The Rock's Oscar Hopes May Be Dashed As THE SMASHING MACHINE Looks Set To Be Hit By $15 Million Loss

The Smashing Machine's disappointing opening weekend has got the trades all in a tizzy, but they each seem to agree that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Oscar hopes are fading after the A24 biopic bombed...

By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 08:10 PM EST
Source: TheRingReport.com

There was a time when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could do no wrong in Hollywood. The former WWE Superstar had established himself as one of the world's biggest box office draws, but like many action stars before him, his star has faded in recent years. 

Now, as he looks to establish himself as a "serious" actor, Johnson has taken on a transformative role as UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24's The Smashing Machine

He was left in tears after receiving a lengthy standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival last month, but reviews have been good, not great (it has a solid 73% on Rotten Tomatoes). That may put a damper on his hopes for major awards success next year, and most pundits seem to agree that he was trying a little too hard to garner awards attention with this role. 

Not helping matters is the fact that The Smashing Machine opened in theaters this past weekend, making a mere $5.9 million at the North American box office.

That's the lowest opening of The Rock's career, and a surprise when initial projections pointed to a $20 million opening. According to Deadline, the movie is expected to lose around $10 million - $15 million when all is said and done, making the $50 million biopic a box office flop. 

Interestingly, it's said that Johnson received only $4 million for his work in The Smashing Machine, a far cry from his usual $20+ million paydays. However, he's said to have given "a portion" of that to co-star Emily Blunt and Kerr, the subject of this story. 

Did Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl derail The Smashing Machine? Box office pundits are divided on that, with Shawn Robbins, director of movie analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory, telling Variety, "There’s not a significant audience crossover between Taylor Swift’s fanbase and a male-driven sports drama. Maybe a small degree of premium-large-format screens weren’t available, but I don’t think it’s related to ‘The Smashing Machine’s’ underperformance."

So, what did derail The Smashing Machine? It appears audiences simply weren't that interested in seeing The Rock's portrayal of the iconic UFC fighter. Likely not helping matters is the fact that Kerr isn't a household name, meaning this movie may have only appealed to those with a pre-existing knowledge of his time in the Octagon.

As for Johnson, much of the goodwill he had with moviegoers and wrestling fans has vanished after he attempted to take over the DCEU with Black Adam and returned to WWE last year with the intention of stealing Cody Rhodes' spotlight. 

Taking to social media, The Rock wrote, "In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

You can read Johnson's comments in full below. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/7/2025, 8:47 PM
Why would he be considered for an oscar for starring in a box office flop with mediocre reviews? 🧐
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:38 AM
@Feralwookiee - why do you hate puppies?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:41 AM
I'm a lil [frick]ed up here...roll with me
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 10/7/2025, 8:48 PM
Since when has box office results mattered for the Oscars?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/7/2025, 9:09 PM
@BreakTheCode -
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 9:41 PM
@BreakTheCode - This movie doesn’t check the right boxes for today’s Academy.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 10/7/2025, 10:55 PM
@BreakTheCode - Since Josh discovered the art of clickbait headlines! 🤑
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:47 AM
@mountainman - You do...retard, retard...yep, retard.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:49 AM
Shit...best supporting dipshit...move over DiCaprio
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 10/7/2025, 8:51 PM
Is there anything definitive here showing The Rock’s Oscar chances have actually diminished? The movie’s box office might make a campaign harder, but that’s still pure speculation. This headline is misleading.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/8/2025, 2:34 AM
@CaptainDC - no, Blunt will also get nominated, as will be Safdie
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/7/2025, 8:51 PM
So the Oscars take ok account Box Office ? Or Josh Is bailing on meds Again because of this Teresa May swimsuit affair?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/7/2025, 8:56 PM
If box office results mattered at all to 'the academy' then 'ENDGAME' would have won all the awards.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 10/7/2025, 10:14 PM
@JackDeth - Goes all the way back to Jaws. Funny to think how (that masterpiece) it is credited with starting the summer blockbuster, and yet today it looks like an arthouse movie with an incredible script. If you haven't seen it there's a wonderful, touching video of Spielburg right before the Oscar condendors being accounced that year, and then right after. Due to (among other things) the massive BO he clearly thought they were going to clean up; no such luck, and unfairly so, I would say.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/7/2025, 10:25 PM
@RealTurner - I can't stand award shows like that. Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, Grammys. None of it has any legitimacy as far as I'm concerned. Sometimes I agree with their choices, but that doesn't change how wrong the whole process is.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2025, 9:03 PM
Didn't that trans film which nobody knew existed win like 2 Oscar's last year?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 9:47 PM
@HashTagSwagg - You mean the one where a dude kills people, then pretends he is a chick, then is praised afterwards?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2025, 9:49 PM
@mountainman -
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:53 AM
Jesus, post the pic
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:53 AM
And I'm the [frick] up...christ
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 10/7/2025, 9:05 PM
Glad to see I'm not the only one wondering why the box office is suddenly a deciding factor in how Oscar judges make their decisions.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 10/7/2025, 9:07 PM
It’s TAKE a 15 million dollar loss. You don’t make on a loss…
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 10/8/2025, 12:22 AM
@CaptainMexico - I was wondering the same thing.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 10/7/2025, 9:09 PM
So, he should run for president now? This guy is ridiculous. So happy this flopped.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2025, 9:47 PM
@movieguy18 -
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/7/2025, 10:12 PM
It’s an indie film. It’s meant to not be a blockbuster. Calm your liver, Wildling
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/7/2025, 10:12 PM
Heard that the movie is basically a beat by beat of the HBO documentary that shares the same title. Still im looking foward to watch it.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/7/2025, 10:15 PM
Oscar?
RealTurner
RealTurner - 10/7/2025, 10:15 PM
This is in the US, too. Surely globally no one knows who this guy is. I watched the trailer and was like "I'm gonna need more than that to understand why I should care about this guy."
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/7/2025, 10:16 PM

If the Academy gives that meathead an Oscar, it will prove what a bunch of deluded idiots they all are.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/7/2025, 10:36 PM
This whole joke has gone on long enough. Let it die already LOL This man isn’t getting ANY award nominations, for anything!
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 10/7/2025, 10:44 PM
They should have called it Hulk Smash Machine and painted him green, they would have at least made 100 million!!!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/7/2025, 10:50 PM
This movie was not made for the money. They knew when making it it would likely make money. It was targeting the award season.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 11:32 PM
I mean , there have been movies that haven’t done well at the box office that have had Oscar nominations so not sure how the movies underperformance disqualifies Johnson from being nominated for Best Actor & such…

Personally I think he may get nominated but I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t aswell.

Ultimately , the movie was made to show a new side to the Rock on screen and be a potential awards contender since the studio likely knew it would have limited appeal and some may even wait to watch it home like myself who does still want to check it out since it has seemed good imo!!.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/8/2025, 12:05 AM
The Rock is not a box office draw anymore. He completely ruined his image and career with the whole Fast and Furious drama and then the flop known as Black Adam.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/8/2025, 12:08 AM
Not even the UFC bros could save this movie. I'm surprised trump hasn't come out and declared the movie the greatest movie he's ever not seen and that it shattered box office numbers
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 10/8/2025, 12:47 AM
@rez4prez - RENT FREE
Seriously, how did your mind even fathom to include Trump in this post?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/8/2025, 12:50 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - well, he's the best...for starters...
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 10/8/2025, 1:30 AM
@rez4prez - Trump living rent free in your head.
China1975
China1975 - 10/8/2025, 3:44 AM
@rez4prez - probably not, because the Rock came out against Trump in 2020, and threw his support to Biden.
Then the Rock apologized, in 2024, for supporting Biden.
I can’t wrap my brain around why stars get into current politics, it’s only going to alienate half your audience.

I wish more Hollywood actors could be more like Jeff Bridges, have a cause that truly affects, peoples lives.
Jeff has a foundation that helps feed hungry Americans, and Mostly Hungry children. Not like George Clooney who thinks he’s saving the world by raise 10 million for a party of elites, whom are already millionaires.

Anyway the Rock, told a huge section of his fan base their opinions were wrong. Bad marketing in my personal opinion.
He’ll be back with Jumanji 3
View Recorder