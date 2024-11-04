Interestingly enough, it was just revealed that cameras are now rolling on the sixth Karate Kid installment, so it's possible that the 'old and feeble' look Chan is crafting is for this pic.

He'll be reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 film which starred Jaden Smith. In exciting news, the film will also see Ralph Macchio reprising the role of Daniel LaRusso in the film.

It seems the film is set to introduce Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a new teen that will take up the titular mantle as Ben Wang will portray "a teen from China who moves to the East Coast and finds strength and direction via martial arts from a mentor."

Joining Maccio, Chan and Wang are Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in undisclosed roles.

It's unclear if any of the other Cobra Kai cast members outside Macchio will feature in the upcoming Karate Kid movie as executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have publicly said that they are not involved with the upcoming film.