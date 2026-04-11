Mutiny: Jason Statham Wants Vengeance In Action-Packed New Trailer

After finding Shelter earlier this year, Jason Statham is going on the offensive this summer with his latest action thriller Mutiny, where, after being framed for murder, he'll be on a quest for vengeance tracking down his friend's true killer.

As per the synopsis, "after witnessing his billionaire boss’s murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss’ death only to discover an international conspiracy."

In addition to Statham (The Beekeeper; The Meg), the cast features Annabelle Wallis (Malignant; Peaky Blinders), Jason Wong (The Covenant; Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde; Land of Mine), Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom; Siberian Education), and Adrian Lester (Hustle; The Day After Tomorrow).

Jean-François Richet (Plane; Assault on Precinct 13) directed the actioner, with a screenplay from Lindsay Michel and J. P. Davis. Statham produced the feature, alongside Marc Butan.

Looking ahead, Mutiny will open opposite Insidious: Out of the Further, a week before David Robert Mitchell's The End of Oak Street and Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie and a week ahead of Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars and Dave Green's Coyote vs. Acme.

After this release, Statham is back as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, the sequel to his 2024 blockbuster, which grossed over $162.6 million on an estimated $40 million production budget. The follow-up is due out in January. He's currently in the midst of shooting the action thriller Viva La Madness, which will see him reteam with director Guy Ritchie for their sixth collaboration.

It remains to be seen whether Statham will then return for Fast Forever, the eleventh and final installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, but considering where the series left Deckard Shaw, it probably wouldn't be a stretch to assume he'll be back for one last round of kicking ass.

Richet found his biggest box office success in 2023, with the Gerard Butler/Mike Colter-starrer Plane, which grossed $74.5 million globally on its modest $25 million production budget. He was expected to executive produce a Colter-fronted sequel, but the project was scrapped after Butler reportedly exited production two weeks before filming.

Mutiny hits theaters on August 21!

Watch the official trailer below: