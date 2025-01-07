Armie Hammer Sets Acting Return As THE DARK KNIGHT... In Uwe Boll Vigilante Thriller

Armie Hammer, who suffered a major career setback after some highly disturbing allegations, has set his acting return for a new Uwe Boll thriller titled... The Dark Knight!?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 07, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

After missing out on the chance to play Batman in George Miller's defunct Justice League Mortal, Armie Hammer will finally get the opportunity to suit-up as The Dark Knight. Well, a Dark Knight.

Hammer, whose career came to a screeching halt in 2021 following some pretty disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct, is set to play the lead in a movie called The Dark Knight from director Uwe Boll, who has previously helmed classics such as BloodRayne, House of the Dead, and Alone in the Dark.

The Lone Ranger and The Social Network star was accused of sexual abuse (involving cannibalistic and BDSM fetishes) by several women, but The Los Angeles County D.A.’s office decided not to file any charges against the actor following a lengthy investigation by the LAPD.

Based on an original script by Boll, Hammer has signed on to play Sanders, a man "who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals. While his crusade transforms him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public, the local police chief sees him as a menace to society and aims to take him down."

We have it on good authority that the police chief will be named Gim Jordan.

“The story of The Dark Knight couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast,” said Boll in a statement (via Variety).

We have no idea how they were able to use that title, but executive producer Michael Roesch wants to make it very clear that “our movie is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie, so there is no danger of confusion.”

“With Armie Hammer in the lead role and more great actors to be announced soon, and with an outstanding script, we are excited to build up on the great response we got for First Shift and Run, and will have another strong movie soon,” he added.

During a recent podcast interview, Hammer said that his acting career was back on track, and things had picked up so much that he’s started to turn jobs down. “My dance card’s getting pretty full,” he said. “That first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a Uwe Boll movie titled The Dark Knight starring Armie Hammer? Drop us a comment down below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 2:22 PM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/7/2025, 2:23 PM
his come back is a uwe boll movie?

That guy is the modern Ed Wood
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/7/2025, 2:28 PM
@dracula - Well he's his own agent but I could see it working...a campy comeback playing into the Internet age of memes. It could work.
ferf
ferf - 1/7/2025, 2:23 PM
He’s also doing an adaptation of hungry hungry hippos
bcom
bcom - 1/7/2025, 2:28 PM
I wonder if DC's lawyers will be hovering all over this project?
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 1/7/2025, 3:13 PM
@bcom - It will probably be one of those cases where everyone knows what the movie os based on but where the owners can't touch it. Similar to Brightburn some years back.
bcom
bcom - 1/7/2025, 3:36 PM
@ChrisRed - True, but if they're literally calling their movie 'The Dark Knight' it might be a different story. I had to laugh at the fact that the police chief is called Gim Jordan. I wouldn't be surprised if Armie's character will be called Wayne Bruce :-).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 3:38 PM
@bcom - to be fair

It’s said Armies characters name is Sanders and “Gim Jordan” was just a joke by Ror.
bcom
bcom - 1/7/2025, 3:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh, I missed that. Admittedly I did gloss over the article :-)
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/7/2025, 2:29 PM
He wanted to play the Dark Knight.

He wouldn't take NO for an answer.

The Hammer is coming for you.

Eat your heart out, Hollywood.

🙀
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/7/2025, 2:34 PM
"We have it on good authority that the police chief will be named Gim Jordan."
User Comment Image
Anyway, I thought Batman didn't enter the public domain for atleast another decade. I'm sure there will be confusion amongst the GA. They can't tell superhero movies apart.
bcom
bcom - 1/7/2025, 3:37 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I bet the main character's name will be Wayne Bruce LOL.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/7/2025, 2:36 PM
What on earth? I thought this guy was done forever. Never charged with anything, was there ever any evidence to prove he was a creep beyond just accusations?
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 2:58 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Nope, just accusations. Police looked into his case and found nothing. Probably nothing wierd than other actors, singers.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 3:18 PM
@Shivermetimbers - "What on earth? I thought this guy was done forever. Never charged with anything, was there ever any evidence to prove he was a creep beyond just accusations?"

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 1/7/2025, 3:29 PM
@Shivermetimbers - dude, b1tches in Hollywood looking to take any man down for a big payoff. When those b1tches don't get to further their career, they go on the false offensive.

Hollywood is a world that doesn't realize they don't live in the real world.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 1/7/2025, 2:39 PM
Uwe Boll? Damn. The guy entered in a ring with critics few years ago...
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/7/2025, 2:41 PM
@cadunovaes01 - he beat the crap out of Jeff Sneider and I think Devin Faraci... It's glorious.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 1/7/2025, 3:20 PM
@MarkCassidy - LOL I remember that. Here's something you don't see every day
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/7/2025, 2:43 PM
He's mad he hasn't been cast as Jeffrey Dahmer or Albert Fish yet.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/7/2025, 2:45 PM
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/7/2025, 2:48 PM
So that's what happens to actors when they get cancelled. They end up in Uwe Boll movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 2:49 PM
Boy , Hammer sure has fallen from the likes of working with David Fincher & such to Uwe Boll of all people…

Hence as much as I enjoy a vigilante thriller , I’ll probably be avoiding this one due to the man at the helm.

If/when this isn’t received well , I wonder if he’ll challenge another critic to a boxing fight lol.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/7/2025, 2:54 PM
After watching his interview on Piers Morgan, I stand with this man 100%. The authorities went through his accuser's texts and found her to be full of shit and she knows a court case will just expose her which is why she never filed charges. I'm surprised he hasn't sued her for defamation.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 3:02 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I think he probably decided to let this thing be forgotten instead of it flashing constantly to the public and having no career at all.
Same thing will happen with Will Smith, Jonathan majors
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 3:19 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - After watching his interview on Piers Morgan, I stand with this man 100%. The authorities went through his accuser's texts and found her to be full of shit and she knows a court case will just expose her which is why she never filed charges. I'm surprised he hasn't sued her for defamation.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/7/2025, 2:55 PM
Bunch of corny jokes from people who’re jealous they aren’t as good looking, or as rich as he is LOL
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/7/2025, 3:00 PM
WB's lawyers right now:
User Comment Image
sully
sully - 1/7/2025, 3:05 PM
This is a joke right?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/7/2025, 3:06 PM
Pedophiles, sexual predators, cannibals, That's Hollywood, I'm not surprised at all
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/7/2025, 3:37 PM
@DREAMER - the revolving door of hollyweird
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/7/2025, 3:07 PM
Oh God Uwe Boll is back this is gonna be fun.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/7/2025, 3:12 PM
YES! I'm DOWN!!!

User Comment Image
Biggittyb76
Biggittyb76 - 1/7/2025, 3:16 PM
If he’s going to be in a Uwe Boll film, I’d love to know what kind of dogshit he turned down.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/7/2025, 3:20 PM
If it's Uwe Boll it'll be good for some laughs at least.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/7/2025, 3:29 PM
I know what he was accused of is f*cked up etc... but without holding that against him, i actually really liked him alot in The Man From UNCLE. Him and Cavill together were awesome, imo. Good luck to this guy
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/7/2025, 3:32 PM
Guarantee that title gets changed. They're just saying that now for publicity.

Armie Hammer... I remember fancasting him as Superman in the run up to MOS. Apparently the audition with Snyder did not go well...

