FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - First Reactions Praise George Miller's Prequel As A "Heavy Metal...Visceral Triumph"

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - First Reactions Praise George Miller's Prequel As A &quot;Heavy Metal...Visceral Triumph&quot; FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - First Reactions Praise George Miller's Prequel As A &quot;Heavy Metal...Visceral Triumph&quot;

The first Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga social media reactions have found their way online, and while it doesn't sound as good as Mad Max: Fury Road, it seems we can expect another epic ride from George Miller.

By JoshWilding - May 07, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The social media embargo just lifted for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and it sounds like filmmaker George Miller has done it again. Given his phenomenal pedigree, we aren't surprised; does the prequel improve on 2015's classic Mad Max: Fury Road, though?

That was always going to be a tall order and, based on what we see below, it doesn't quite match the rights of that gloriously demented ride. In its own right, though, Furiosa's origin story sounds like a worthy addition to the long-running series which kicked off with 1979's Mad Max.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are receiving widespread praise for their work, with the latter's transformation once again making it clear there's more to him than playing the MCU's God of Thunder in the Avengers and Thor franchises. 

Tickets for Furiosa reportedly go on sale later today, so another trailer could be imminent. At the very least, we'd be on the lookout for new posters or a featurette teasing what's to come this Memorial Day weekend. 

For now, you can read through these social media reactions in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/7/2024, 11:07 AM
Tickets on sale tomorrow, 11:10-11:30am est. You're welcome, not a rumor ^_^
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/7/2024, 11:07 AM
People love it, must be awful then...

In all seriousness, great initial reviews are always a good sign. A grain of salt of course, but it feels like quality is ticking back up post pandemic, hopefully we won't see another dip from the strike. If movies keep delivering audiences will return.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/7/2024, 11:12 AM
@Itwasme - if I decide im going to see a movie, I'll avoid all reviews and opinions. That stuff influences what you see and you end up looking for the complaints instead of just watching the movie lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 11:12 AM
@Itwasme - I was surprised recently that The Fall Guy didn’t do well given how heavily marketed it was and had Gosling coming off of Barbie

There is a part of that feels like “I’ll wait for streaming” so that might be the reason?.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/7/2024, 11:22 AM
@bobevanz - I totally get what you're saying. When I'm really invested in something, I'll avoid too much info - the next Superman for example.

But I did just go see The Fall Guy because I thought it looked fun and then the positive reviews sold me on it. If it didn't have those reviews I wouldn't have gone.

They have their place and I'd rather lean on them than solely relying on marketing. I'm also happy to have a differing opinion though. Some poorly reviewed movies I've liked and some really positively reviewed movies I've hated. Opinions vary. I don't begrudge reviewers though just because we have a different opinion.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/7/2024, 11:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I saw The Fall Guy and really liked it. Kind of what you want from a blockbuster, fun, funny, great action...

Idk, BO still hasn't stabilized yet, but I'm hoping it comes back around.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 11:32 AM
@Itwasme - I hope so

It’s just been weird man , I still movies need to truly feel like events now to get people out to see the movie in droves and idk if something even Apes or Furiosa feel that way now

Plus making the digital release longer would help
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/7/2024, 11:41 AM
@TheVisionary25 - idk what the trick will be. I went through music's transition to streaming decades ago and there were several phases. The first was a total destruction of the industry as a whole. Major labels consolidated from 9 down to 3, and eventually it led to a total shift in how the business is run.

We haven't really seen any of that consolidation of the film industry yet, or anywhere near the financial pain the labels felt, so I'm not sure what to make of it yet. Is streaming and the home theater a new paradigm or is there still a chance for the old model to remain?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/7/2024, 11:08 AM
I'm not as excited by the visuals of this one as I was the Fury Road (it just looks like there's a CGI tint over everything much of the time), but seeing it in theaters was just unbelievably awesome! This one is owed the same theatrical treatment.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/7/2024, 11:13 AM
Sad to see the CGI being rough, but overall it sounds like an absolute banger. Miller is one of the most dynamic and imaginative filmmakers.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/7/2024, 11:15 AM
glad the reviews are good. Fury Road is going to be tough to live up to, but glad this is a distinct film. Ill be there in theaters to see it for sure
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 11:18 AM
Glad to see the positive reactions for the most part!!.

It’s looked good and I’m excited to see it , especially because of Hensworth’s since he always kills it as a villain imo…

User Comment Image

I don’t care as much about the visuals as I do the story & characters so as long as that is compelling as it seems to be, It should be good!!.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/7/2024, 11:22 AM
Too much CGI,Fury Road had real stunts.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/7/2024, 11:33 AM
@marvel72 - FYI, there was lots of CGI in Fury Road. This might be the same thing where on screen it doesn't feel like there is.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/7/2024, 11:27 AM
Super excited about this. As much as I loved Fury Road, I did not want another sequel that was literally a 2 hour car chase again. Glad he switched it up for this. Cant wait!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/7/2024, 11:38 AM
These must be corporate paid reactions like always 😂
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/7/2024, 11:40 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/7/2024, 11:44 AM
We all knew it wouldn't top Fury Road but if it's the 4th best Mad Max film then we are winning.

