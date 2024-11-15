HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A First Look At Hiccup And Toothless From Live-Action Remake Has Leaked Online

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A First Look At Hiccup And Toothless From Live-Action Remake Has Leaked Online

The first trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie is now playing in theaters and we have a first look at Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Toothless recreating an iconic scene from the orginal.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

UPDATE: Empire has now shared an official look at Hiccup. Talking to the site, director Dean DeBlois says, "[The movie is] so dialled-up in terms of stakes - having a fully credible, photo-real dragon stomping around trying to kill him."

You can see the still below and, beneath that, you'll find the original leak. 

The first trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie is already playing in select theaters and, according to our sources, will be released online imminently. 

For now, we have a few leaked images from the teaser (via Toonado.com) showing Mason Thames' Hiccup meeting Toothless in a scene which looks identical to the one from the critically acclaimed animated movie.

Also of note is the fact Toothless hasn't undergone any sort of radical reinvention, ensuring he looks every bit as adorable as his cartoon counterpart. There was always a chance he'd become a little more "realistic" in this setting, but the filmmakers clearly decided against heading down that potentially controversial route (look at Sonic the Hedgehog's backlash).

Nico Parker plays Astrid in the new How to Train Your Dragon and recently addressed how loyal to the animated movie this remake will be.

"I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it’s its own film, and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character. It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what."

Universal Pictures has assembled an impressive cast for the movie that includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Ruth Codd.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed Lilo & Stitch and the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy alongside Chris Sanders helms this remake, possibly explaining reports that it's been described as a Lion King-style shot-for-shot adaptation following test screenings.

In the animated How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup, a young Viking who dreams of being a brave dragon killer, strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of the flying beasts after wounding it in battle. Together, Hiccup and his new friend - whom he dubs Toothless - must unite their cultures in a fight against a giant evil dragon known as the Red Death. 

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

MUFASA: THE LION KING Final Trailer And Poster Introduces Younger Versions Of All Your Favorite Characters
Related:

MUFASA: THE LION KING Final Trailer And Poster Introduces Younger Versions Of All Your Favorite Characters
THE WILD ROBOT Interview: Author Peter Brown Talks Seeing His Hit Novels Come To Life On Screen (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

THE WILD ROBOT Interview: Author Peter Brown Talks Seeing His Hit Novels Come To Life On Screen (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 11/15/2024, 7:36 AM
This seems even more pointless than the disney ones, at least the disney cartoons don't look like live action...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2024, 7:39 AM
Neat, I hope Shrek is next
User Comment Image
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 11/15/2024, 7:48 AM
This looks exactly like the other movie what is even the point
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/15/2024, 8:17 AM
Some of my favorite animated movies are all getting the live action remake and i could not be more upset. for f*ck sake can't you think of anything original these days? Stop taking animated classics and ruining them. sincerely, anyone over 30yrs old
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 11/15/2024, 8:32 AM
"What's the point of this?"

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 8:48 AM
I love the fact that our isolated viking community is racially diverse. Seems like they are focused on the important things with this one. At least we still have the amazing animated trilogy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/15/2024, 8:55 AM
Looks good disappointed all of it be cgi crap can’t do what Jurassic park did cgi Dino’s half animatronic lazy hollywood even micheal bay used props to simulate parts of transformers arms and legs and frenzy was puppet most of time close up shots
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/15/2024, 9:00 AM
This is the FIRST ACTUAL LEAK on this site, not some made up BS rumor. Congrats. Now cite the actual source, which was r/LeaksAndRumors...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder