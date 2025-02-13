Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal Team Up In Killer Official Trailer & Poster For THE ACCOUNTANT 2

Ahead of SXSW next month, Amazon MGM Studios have released the official trailer for The Accountant 2, offering a first look at the return of 2x Academy Award-winner and former Batman actor Ben Affleck (Justice League; Argo; The Town) as the titular accountant and the Punisher himself Jon Bernthal (The Punisher; Daredevil: Born Again; The Wolf of Wall Street) as his equally lethal brother.

The film's synopsis reads, "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

The upcoming action sequel is scheduled to host its world premiere at SXSW on March 8, which seems to suggest the studios involved are quite bullish on the sequel as they aim to get the picture in front of audiences well before its late April theatrical launch.

The first film, The Accountant, debuted in 2016 and was a major success at the global box office, grossing over $155.2 million on an estimated $44 million production budget.

In addition to Affleck and Bernthal, the supporting cast consists of Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Power; Arrow), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Cowboy Bebop; The Originals), Allison Robertson (Josie and the Pussycats; The Last Shot; Supergirl), and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash; Spider-Man; Being the Ricardos).

Gavin O'Connor (Warrior; The Way Back; Miracle) returns to helm the sequel with a screenplay from original screenwriter Bill Dubuque (The Judge; A Family Man; Ozark).

Affleck is producing the feature alongside Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25!

Check out the official trailer, stills, and poster below: