RUMOR: Next PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Will See Johnny Depp Return As Captain Jack Sparrow

RUMOR: Next PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Will See Johnny Depp Return As Captain Jack Sparrow

Following seemingly endless rumours about Disney's plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a new rumour suggests Johnny Depp will finally reprise his most iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

While the franchise started losing its appeal as time passed, Disney still found massive success with its Pirates of the Caribbean movies. 

Johnny Depp deserves a huge amount of the credit for that, but Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence and a series of messy court battles led to Disney scrapping plans for a sixth movie. Depp's Hollywood career was put on hold - he's since mounted an attempted comeback - and the studio went back to the drawing board with the franchise. 

It's unclear exactly who is developing the next iteration, though the expectation has been that the spotlight will shift to a new group of pirates in place of the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

There have been rumblings about Margot Robbie leading a reboot for at least the past few years. Ayo Edebiri, Austin Butler, and Hailee Steinfeld, meanwhile, are among those who have supposedly been eyed to take centre stage in place of Depp.

Well, according to The DisInsider (via ActioNewz.com), they've heard that Depp will return for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Walt Disney Studios is said to be gearing up to begin production, and while there's no set timeline on that, this next instalment is likely to see Sparrow make his long-awaited return. 

This news will be welcomed by many fans and a new instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without Depp and Captain Jack would be a hard sell. His return, on the other hand, is bound to increase interest. 

"Hurt. Blinding hurt. It was like somebody hit me in the back of the head with a 2x4," Depp previously said of Disney's decision to fire him from the role. "Captain Jack Sparrow was a character I built from the ground up and was something that I, of course, put a lot of [myself] into the character."

"And also having worked on these films with these people and added much of myself, much of my own re-writing of the dialogue and scenes and jokes."

"I didn't quite understand how, after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent," the actor continued. "There was a very deep and distinct feeling of having been betrayed by the people that I had been working with, the people I had worked hard for, people I had delivered a character to that they initially despised."

The original series followed the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), with Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally). 

The franchise kicked off in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, a movie that grossed $654 million worldwide. After the first instalment's success, Disney forged ahead with two sequels, including 2006's Dead Man's Chest and At World's End in 2007. In 2011, we got On Stranger Tides, though Dead Men Tell No Tales ended things on something of a bum note in 2017. 

Would you like to see Depp back as Captain Jack in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie?

Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal Team Up In Killer Official Trailer & Poster For THE ACCOUNTANT 2
Related:

Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal Team Up In Killer Official Trailer & Poster For THE ACCOUNTANT 2
G20: Viola Davis Is Captain America In Explosive First Trailer For Prime Video's Action Thriller
Recommended For You:

G20: Viola Davis Is "Captain America" In Explosive First Trailer For Prime Video's Action Thriller

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/17/2025, 1:06 PM
User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/17/2025, 1:10 PM
Nobody stays fired at Disney 😅

Disclaimer: I never believed the bed shitter in the first place 🛏💩😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 1:18 PM
@BraveNewClunge - I hope that's true for Beau Demayo
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/17/2025, 1:11 PM
I dont mind this at all. I like the first POTC. Dont know if I would see a new one or if an audience would care to either. Seems like its time has passed.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/17/2025, 1:13 PM
I would be tempted to tell Disney to go f*ck themselves.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/17/2025, 1:15 PM
@marvel72 - is this Amber? I watched the trial.. you lost..
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/17/2025, 1:14 PM
If they are smart.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/17/2025, 1:14 PM
This Is the tale of Captain Jack Esbarro
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/17/2025, 1:17 PM
THERE HAVE BEEN RUMBLINGSSSSS
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 1:19 PM
This is like the third time this rumor has shown up. Then they'll deny it again. I think he should come back. We've moved on from Amber Turd
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 2/17/2025, 1:24 PM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/17/2025, 1:25 PM
Love Captain Jack Sparrow....But these movies haven't been good in years...
AnEye
AnEye - 2/17/2025, 1:25 PM
So Disney agreed to give him $301 million plus a million in 1 alpacas eh?
https://www.gamesradar.com/johnny-depp-jack-sparrow-pirates-of-the-caribbean-disney/
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/17/2025, 1:29 PM
That's cool, now get the original writers from the first 4 movies and Gore Verbinski back to helm it and you might have something here imo.

Until then...

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder