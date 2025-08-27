KNIGHT RIDER Movie From COBRA KAI Creators In The Works At Universal Pictures

A new big-screen take on classic '80s action adventure series Knight Rider is in development at Universal Pictures from the team behind Netflix's Cobra Kai...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

"Knight Rider. A shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight: a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law."

A big-screen reboot of popular '80s action adventure series Knight Rider is in the works at Universal Pictures from the team behind Netflix's incredibly popular Cobra Kai Karate Kid spin-off, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

According to THR, Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg will pen the screenplay, with Hurwitz and Schlossberg in early talks to direct.

The trio will also produce via their Counterbalance Entertainment production company, alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (The Fall Guy), who are producing through their banner 87North and its first-look deal with Universal. Gary Barber and Chris Stone will produce through Spyglass.

Back in 2020, we got word that a Knight Rider reboot from Spyglass Media was in the works, with Aquaman director James Wan reportedly developing the project through his Atomic Monster production house. We've had no updates since, and this take on the material clearly fell by the wayside.

Knight Rider ran on NBC from 1982-1986 and starred David Hasselhoff (Baywatch) as a mysterious crime-fighter named Michael Knight. The main attraction for most fans, however, was K.I.T.T. (Knight Industries Two Thousand), the high-tech computer that controlled Knight's black Pontiac Firebird and served as his protector and sidekick.

The show has amassed a big cult following over the years, with spin-offs, video games, books, comics, and even a convention known as KnightCon.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the previous version was said to be "a present-day take that will maintain the anti-establishment tone of the original." It remains to be seen if Universal puts a more light-hearted/comedic spin on the series.

What do you make of this news? Were you a Knight Rider fan back in the day? Let us know in the comments, and have a listen to that classic opening theme below.

Knight Rider follows Michael Knight, a former police detective given a new face and identity after being shot, who becomes a crime-fighter for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG) alongside KITT, a highly advanced, artificially intelligent supercar. Aided by FLAG's head, Devon Miles, and KITT's creators, Michael and KITT travel the country, using the car's incredible technology to battle criminals and powerful organizations operating outside the law.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/27/2025, 9:33 AM
Perfect.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/27/2025, 9:34 AM
I already know what to expect LOL
KurtWagner1975
KurtWagner1975 - 8/27/2025, 9:40 AM
I really hope they create a new sleeker version of KITT, but stay true to the same style... like if there were a 2025 version of that black Pontiac Firebird
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 9:42 AM
Cool , I know this has passed many hands and been in development for awhile but I hope it finally happens now!!.

I haven’t watched Cobra Kai in it’s entirety but I feel their action comedy-drama sensibilities would work well for this franchise but we’ll see.

It will be interesting to see how they update the franchise given high tech cars & such aren’t as unique or a novelty as they used to be back in the 80’s or will they have it be a period piece set during that time & such?.

Anyway , I just hope they don’t change the theme too much by making a modern pop or rap version…

Just keep it as cool and synth-y as possible!!.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/27/2025, 9:43 AM
This is gonna flop like a bag of weenies
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/27/2025, 9:44 AM
I loved the original and Cobra Kai was great, but they’ve rebooted the series a million times. I hope this works and I’ll probably be buying a ticket
Irregular
Irregular - 8/27/2025, 9:51 AM
Meta-comedy.

Going to be a new character, where the main protagonist is going to be a guy who becomes a fish out of water who probably buys the car from someone online. The seller just thinks its an outdated "Tesla" prototype model and doesn't care too much about it. That night, the car becomes active and self-aware and thus the car and the protagonist are on a wild comedic adventure.

Watch...that's going to be the movie.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/27/2025, 10:00 AM
Think the Cobra Kai team is a good fit for this. Wonder if it'll treat any of the sequels movie and shows as canon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 10:09 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I could see them somewhat doing that but I wouldn’t be surprised if it just ignores everything after the original series aswell.
bbuk
bbuk - 8/27/2025, 10:07 AM
Cobrai Kai team will know to make KITT look like KITT! the reason it all failed after is because they did not keep to the original design of KITT
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/27/2025, 10:20 AM
@bbuk - Well there was an early 90s movie with hasselhoff that generally was underwhelming and didn’t invigorate the series. Another tv movie that deviated too much from the original premise, team knight rider which was really bad and I don’t think hasselhoff would have saved it. The 2008 show i thought was decent but for much of the series it tried to deviate too much from what made the original show so beloved and didn’t go back to basics until the end and didn’t have enough new technology and relied on cgi too much. What made knight rider so special was the relationship with mike and kitt and the technology. I personally want to see things i haven’t seen before…a wow factor. unfortunately, I don’t think having the same car from the 80s would bring the general audience. I remember when the 2008 show came out, I showed the original to some and they thought it looked dated. I still love it but I don’t think the general audience would. Also depends on licensing. A Toyota Supra might make for a cool new kitt.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 8/27/2025, 10:18 AM
Best tv intro and theme tune of all time ! And the show itself wasn't bad either ! 🤣
Hope they get this right, James Wan sounds like a good fit..
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/27/2025, 10:22 AM
@emeraldtaurus - I think there was a time when he was attached to knight rider but a new knight rider has been in developmental hell since 2008 🤦🏻‍♂️
hainesy
hainesy - 8/27/2025, 10:21 AM
The problem is that we now have self driving cars and AI that can talk to you. The new Teslas are literally KITT. The unbelievability of the car is gone and what is Knight Rider then? Superman would not be an exciting movie if all of us could fly.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/27/2025, 10:23 AM
@hainesy - even though cars do talk, it’s more robotic . The show was more of a teamup.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/27/2025, 10:29 AM
I can't imagine that this has the same appeal as when it came out. With existing voice responsive AI like SIRI and ALEXA something like KIT is passe. In all likelihood it will be over the top goofy or action heavy but at the end of the day the novelty is just not going to be there. It will probably fail like the 2008 and 2009 short lived series.

User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 8/27/2025, 10:40 AM
I was completely obsessed with this show in the 80s. Rewatched it all again recently, it's showing its age a bit now (and perhaps I am too) but the relationship between KITT and Michael was always what made the show work and that still stands up.

There's been talk for years of some kind of reboot but the biggest problem they face now is that the stuff that seems so futuristic in the 80s - a talking car, onboard computer that can look up anything, self-driving, insane speeds, etc - is completely normalised nowadays. We live in the age of Teslas, voice recognition and AIs. About the only thing they don't do is KITT's famous turbo boost jump.

So I'm wondering what the hook of the show would be, that would really wow viewers. The central vehicle that will be the new KITT will have to be capable of much more than an average car, even a 2025 average car.


Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/27/2025, 10:40 AM
User Comment Image

