DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Zeb Wells Tapped To Pen Legendary's BUCK ROGERS Reboot

Legendary acquired the rights to the iconic sci-fi character Buck Rogers five years ago, and the movie is finally taking shape with the addition of Deadpool & Wolverine writer Zeb Wells.

In 2020, it was reported that the studio had plans for the character to appear in a movie, live-action series, and anime series. It's unclear whether those small-screen projects are still in active development, but Wells boarding the character's feature marks a big step forward.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Wells has plenty of material to mine with a Buck Rogers movie. The character debuted in the 1928 novella Armageddon 2419 A.D. by Philip Francis Nowlan, published in Amazing Stories.

A former World War I pilot, Rogers is trapped in a mine, exposed to radioactive gas, and awakens in the 25th century after 500 years in suspended animation. He joins a rebellion against oppressive rulers, notably the Han Airlords.

The character gained fame through a 1929 comic strip, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century A.D., the first science fiction comic, running until 1967. Buck has also appeared in a 1939 film serial, radio series (1932–1947), and TV adaptations, including Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979–1981).

His adventures typically involve space travel, futuristic technology, and battles against tyrants, with allies like Wilma Deering and Dr. Huer. The character inspired sci-fi tropes and influenced later franchises like Star Wars, so seeing how he's reimagined for a contemporary audience promises to be a lot of fun.

Wells has helped out on many Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, including Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and The Marvels. He was also the Head Writer on Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies TV series, and recently wrapped up a controversial run on The Amazing Spider-Man comic book.

We say "controversial," but the main problem fans had with his stint on the title was Ms. Marvel's death—which led to her being resurrected as a mutant rather than an Inhuman—and Mary Jane's relationship with a man named Paul instead of Peter Parker. Both decisions would have been made by Marvel Comics' editorial teams.

More recently, Wells wrote the Deadpool/Batman crossover comic, which is already on its third printing. As a bonus for getting this far, we've included some details on that for you below.