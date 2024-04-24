X-MEN '97 Showrunner Addresses Some Of The Biggest Moments And Easter Eggs In Today's Episode

X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has taken to social media to comment on some of the developments in "Bright Eyes," including that nod to another Marvel animated TV series and a certain character's return.

By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2024 07:04 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Today's episode of X-Men '97 was another fantastic effort, full of twists and turns...and more surprises.

You can read our episode recaps here and here, and showrunner Beau DeMayo (who was fired from the series before the premiere) has now weighed in on a few key moments (via Toonado.com). 

"Bright Eyes" begins with Rogue on the warpath as she lays waste to a group of soldiers who stand in her way. She wants answers about Bolivar Trask's whereabouts and confronts General "Thunderbolt" Ross in his Hulk-proof bunker. 

In DeMayo's eyes, this is the same Ross we crossed paths with in 1996's The Incredible Hulk animated series. The Jade Giant does get a mention here and the assumption was that all these 90s TV shows took place on the same Earth. 

The episode also features the return of Emma Frost. The White Queen's secondary mutation, an ability to transform her skin into indestructible diamonds, saved her from the Sentinel attack on Genosha and it seems DeMayo always had this in mind for the future leader of the X-Men. 

It's unclear whether the plan is to bring Emma into the team, though X-Men '97 has already established that Cyclops has something of a wandering eye in the psychic realm after his recent dalliance with Madelyne Pryor.

DeMayo also confirmed Sunspot revealing his mutant powers to his mother was a "coming out" analogy, while many of you will surely be pleased to learn that Rogue is very much alive following her clash with the Prime Trask human Sentinel. 

Finally, the showrunner later revealed that the comment about Mister Sinister attempting to kill the X-Men since 1992 was indeed meant to reference the fact X-Men: The Animated Series first premiered during that year. 

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

View Recorder