Filming Begins On The Sixth KARATE KID Movie Which Will Star Jackie Chan And Ralph Macchio

The next theatrical chapter of the Karate Kid franchise is now filming, according to social media posts from director Jonathan Entwistle.

#KarateKid is now filming 🎬



Starring Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan



Releasing in theaters December 13 🥋 pic.twitter.com/N7PEiHYu1E — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 3, 2024

Despite early reports suggesting the movie would be a reboot, Jackie Chan's reprisal of Mr. Han from the 2010 movie starring Jaden Smith was the first indication that the sixth Karate Kid movie would be a continuation.



The news that original Karate Kid actor Ralph Macchio will be playing Daniel LaRusso in the movie served to confirm rumors that the two films would be referenced in the upcoming film.

It seems the film is set to introduce a new teen that will take up the titular mantle as Ben Wang will portray "a teen from China who moves to the East Coast and finds strength and direction via martial arts from a mentor."

Rounding out the cast are Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in undisclosed roles.

Jonathan Entwistle is directing from a script written by Rob Lieber.

Ready to wax on, wax off? Filming has now kicked off on the new Karate Kid movie, according to director Jonathan Entwistle. pic.twitter.com/GQNfYicxvi — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 3, 2024

The new Karate Kid film currently has a release date set for December 13, 2024.

With Maachio and Chan attached, it seems the new film will attempt to blend the original trilogy of Karate Kid films from the '80s with the quasi-reboot of the 2010 film which switched the martial arts style from karate to kung-fu.

All five previous Karate Kid films, including the much-lamented 1994 film which starred Hillary Swank, are set within the same continuity.

Four months ago, Sony launched a global search for the next lead character of the franchise, implying that a newcomer would likely land the role.

However, it seems Wang, who just starred in the Disney+ American Born Chinese series was too charismatic for Sony to pass up.

Macchio will next appear in Netflix's sixth and final season of Cobra Kai (which is currently without a premiere date), which follows Daniel LaRusso as he rediscovers his passion for karate and builds a (tentative) connection with his former nemesis from the first film, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have previously stated that they are not involved with the new Karate Kid film, therefore it is uncertain whether any of the other cast members outside of Macchio will appear in the film.