DESPICABLE ME 4's Super Bowl LVIII TV Spot Finds The Minions Having Fun With AI-Generated Images

A growing number of TV commercials and teasers are appearing online in advance of tonight's NFL championship game (stay tuned to CBM for the big Deadpool 3 reveal).
Illumination is jumping on this trend as it has just unveiled the Despicable Me 4 TV spot for Super Bowl LVIII prior to the start of the game.
The video shows the minions having fun producing some error-filled AI-generated pictures that feature things such as extra fingers and limbs. Check it out below.
On the film's plot, Gru voice actor Steve Carrell previously teased, "It's a continuation of the story. Gru and Lucy [voiced by Kristen Wiig] are married; they're a family at this point. It's the next step in their world with the Anti-Villain League and how their kids are included in the whole process. It's the most logical next step in the continuation of their story as a family together."
Universal Pictures and Illumination's Despicable Me 4 is currently set to hit North American theaters on July 3, 2024. Internationally, the film opens earlier in several territories including Mexico (June 27, 2024), Australia and New Zealand (June 20, 2024).
The film is the sixth installment overall in the Despicable Me franchise, which includes two spinoffs focused on Gru's yellow henchmen, the Minions.
Despicable Me 4 Synopsis:
In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4.
Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.
Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.
The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.
