DESPICABLE ME 4's Super Bowl LVIII TV Spot Finds The Minions Having Fun With AI-Generated Images

A growing number of TV commercials and teasers are appearing online in advance of tonight's NFL championship game.

Illumination is jumping on this trend as it has just unveiled the Despicable Me 4 TV spot for Super Bowl LVIII prior to the start of the game.

The video shows the minions having fun producing some error-filled AI-generated pictures that feature things such as extra fingers and limbs. Check it out below.

the future is in good hands. watch the DM4 big game spot now #MinionMade pic.twitter.com/n0szTVA4ZI — #Minions (@Minions) February 11, 2024



On the film's plot, Gru voice actor Steve Carrell previously teased, "It's a continuation of the story. Gru and Lucy [voiced by Kristen Wiig] are married; they're a family at this point. It's the next step in their world with the Anti-Villain League and how their kids are included in the whole process. It's the most logical next step in the continuation of their story as a family together."

Universal Pictures and Illumination's Despicable Me 4 is currently set to hit North American theaters on July 3, 2024. Internationally, the film opens earlier in several territories including Mexico (June 27, 2024), Australia and New Zealand (June 20, 2024).

The film is the sixth installment overall in the Despicable Me franchise, which includes two spinoffs focused on Gru's yellow henchmen, the Minions.