X-MEN '97 TV Spot Celebrates The Show's History And Reveals Plenty Of Thrilling New Footage From The Revival

X-Men '97 is now just 10 days away from arriving on Disney+ with a 2-episode premiere, and Marvel Studios has today released an awesome new TV spot for the X-Men: The Animated Series revival (via Toonado.com).

The presentation here is genius as it's formatted like a commercial you'd see on an old-style TV set from the '90s, something we know fans of that original TV show will appreciate. There's plenty of new footage to be found, though, including Wolverine declaring, "Daddy's home!"

Cyclops, meanwhile, runs afoul of some mutant-hating thugs and there are some great shots of heroes like Rogue, Storm, and Jubilee blasting into action. That animation style is super impressive, particularly as it invokes memories of the classic show.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios shared a full list of episode titles and air dates for X-Men '97's first ten-episode season. You can check those out here.

Watch this fun new TV spot for X-Men '97 in the players below.

It'll just be like old times! 🤩



Don’t miss Marvel Animation’s all-new #XMen97, streaming March 20 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lz1A5fyxsW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 9, 2024

"X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future," reads a brief synopsis.

Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Lenore Zann (Rogue), and Chris Britton (Mister Sinister) will all reprise their X-Men: The Animated Series roles in X-Men '97.

However, Catherine Disher, the original Jean Grey, is now voicing Dr. Valerie Cooper. Chris Potter, the original Gambit, is now playing Cable. Lawrence Bayne, the original Cable, is now playing X-Cutioner. Ron Rubin, the original Morph, is now playing President Robert Edward Kelly. Alyson Court, the original Jubilee, will take on the role of Abscissa.

Ray Chase is the new Cyclops, and he'll be joined by Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, JP Karliak as Morph, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ross Marquand as Professor X, Giu Augustini as Sunspot, Gil Birmingham as Forge, and Eric Bauza as the Sentinels.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

X-Men '97 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.