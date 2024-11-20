New HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Featurette Reveals First Look At Live-Action Astrid, Snotlout, And Fishlegs

Universal Pictures has released the first featurette for How to Train Your Dragon, revealing an exciting sneak peek at the live-action versions of characters including Astrid, Snotlout, and Fishlegs...

By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2024
Following yesterday's long-awaited trailer debut, Universal Pictures has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie (via Toonado.com).

As well as teasing lots of new footage from the movie, we get our first proper look at Nico Parker's Astrid, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, and Julian Dennison as Fishlegs. There's also plenty more of Chief Stoick the Vast, the role Gerard Butler reprises here after previously voicing him in the animated trilogy.

There's a great deal of excitement to see Toothless in a live-action setting and filmmaker Dean DeBlois has done what looks like a terrific job of casting this new version of the beloved story. 

The studio no doubt hopes this movie launches a new franchise and, not coincidentally, 2025 will also see the debut of the Isle of Berk land at the upcoming Epic Universe section of Universal Orlando. We'd imagine there will be some similarities between that and this upcoming remake. 

You can see new How to Train Your Dragon featurette, along with a behind-the-scenes still, below. 

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. 

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. 

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/20/2024, 5:21 PM
Kirkland Thor in the house!!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/20/2024, 5:26 PM
Im just happy Gerry B is getting work again. I just rewatched 300 and forgot how fantastic he was in that breakout role. Any so many classic lines in that film.

I think we've all kinda forgotten how good 300 was. Imma be rewatching Sin City soon.

