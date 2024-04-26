Michael B. Jordan Channels BLADE In First BTS Look At Ryan Coogler's Untitled Vampire Movie

Filming is now underway on Ryan Coogler's mysterious 1930s-set vampire movie, and the first photos from the set have found their way online (via IMDb).

Most of the snaps show some of the buildings that have been constructed for the shoot, but one gives us a glimpse of star Michael B. Jordan in-costume as... well, we're still not sure!

It's been pointed out that Jordan's hair, facial and shades are at least somewhat reminiscent of a certain Daywalker, and we'd have to agree! Whether intentional or not, the Black Panther actor does seem to be channelling Blade here.

Back when we first heard about this project, it was said to be so top secret that "executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander at the script."

However, some details have since leaked.

The film was initially described as a "genre feature," with a "period element to the story," but we'd later learn that it was actually going to be set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions (this has yet to be confirmed).

Jordan may actually be playing two roles here, as one rumor claimed that the Creed star had been cast as twin brothers. Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell are also on board in supporting roles.

Details on their characters are similarly under wraps, but according to a recent trade report, "Mosaku may be playing Jordan’s romantic interest (but of which twin?); O’Connell may be a racist antagonist."

Check out the photos at the links below.

First look at the set of Ryan Coogler’s untitled vampire movie with Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/p8vwJcHLmR — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) April 25, 2024 The first look at Michael B. Jordan on the set of Ryan Coogler's Untitled vampire film has been released.



The film starring Michael B. Jordan & Hailee Steinfeld is set to release in theaters on March 7th, 2025.



Source: @IMDb pic.twitter.com/34TI9IQJi9 — Feature First 📽️ (@Feature_First) April 24, 2024

Coogler's director of photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, shared a photo to her Instagram page when cameras started rolling. As you can see, the movie does have a title, but it's been hidden behind some black heart emojis!

The secrecy surrounding the title has led to speculation that the film is going to be based on an existing IP, but it certainly sounds like an original concept.

Have a look at the photo below, and see if you can make out any letters.