FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Anya Taylor-Joy's Wasteland Warrior Is Out For Vengeance In High-Octane New Trailer

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Anya Taylor-Joy's Wasteland Warrior Is Out For Vengeance In High-Octane New Trailer FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Anya Taylor-Joy's Wasteland Warrior Is Out For Vengeance In High-Octane New Trailer

Start your engines! Warner Bros. has released a full trailer for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, and it finds Anya Taylor-Joy's younger take on Furiosa out for vengeance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2024 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Mad Max

Oh, what a day... what a lovely day!

The first teaser for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, now officially titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, debuted last November during Warner Bros.' CCXP panel, and the studio has finally released an action-packed full trailer (via SFFGazette.com).

The footage finds a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) being taken from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers and getting swept up in a feud between ruthless warlords Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and Fury Road's main villain, Immortan Joe (this time played by Lachy Hulme).

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller tells EW. "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

As you'd expect, the trailer highlights some incredible-looking actions sequences, and we also get to see Furiosa shave her head, slap on the oil eye-mask, and fully lean into the wasteland warrior style of Charlize Theron's take on the character from Fury Road.

We also get a tease of what looks like an alliance between Furiosa and Immortan Joe, which makes sense given where we found the characters at the beginning of the previous movie.

"They're all antagonists against each other," Miller says of this dynamic. "Furiosa as an individual, just as happens so much throughout history, I think, is caught up in a conflict between two competing tyrants, let's say. But I think I can say that Dementus is the main antagonist... at least in this story."

Check out the trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Actor Who'll Play A Younger Take On FURY ROAD's Immortan Joe Revealed
Related:

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Actor Who'll Play A Younger Take On FURY ROAD's Immortan Joe Revealed
THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Says There's More To FURIOSA's Dementus Than Sadistic Insanity; New Still Revealed
Recommended For You:

THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Says There's More To FURIOSA's Dementus Than "Sadistic Insanity;" New Still Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2024, 7:03 PM
Damn , that looks good!!.

Also is it just me or does Anya sound a lot like Charlize?.

Anyway , that music…

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/19/2024, 7:10 PM
It looks very dodgy in certain shots, last one did a good job with keeping so much of it practical, something about this one feels cheaper.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/19/2024, 7:27 PM
@HashTagSwagg - agreed. There’s visible cheapness here and there
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/19/2024, 7:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg - that’s how the mad max movies are. Dodgy camera shots. Go watch the original Mad Max. You’ll see. That’s the asthetic. That’s the point.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/19/2024, 7:55 PM
@GhostDog - that’s how the mad max movies are. Dodgy camera shots. Go watch the original Mad Max. You’ll see. That’s the asthetic. That’s the point.
Baf
Baf - 3/19/2024, 7:15 PM
I have yet to see a Mad Max movie that I didn't like.
1) Road Warrior
2) Fury Road
3) Thunderdome
4) Mad Max
??? Furiosa
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 7:15 PM
This looks cool and all, but it just doesn’t feel like it’s doing anything different than Fury Road. Hopefully the trailers just aren’t showing much and this impresses.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/19/2024, 7:20 PM
@mountainman - I kinda agree. Major difference is that this does seem to have a protagonist with a story I can get invested in
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/19/2024, 7:18 PM
Really like what I'm seeing. Effects look good (especially the practical effects), music sounds epic, and it has an intriguing premise. Sure looks like a blast.

And with this, I feel the lead up to summer is complete. Dune 2, GxK, Planet of the Apes and this are all movies I'll enjoy for sure.
bcom
bcom - 3/19/2024, 7:37 PM
@bkmeijer1 - It's a movie that looks like it absolutely belongs in the Mad Max universe and my gut reaction is that it will have that same feel as Fury Road had. Chris Hemsworth looks like he's having a hell of a lot of fun too. He could well be the movie's scene stealer.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/19/2024, 7:22 PM
Something about her I can’t get behind. I think it’s her face
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/19/2024, 7:24 PM
HELLS YEAH!

User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/19/2024, 7:33 PM
It looks a little shaky in some areas. Little cheap sadly. Hope it delivers.
bcom
bcom - 3/19/2024, 7:34 PM
I actually got chills watching this trailer! I love the Mad Max universe and Miller always delivers one hell of a ride with his movies. Hemsworth looks to be absolutely chewing the scenery in this trailer and having a hell of a lot of fun doing it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2024, 7:37 PM
@bcom - dude always rocks it as the villain…

If you haven’t , check out Bad Times At The El Royale (he’s the best part of Spiderhead too).
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/19/2024, 7:34 PM
Some of the main appeals of the Mad Max franchise is the practicality, visuals and the action. I don't feel these trailers depict the film as handling any of these aspects well.

I found Fury Road to be underwhelming in regards to the character development, it had some good action but I did not connect to any character so would not really be interested in seeing them do a spin-off focusing around one of them.

Back in 2015, George Miller commented that Furiosa effectively was not going to be focused on again. The whole point was that we were seeing a random snippet of the world and that we'd move on with Max, perhaps having a very brief interaction with her in the future when she'd have been massively altered by the attention/power she got in that film - sounding like she'd have become as corrupt as Immortan Joe, demonstrating how the wastelands can turn you cruel.

Instead we're getting a female empowerment story focused around her nearing a decade later that's doing almost the exact opposite... :L
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/19/2024, 7:53 PM
@Scarilian - TLDR
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/19/2024, 7:39 PM
Looks fun. Hopefully there’s a quick blink and you’ll miss Tom Hardy cameo in it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/19/2024, 7:40 PM
A pat on the back to whoever knows the song?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/19/2024, 7:58 PM
@MarkCassidy - The Man Who Sold The World by Bowie and/or Nirvana
dracula
dracula - 3/19/2024, 7:51 PM
If we do get a Mad Max 5 (possible we wont considering how long it takes to make these and george miller’s age), cast Mel Gibson as a villain
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/19/2024, 7:58 PM
Loved the first trailer. Something about this one didn't quite do it for me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder