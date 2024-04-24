FURIOSA Rated R For Strong Violence And Grisly Images; New "One Month" TV Spot Released

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters exactly a month from today, and Warner Bros. has shared a new TV spot featuring Anya Taylor-Joy's Wasteland Warrior in action...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 24, 2024 07:04 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to rev into theaters exactly a month from today, and Warner Bros. has shared another TV spot featuring some new footage of Anya Taylor-Joy's Wasteland Warrior in action.

In addition, the MPA has given the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel an R rating for “sequences of strong violence, and grisly images."

This rating won't come as a surprise (only the third film, Beyond Thunderdome, landed a PG-13), but the description does indicate that Furiosa might include a little more violence and gore than its predecessor.

Fury Road was also rated R, but aside from one very brief shot (Immortan Joe getting his face ripped off), it didn't really feature much in the way of brutal bloodshed or human carnage - which was mostly reserved for the vehicles.

Check out the new TV spot below.

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller explained to EW in a recent interview "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

You can check out the recently released full trailer below.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

SuperCat - 4/24/2024, 7:33 PM
bobevanz - 4/24/2024, 7:50 PM
Tickets should have been on sale already, I'm assuming this week
ModHaterSLADE - 4/24/2024, 7:59 PM
Man this looks like it's gonna be badass.
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 8:05 PM
Looks good , hope it turns out well!!.

Also , the music in that tv spot was cool but I hope this is the main theme tbh…

Slotherin - 4/24/2024, 8:09 PM
Too woke
SonOfAGif - 4/24/2024, 8:10 PM
I'm excited. It looks great.
SuperCat - 4/24/2024, 8:12 PM
Malatrova15 - 4/24/2024, 8:17 PM
