FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - First Reactions Praise George Miller's Prequel As A "Heavy Metal...Visceral Triumph"

The social media embargo just lifted for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and it sounds like filmmaker George Miller has done it again. Given his phenomenal pedigree, we aren't surprised; does the prequel improve on 2015's classic Mad Max: Fury Road, though?

That was always going to be a tall order and, based on what we see below, it doesn't quite match the rights of that gloriously demented ride. In its own right, though, Furiosa's origin story sounds like a worthy addition to the long-running series which kicked off with 1979's Mad Max.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are receiving widespread praise for their work, with the latter's transformation once again making it clear there's more to him than playing the MCU's God of Thunder in the Avengers and Thor franchises.

Tickets for Furiosa reportedly go on sale later today, so another trailer could be imminent. At the very least, we'd be on the lookout for new posters or a featurette teasing what's to come this Memorial Day weekend.

For now, you can read through these social media reactions in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.