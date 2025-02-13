Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal Team Up In Killer Official Trailer & Poster For THE ACCOUNTANT 2

Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal Team Up In Killer Official Trailer & Poster For THE ACCOUNTANT 2

With the film slated to premiere at SXSW in March, Amazon MGM Studios has released the first official trailer for The Accountant 2, offering a look at Batman and The Punisher teaming up to solve a mystery.

News
By RohanPatel - Feb 13, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

Ahead of SXSW next month, Amazon MGM Studios have released the official trailer for The Accountant 2, offering a first look at the return of 2x Academy Award-winner and former Batman actor Ben Affleck (Justice LeagueArgo; The Town) as the titular accountant and the Punisher himself Jon Bernthal (The Punisher; Daredevil: Born AgainThe Wolf of Wall Street) as his equally lethal brother. 

The film's synopsis reads, "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

The upcoming action sequel is scheduled to host its world premiere at SXSW on March 8, which seems to suggest the studios involved are quite bullish on the sequel as they aim to get the picture in front of audiences well before its late April theatrical launch.  

The first film, The Accountant, debuted in 2016 and was a major success at the global box office, grossing over $155.2 million on an estimated $44 million production budget. 

In addition to Affleck and Bernthal, the supporting cast consists of Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Power; Arrow), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Cowboy Bebop; The Originals), Allison Robertson (Josie and the Pussycats; The Last Shot; Supergirl), and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash; Spider-Man; Being the Ricardos).

Gavin O'Connor (Warrior; The Way Back; Miracle) returns to helm the sequel with a screenplay from original screenwriter Bill Dubuque (The Judge; A Family Man; Ozark). 

Affleck is producing the feature alongside Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams. 

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25!

Check out the official trailer, stills, and poster below: 

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 2/13/2025, 3:33 PM
Really enjoyed the first entry and this looks like it will be just as good.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/13/2025, 3:34 PM
The Accountant 2: Recount
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 3:35 PM
Looks better than Brave Not so NEW World
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/13/2025, 3:39 PM
The first movie back in 2016 was a decent surprise, as well as seeing Jon Bernthal having a role amid all of it. I liked what I saw back then, still the news of this having a sequel and being so close to coming out caught me unexpected because it almost had no news going on for it. It's 2nd chapter is almost as out-of-nowhere like the Den of Thieves sequel that came out recently too. (Wished I could've seen it though, but life got in the way)

I'll give this a shot if it comes here.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/13/2025, 3:40 PM
Off-topic: Robert Pattinson confirms during the press tour of Mickey 17 that he'll start shooting The Batman Part II at the end of the year.

https://x.com/DEADLINE/status/1890127120405537057 @JoshWilding @MarkCassidy
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/13/2025, 3:42 PM
I didn't know this was happening. Looks great! I really enjoyed the first one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 3:48 PM
Punisher teaming up Daredevil once again , just not the one you think…

Kidding aside , the first one was decent & this looks on par imo so I’ll check it out!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/13/2025, 3:53 PM
The first one was a damn good action flick, really liked the Brothers reveal. Glad they'll be teaming up more in this one.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/13/2025, 4:11 PM
Looks awesome but damn that trailer gave the entire movie away
grif
grif - 2/13/2025, 4:15 PM
this and superman. only two movies im interested in this year so far
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/13/2025, 4:19 PM
Man, is it me or was this trailer boring??

Bloody hell I just wanted it to end or get to the point.

Or maybe the music was just depressing… [frick]ing hell!

This movie is nine years late, this should have been a franchise.

Oh yes, Ben was playing the best Bruce Wayne...after Keaton. And his drinking problems… damn.

I'll watch it of course but it looks like a sofa movie.

But [frick]ing hell, that trailer, the music.. [frick]ing hell didn't do it justice.

Jon looking and walking like the punisher… [frick]ing hell he is the punisher.

Yep, that song killed the excitement I had even though it’s been nine years.

For [frick]s sake
vtopa
vtopa - 2/13/2025, 4:24 PM
I'm geeked for this. Looks great and builds off of the last movie nicely.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/13/2025, 4:32 PM
Remember, this isn't just Punisher and Batman, it's Punisher and Daredevil.

