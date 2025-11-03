JOHN RAMBO Casts Noah Centineo As A Younger Take On The Iconic Action Hero; More EXPENDABLES Movies On The Way

We recently got word that a Rambo prequel is moving forward at Millennium Media, and the studio has now confirmed (via ActionNewz.com) that Noah Centineo (Black Adam, The Recruit) is in final talks to play a younger take on the legendary action hero as part of a new deal with Lionsgate.

Interestingly, Lionsgate has also secured the rights to develop and produce “all derivative works, including future film and television productions,” of The Expendables franchise.

“This deal expands Lionsgate’s portfolio of genre-defining action franchises and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class IP across multiple platforms,” said Brian Goldsmith, COO, Lionsgate. “We’re excited to reimagine both The Expendables and Rambo across film and television —and with John Rambo, we’re bringing together a bold creative team to reinvent a classic character for a new generation of fans.”

“We’ve always believed in the enduring power of these franchises, and this partnership gives them the scale, creative support and global reach they deserve,” added Jonathan Yunger, president of Millennium Media. “Lionsgate’s strong track record with major action properties makes it the ideal partner to help shape the next chapters of The Expendables and Rambo.”

Sisu director Jalmari Helander is set to direct John Rambo from a screenplay by writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the movie is expected to "be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War."

The original First Blood followed a tormented Vietnam vet (Sylvester Stallone) who is targeted by a corrupt sheriff when he arrives in a small town to see an old friend. Stallone, who played John Rambo in all five previous movies, is said to be aware of the prequel and Centineo's attachment, but is not currently involved with the film.

Producers are Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger said the following when the project was announced: "We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike."

He added: "With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience."

Helander said: "I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs."

Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old friend, but is met with intolerance and brutality by the local sheriff, Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy). When Teasle and his deputies restrain and shave Rambo, he flashes back to his time as a prisoner of war and unleashes his fury on the officers. He narrowly escapes the manhunt, but it will take his former commander (Richard Crenna) to save the hunters from the hunted