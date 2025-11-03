JOHN RAMBO Casts Noah Centineo As A Younger Take On The Iconic Action Hero; More EXPENDABLES Movies On The Way

JOHN RAMBO Casts Noah Centineo As A Younger Take On The Iconic Action Hero; More EXPENDABLES Movies On The Way

Black Adam and Street Fighter actor Noah Centineo is now officially in talks to play the title role in John Rambo as part of a new deal with Lionsgate...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2025 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Variety

We recently got word that a Rambo prequel is moving forward at Millennium Media, and the studio has now confirmed (via ActionNewz.com) that Noah Centineo (Black Adam, The Recruit) is in final talks to play a younger take on the legendary action hero as part of a new deal with Lionsgate.

Interestingly, Lionsgate has also secured the rights to develop and produce “all derivative works, including future film and television productions,” of The Expendables franchise.

“This deal expands Lionsgate’s portfolio of genre-defining action franchises and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class IP across multiple platforms,” said Brian Goldsmith, COO, Lionsgate. “We’re excited to reimagine both The Expendables and Rambo across film and television —and with John Rambo, we’re bringing together a bold creative team to reinvent a classic character for a new generation of fans.”

“We’ve always believed in the enduring power of these franchises, and this partnership gives them the scale, creative support and global reach they deserve,” added Jonathan Yunger, president of Millennium Media. “Lionsgate’s strong track record with major action properties makes it the ideal partner to help shape the next chapters of The Expendables and Rambo.”

Sisu director Jalmari Helander is set to direct John Rambo from a screenplay by writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the movie is expected to "be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War."

The original First Blood followed a tormented Vietnam vet (Sylvester Stallone) who is targeted by a corrupt sheriff when he arrives in a small town to see an old friend. Stallone, who played John Rambo in all five previous movies, is said to be aware of the prequel and Centineo's attachment, but is not currently involved with the film.

Producers are Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger said the following when the project was announced: "We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike."

He added: "With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience."

Helander said: "I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs." 

Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old friend, but is met with intolerance and brutality by the local sheriff, Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy). When Teasle and his deputies restrain and shave Rambo, he flashes back to his time as a prisoner of war and unleashes his fury on the officers. He narrowly escapes the manhunt, but it will take his former commander (Richard Crenna) to save the hunters from the hunted

DEADPOOL Director And Keanu Reeves Team Up For Insane-Sounding Movie About Smugglers, Sharks And Time Loops
Related:

DEADPOOL Director And Keanu Reeves Team Up For Insane-Sounding Movie About Smugglers, Sharks And Time Loops
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Zeb Wells Tapped To Pen Legendary's BUCK ROGERS Reboot
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Zeb Wells Tapped To Pen Legendary's BUCK ROGERS Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/3/2025, 8:47 PM
Is this supposed to be a period film, or are they using a different war?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 9:13 PM
@JackDeth - no they are going period with the Vietnam war.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/3/2025, 9:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Okay, that might be interesting.
DirkLargepeck
DirkLargepeck - 11/3/2025, 8:48 PM
These movies are like conversation on honeymoon. Unnecessary...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 9:31 PM
@DirkLargepeck - 😆 just awesome comment all around
grif
grif - 11/3/2025, 8:49 PM
ok i will google the face i guess.

well saw it and rambos dead
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2025, 8:52 PM
@grif - there is no access to Google in the halfway home, get a grip man
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2025, 8:51 PM
Is asked for this
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 9:00 PM

“This deal expands Lionsgate’s portfolio of genre-defining action franchises and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class IP across multiple platforms,”

Autocorrect: We wouldn't know an original idea if it bit us on the a$$.
grif
grif - 11/3/2025, 9:04 PM
@DocSpock - they have said this about the expendables for over ten years
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/3/2025, 9:04 PM
You all are late smh this is old news.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/3/2025, 9:04 PM
Rambo: First First Blood
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 9:32 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Pre Blood
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/3/2025, 9:35 PM
@lazlodaytona -

Rambo: Young Blood
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 9:37 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Early Period Blood
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/3/2025, 9:05 PM
That’s a confirmation that this movie will be absolute trash.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/3/2025, 9:05 PM
User Comment Image


















User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/3/2025, 9:06 PM
I lost my nuts in 'Nam.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/3/2025, 9:14 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 9:35 PM
I am a huge RAMBO fan...well, except the fifth one. It sucked horribly.
This prequel? Could care less about. All we need to know about Rambo's 'Nam experience was learned through the first 4 movies. The rest is left better to the imagination.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder