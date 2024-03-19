FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Anya Taylor-Joy's Wasteland Warrior Is Out For Vengeance In High-Octane New Trailer

Oh, what a day... what a lovely day!

The first teaser for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, now officially titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, debuted last November during Warner Bros.' CCXP panel, and the studio has finally released an action-packed full trailer (via SFFGazette.com).

The footage finds a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) being taken from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers and getting swept up in a feud between ruthless warlords Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and Fury Road's main villain, Immortan Joe (this time played by Lachy Hulme).

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller tells EW. "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

As you'd expect, the trailer highlights some incredible-looking actions sequences, and we also get to see Furiosa shave her head, slap on the oil eye-mask, and fully lean into the wasteland warrior style of Charlize Theron's take on the character from Fury Road.

We also get a tease of what looks like an alliance between Furiosa and Immortan Joe, which makes sense given where we found the characters at the beginning of the previous movie.

"They're all antagonists against each other," Miller says of this dynamic. "Furiosa as an individual, just as happens so much throughout history, I think, is caught up in a conflict between two competing tyrants, let's say. But I think I can say that Dementus is the main antagonist... at least in this story."

Check out the trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think.

She will return with a vengeance. Furiosa : A Mad Max Saga - Only in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/gR3yhN6dDD — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (@MadMaxMovie) March 19, 2024

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.