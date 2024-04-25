X-MEN '97 Artwork Pays Tribute To The Tragic End Of Gambit And Rogue's Relationship

Next week's episode of Marvel Studios' animated revival series, X-Men '97, will begin the first season's three-part finale, but fans are still talking about the tragic events of episode 5.

"Remember It" culminated with a devastating Wild Sentinel attack on the mutant nation of Genosha, resulting in the apparent death of two main characters (not to mention countless supporting players such as Callisto and Leach).

Misdirects and fake-outs are par for the course when it comes to comic book adaptations, so we weren't certain that Gambit wouldn't be revealed to be still clinging on to life until this week's episode, "Bright Eyes," which made it very clear that Remy LeBeau - at least for the time being - really is dead.

With (at least) two time-travellers on hand in Bishop and Cable, there's always a chance Gambit will return before the end of the season, but former showrunner Beau DeMayo has indicated that the character will not be resurrected any time soon.

Now, Marvel Studios has commemorated the fallen hero with some awesome new artwork. This will be a variant cover for the second issue of the X-Men '97 comic book from Chris Graf, Sylvia Filcak-Blackwolf, Ben Hong, and Amelia Vidal.

"You light up everything you touch." ❤️



Dive right into Marvel Animation's #XMen97, the series that everyone is talking about, now streaming on @DisneyPlus.



Art by @AmeVidal, Chris Graf, Sylvia Filcak-Blackwolf, @benhongart, and @callie_wei. pic.twitter.com/EcbUbGpz3N — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 24, 2024

Spoilers for this week's episode follow.

While it looks like Gambit will be staying six-feet under for the foreseeable future, "Bright Eyes" revealed that Magneto actually survived the mutant massacre, and is now a prisoner of the incredibly powerful villain known as Bastion. What does this "Super Sentinel" have in store for the Master of Magnetism?

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

Have you been enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."