X-MEN '97: Could We See BLACK PANTHER In A Future Episode Of The Animated Series?

The original X-Men animated series featured a few cameos from other Marvel Comics characters, so fans are understandably excited about the prospect of Marvel Studios' revival show, X-Men '97, following suit.

This week's episode featured one major superhero cameo, and if some social media posts from former showrunner Beau DeMayo are anything to go by, there might be more on the way.

Spoilers for the latest episode of X-Men '97 follow.

"Bright Eyes" included a brief appearance from Captain America, who refused to help Rogue bring Bolivar Trask to justice (and faced a long trudge through the snow to retrieve his shield for his trouble), but it sounds like some more familiar faces might be dropping by in future episodes.

While responding to fans on X (formerly Twitter), DeMayo hinted that Black Panther and Spider-Man might feature in the series down the line.

Ain’t that funny — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 24, 2024 Just have to wait — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 24, 2024

This isn't the first time DeMayo has indicated that Spidey might swing by, but a potential appearance from T'Challa is a new one. The King of Wakanda did show up in one episode of the original show, and while the Webhead did not, the X-Men did join forces with the iconic hero in the Spider-Man animated series, confirming that both shows exist in the same universe.

There's always a chance DeMayo is simply doing his best to keep people watching here, but after that Cap cameo, we'd say at least one more major Marvel character showing up is a distinct possibility.

Be sure to tune in to Disney+ for next week's episode, which begins the 3-part season finale, "Tolerance is Extinction."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."