, Magneto has already been revealed as still being alive and in Bastion's clutches, so undoing another death would lessen X-Men '97's stakes moving forward. Then again, time travel is a big part of this team's adventures!

Below are a few more highlights from Potter's appearance at the event:

Chris Potter on not returning to the role of Gambit in 'X-MEN '97'



“I'm still angry that they did it.”#CalgaryExpo2024 pic.twitter.com/mEamyOvsI8 — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) April 26, 2024 Chris Potter reveals he auditioned for the role of Cyclops in 'X-MEN' before James Marsden got the part.



“I auditioned for Cyclops for the Bryan Singer's 'X-Men' movie in the 2000s and the whole time I was thinking ‘I don’t want to do this, I want to be Gambit! Why isn’t he in… pic.twitter.com/Gxx9XxPAPf — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) April 26, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.