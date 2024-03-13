MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac Won't Disown X-MEN: APOCALYPSE But Wishes The Movie Had Been Better
MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac Won't Disown X-MEN: APOCALYPSE But Wishes The Movie Had Been Better
X-MEN: APOCALYPSE Star Tye Sheridan On Why He Felt Sorry For Oscar Isaac And Possible MCU Return
X-MEN: APOCALYPSE Star Tye Sheridan On Why He Felt Sorry For Oscar Isaac And Possible MCU Return
MyCoolYoung - 3/13/2024, 1:28 PM
Speedy recovery to her. Cancer is one of the scariest things in life in my opinion
krayzeman - 3/13/2024, 1:30 PM
F*&$ cancer. For real.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 1:30 PM
Cancer f'n sucks.

Have had various family members get it, and I've had a scare.
slickrickdesigns - 3/13/2024, 1:35 PM
My dream girl… hope everything goes well for her.
Ha1frican - 3/13/2024, 1:35 PM
Been a fan of hers since back in the G4 days on Attack of the Show and her Wonder Woman skits. Hope she has a speedy recovery
Izaizaiza - 3/13/2024, 1:36 PM
Glad they caught it in time! Wishing her all the best
HammerLegFoot - 3/13/2024, 1:44 PM
She's going viral on tiktok right now for being a diva? Rude? Something for being mean to some cleaning ladies.
mountainman - 3/13/2024, 1:47 PM
As someone who’s wife got ovarian cancer in her 30’s, it’s just crazy how many younger people are being diagnosed these days vs the past. Maybe it’s better testing. But it sure seems like something in our environment/diet/etc is making this more common than in the past.

Best of luck to her in her continued recovery.
Doomsday8888 - 3/13/2024, 1:52 PM
Good doctor and yeah, f*ck cancer.
garu - 3/13/2024, 1:53 PM
I wish her a speedy recovery, she's a badass.
ModHaterSLADE - 3/13/2024, 1:55 PM
Good for her. Enjoyed her time on G4.
marvel72 - 3/13/2024, 1:55 PM
Get well soon.
S8R8M - 3/13/2024, 1:56 PM
I hope she gets better soon.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 2:11 PM
I have followed her since her G4 days so I’m glad to hear that she’s on the mend…

I haven’t followed her acting career much but the parts I have seen her portray have been fine imo , she’s done as well as she could with the material she had (Psylocke was pretty much a glorified henchwoman in Apocalypse but she captured the physicality of the character).

Anyway , I recently saw that she was cast alongside Jon Hamm for an Apple TV+ show from the creator of Banshee & Warrior so she seems to be making a comeback professionally aswell after this so good for her!!.

[frick] Cancer!!.
LukeCage2155 - 3/13/2024, 2:20 PM
Boo Cancer.
TheGreenRanger - 3/13/2024, 2:22 PM
Hoping for a speedy recovery.... but also jealous of whoever performed the mammogram that caught it.
Fogs - 3/13/2024, 2:29 PM
@TheGreenRanger -
TheGreenRanger - 3/13/2024, 2:31 PM
@Fogs - WHAT they saved a life, what are you thinking

