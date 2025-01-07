Armie Hammer Sets Acting Return As THE DARK KNIGHT... In Uwe Boll Vigilante Thriller

After missing out on the chance to play Batman in George Miller's defunct Justice League Mortal, Armie Hammer will finally get the opportunity to suit-up as The Dark Knight. Well, a Dark Knight.

Hammer, whose career came to a screeching halt in 2021 following some pretty disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct, is set to play the lead in a movie called The Dark Knight from director Uwe Boll, who has previously helmed classics such as BloodRayne, House of the Dead, and Alone in the Dark.

The Lone Ranger and The Social Network star was accused of sexual abuse (involving cannibalistic and BDSM fetishes) by several women, but The Los Angeles County D.A.’s office decided not to file any charges against the actor following a lengthy investigation by the LAPD.

Based on an original script by Boll, Hammer has signed on to play Sanders, a man "who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals. While his crusade transforms him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public, the local police chief sees him as a menace to society and aims to take him down."

We have it on good authority that the police chief will be named Gim Jordan.

“The story of The Dark Knight couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast,” said Boll in a statement (via Variety).

We have no idea how they were able to use that title, but executive producer Michael Roesch wants to make it very clear that “our movie is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie, so there is no danger of confusion.”

“With Armie Hammer in the lead role and more great actors to be announced soon, and with an outstanding script, we are excited to build up on the great response we got for First Shift and Run, and will have another strong movie soon,” he added.

During a recent podcast interview, Hammer said that his acting career was back on track, and things had picked up so much that he’s started to turn jobs down. “My dance card’s getting pretty full,” he said. “That first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a Uwe Boll movie titled The Dark Knight starring Armie Hammer? Drop us a comment down below.