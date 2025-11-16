RRR Director S.S. Rajamouli Returns With The Sci-Fi Action Epic VARANASI

SS Rajamouli has officially unveiled his next epic, Varanasi, with Mahesh Babu in the lead. Here’s everything you need to know including the release date and first plot details.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 16, 2025 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

The RRR Director's Next Epic

To say that SS Rajamouli is popular would be quite the understatement as he’s become one of the most influential filmmakers in not just Indian film culture but the entire globe.

 Rajamouli has carefully constructed his reputation over the years thanks to one emotionally charged, action epic after another- with films like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), and RRR (2022).

RRR, in particular, swept the world by storm and went on to earn an Academy Award for Best Original Song (“Naatu Naatu”) on its way to becoming an international phenomenon.

Now, Rajamouli is stepping up with his next major project, officially titled Varanasi.

Co-written with V. Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is described as a sweeping, globe-spanning sci-fi adventure that blends Hindu mythology with time-travel. 

Bollywood favorite Mahesh Babu takes on two roles in the film, playing both Rudhra and Lord Rama.

While there's no official synopsis just yet for Varanasi, in a previous discussion about the film, Rajamouli interestingly noted that one of the biggest influences on the film is Indiana Jones, hinting at a mix of mythology, adventure, and large-scale spectacle.

Varanasi is currently scheduled to be released in India on March 25, 2027. Variance Films typically handles the North American distribution of Rajamouli's films so keep your eyes peeled to their social accounts for breaking info.


Varanasi official film poster

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Varanasi poster

Varanasi Budget Details

With a reported budget of around ₹1,000 crore (about $120 million), the film is on track to become the most expensive production in Indian cinema. The film was also reportedly filmed specifically for IMAX theaters. Filming kicked off in January 2025 in  Hyderabad. The production also filmed on location in Kenya and Odisha.

Priyanka Chopra Comments On The Film

On her role in the production, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has stated, "As I’m sure you’ve already noticed, I’m so happy to be back making this movie in my beloved India. The best and only way to do Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats...Rajamouli sir, all I’ll say is you are truly the visionary that has brought Indian cinema to the globe like no one else has before. So I thank you so much for choosing me as your Mandakini...Not just from all over India, but from around the world, this is the land where ‘CINEMA’ is a CELEBRATION."

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/16/2025, 10:14 PM

Never heard of any of this, but I am intrigued. It sounds good + Chopra = YUM!!!

But it'll come down to subtitles. If I have to see it that way, forget it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/16/2025, 10:23 PM
It looks interesting with the visuals & score in that teaser being the standouts…

However just to correct , India has various regions that make their own cinema in which one such is in the Telugu language or Tollywood stated by fans and is where Rajamouli & the lead actor Mahesh Babu have made their name thus the latter isn’t a Bollywood favorite since he’s never done a film in the Hindi language.

Anyway , great to see Priyanka back doing Indian cinema regardless of language!!.

