FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA Stills Highlight Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth's Respective Transformations

This summer, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films.

Miller will turn the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road.

The filmmaker will need to do a lot to top his last effort, and the pressure is also on Taylor-Joy to live up to her predecessor, Charlize Theron. She's more than talented enough to do so, but since Fury Road was released, Theron's performance has only become more iconic.

Still, if these newly released stills are anything to go by, The New Mutants star certainly looks the part!

Joining her in these badass images shared by Total Film (via SFFGazette.com) are Chris Hemsworth as Dementus and perhaps our best look yet at Tom Burke as Praetorian.

"There’s something about her...something mystical but accessible," Miller recently said of Taylor-Joy. "I learned that she was somebody very, very disciplined." The filmmaker added that she, "understood the emotional discipline as well as the physical discipline they had, so all of that led to Anya being Furiosa.”

As for Dementus, Miller admits he "never thought of Chris [Hemsworth] until we met and we talked. I realized he was somebody who has a lot more dimensions to him than I had initially thought. I think for me he is, as they say in Australia, the complete article."

Check out these new Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stills in the X post below.

In the new issue, Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller tell us all about their epic return to the Wasteland.



See all of our exclusive images of #Furiosa below, which also feature Hemsworth as Dementus and Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack. pic.twitter.com/0dowtMJkwQ — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 19, 2024

The movie's official X account has also shared a new look at Max Max: Fury Road's big bad, Immortan Joe.

Await their judgment. #Furiosa arrives in theaters Memorial Day weekend, May 24. pic.twitter.com/SZnAfMhDOl — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (@MadMaxMovie) April 19, 2024

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.