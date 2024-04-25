THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Given An R-Rated Makeover In First Trailer For MSR's Adaptation

Disney must be ruing the day these characters entered the public domain! MSR Media has released the first trailer for its horror parody(?) of The Little Mermaid and it's... quite something.

By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2024
Something tells us this particular take on The Little Mermaid won't be belting out "Part of Your World" and cavorting with Sebastian "Under the Sea."

Continuing the recent trend of re-adapting Disney favorites such as Winnie-The-Pooh, Mickey Mouse and Bambi (yes, Bambi) for the horror genre, a new adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's classic tale is on the way from MSR Media International and Grindstone Entertainment, and the first trailer has now been released.

While Anderson's original story was significantly darker than the Disney animated version and the more recent live-action remake, turning Ariel (here named Aurora) into a flesh-eating monster is taking things to a whole other level!

The official synopsis reads:

“Dr. Eric Prince, an archaeologist, makes a dramatic discovery on a small Caribbean island—proof of an ancient, advanced prehistoric society. While his dig is in progress, he meets the mysterious and beautiful Aurora Bey and falls in love. Her arrival coincides with several mermaid sightings and strange disappearances.

When Eric’s friend and mentor, Dr. Ashley, arrives on the island, Ashley uncovers the true identity of Aurora and the dangers of the hidden evil inside Eric’s dig site. Will Eric heed his friend’s advice, or will he be blinded by love and the power of the siren, allowing the world to fall to the forces of evil?”

Directed by Leigh Scott, the movie stars Lydia Helen, Mike Markoff and Jeff Denton, and has been given an R-rating for “Language, some violence and brief nudity.”

The trailer can be viewed over on MSR Media's website or at the link below.

The movie looks... pretty much how you'd expect, but we can see a lot of people giving it a go out of morbid curiosity alone.

Have a look at the rather terrifying poster below, and let us know if you plan on seeing this new take on The Little Mermaid in the comments section.

The recent live-action Disney film stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina, and is obviously a much more family-friendly affair altogether!

"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."

