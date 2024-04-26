Michael B. Jordan Channels BLADE In First BTS Look At Ryan Coogler's Untitled Vampire Movie

The first photos from the set of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's mysterious vampire movie have been shared online, and Michael B. Jordan seems to be rocking a bit of a Blade look!

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 26, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Filming is now underway on Ryan Coogler's mysterious 1930s-set vampire movie, and the first photos from the set have found their way online (via IMDb).

Most of the snaps show some of the buildings that have been constructed for the shoot, but one gives us a glimpse of star Michael B. Jordan in-costume as... well, we're still not sure!

It's been pointed out that Jordan's hair, facial and shades are at least somewhat reminiscent of a certain Daywalker, and we'd have to agree! Whether intentional or not, the Black Panther actor does seem to be channelling Blade here.

Back when we first heard about this project, it was said to be so top secret that "executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander at the script."

However, some details have since leaked.

The film was initially described as a "genre feature," with a "period element to the story," but we'd later learn that it was actually going to be set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions (this has yet to be confirmed).

Jordan may actually be playing two roles here, as one rumor claimed that the Creed star had been cast as twin brothers. Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell are also on board in supporting roles.

Details on their characters are similarly under wraps, but according to a recent trade report, "Mosaku may be playing Jordan’s romantic interest (but of which twin?); O’Connell may be a racist antagonist."

Check out the photos at the links below.

Coogler's director of photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, shared a photo to her Instagram page when cameras started rolling. As you can see, the movie does have a title, but it's been hidden behind some black heart emojis!

The secrecy surrounding the title has led to speculation that the film is going to be based on an existing IP, but it certainly sounds like an original concept.

Have a look at the photo below, and see if you can make out any letters.

WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/26/2024, 9:07 AM
this will be django unchained but with vampires mark my words
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/26/2024, 9:09 AM
@WhateverItTakes - do you not know when the Jim Crow Era was?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/26/2024, 9:17 AM
@Itwasme - regardless....imagine my surprise coogler doing a film about segregation and racism
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/26/2024, 9:33 AM
@WhateverItTakes - regardless if you know when the time period was? It sounds like that's a great reason why a film like this should be done.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/26/2024, 9:38 AM
@Itwasme - does coogler do any other types of films?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/26/2024, 9:42 AM
@WhateverItTakes - does it matter? His track record is stellar. You don't need to go. You can keep thinking the Jim Crow Era was pre-Civil War too. That's all your prerogative. But why bitch and complain about things to everyone else?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/26/2024, 9:45 AM
@WhateverItTakes - Depends what you mean by that, is Space Jam: A new Legacy the same type of film as any of the Creed ones? Both have a sport theme I guess

Is Black Panther the same type of film as Anthem? Both have songs in them I guess :D
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/26/2024, 9:52 AM
@WhateverItTakes - oh heck yeah!
Cleander
Cleander - 4/26/2024, 9:55 AM
@WhateverItTakes - Good for him and as much as I can't stand his movies I prefer a director that has a lane that sets their work/subject apart from other directors.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/26/2024, 10:09 AM
@Itwasme - 😂
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/26/2024, 9:07 AM
Coogler ain’t slick. Saw Marvel taking too damn long and said:
User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/26/2024, 9:14 AM
@GhostDog - it’d be extremely funny if this was secretly the blade movie
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/26/2024, 9:17 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I respect the secrecy around it. Sometimes we have too much access to movies before they even come out, these days. A lot of movies used to be a mystery while they were shooting and now we see entire scenes shot sometimes via someone's camera phone. Or a "scooper" or leaker drops the entire plot on reddit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2024, 9:24 AM
@GhostDog - agreed

Some of it is our damn fault for clicking on the articles and such but I do miss those days.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/26/2024, 9:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Real anticipation and hype was seeing a trailer for something only available in the theater or early days Youtube. When all you could look forward to was the comic con footage or description and no social media set photos were being leaked day in and day out.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2024, 9:11 AM
Meh, Vampires are so two thousand and late
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/26/2024, 9:55 AM
@bobevanz - yeah. I was kinda thinking that while watching Abigail. Kind of a 'been-there-done-that' sort of feeling....
IcePyke
IcePyke - 4/26/2024, 9:55 AM
@bobevanz -
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/26/2024, 9:56 AM
@bobevanz - I'm waiting for more of a Werewolf resurgance myself, hopefully The Wolfman (2025) which is being directed by the guy who did Upgrade and The Invisible Man, will kick it off!

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 4/26/2024, 10:00 AM
@bobevanz - saying two thousand and late is so two thousand and late
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/26/2024, 10:13 AM
@Origame - was that like a Black Eyed Peas lyric?
Origame
Origame - 4/26/2024, 10:15 AM
@TheVandalore - it was also just slang back in 2008.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2024, 9:13 AM
Damn , he looks good!!.

However , I feel like he’s less channeling Blade (maybe the glasses) but moreso Jamie Foxx from the end of Django Unchained or Will Smith from Wild Wild West.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/26/2024, 9:28 AM
Yuu7
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/26/2024, 9:48 AM
Yeah I think I will be giving this a pass.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/26/2024, 9:56 AM
@marvel72 - wait til u see a little more footage
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/26/2024, 9:55 AM
Damn. Looks like a fun show. Can't wait!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/26/2024, 9:55 AM
It makes a lot of sense to do a vampire film because the Jim Crow Era was 100 years and there was a lot of change that happened over that time. My gut is this movie might cover the whole time period which would be interesting. I've seen a pretty good lack of understanding of the Era on these threads alone. As someone else said, there's been tons of movies on the 4 year time-frame of the Civil War, but not as much for the 100 years after (at least not holistically).
Origame
Origame - 4/26/2024, 9:59 AM
...that doesn't look like blade at all.

Do...do you think any black man in sunglasses automatically looks like blade?
RolandD
RolandD - 4/26/2024, 10:02 AM
@Origame - Exactly my take, too.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/26/2024, 10:00 AM
Well, he’s a black man wearing sunglasses. Obviously that’s a take on Blade.🤦🏼‍♂️
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/26/2024, 10:13 AM
All these guys look like Blade

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 4/26/2024, 10:17 AM
@marvel72 - not because I'm agreeing with him, but because it's the same guy you included here

?si=ArWpx7gCmjlu8i7-
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/26/2024, 10:13 AM
Is this articles title racist?
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/26/2024, 10:15 AM
Wild Wild West Remake??

I'm Down. 😎
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/26/2024, 10:17 AM
Definitely looking more like Will Smith than Blade 🤣
TheMisfit138
TheMisfit138 - 4/26/2024, 10:19 AM
So because he's black & playing a vampire slayer he's channeling blade.

Does that mean that every black women with dreads is channeling michonne?

Dumb AF 🤣

