HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Trailer And Poster Officially Released As Live-Action Toothless Takes Center Stage

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Trailer And Poster Officially Released As Live-Action Toothless Takes Center Stage

The first trailer and poster for How to Train Your Dragon have (finally) been released by Universal Pictures and this reimagining of the DreamWorks franchise definitely does right by Toothless...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

From three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes the long-awaited live-action reimagining of the film that launched that now-iconic franchise. 

Following several leaks (both of the camera phone and HD variety), Universal Pictures has finally released the official teaser trailer and poster (via Toonado.com) for this gorgeous new take on the 2010 animated classic. 

Neither shows off too much but both sneak peeks make it clear that Toothless will look almost exactly like he did in the previous How to Train Your Dragon movies. Every studio on the planet learned from Paramount's mistake with Sonic the Hedgehog, so this is the right move even if he doesn't look as "realistic" as House of the Dragon's far scarier beasts.

The Lion King found great success in 2019 by sticking closely to the cartoon so there's no reason to suspect this won't also be a hit. Of course, just because this teaser recreates the original movie doesn't mean the rest of the story will be exactly the same.  

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. 

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. 

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (Wicked) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive). The movie is part of the Filmed For IMAX Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world. 

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. 

How to Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON's Teaser Trailer Leaks (Again) But This Time It's In Glorious HD
Related:

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON's Teaser Trailer Leaks (Again) But This Time It's In Glorious HD
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: Trailer For Upcoming Live-Action Remake LEAKS Online
Recommended For You:

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: Trailer For Upcoming Live-Action Remake LEAKS Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 3:38 PM
Where ya at @ HermanH to complain about Astrid not being played by an all white actress when she was actually voiced by a latina originally... lol or am I still blocked cus you can't handle trolling in reverse.
NateBest
NateBest - 11/19/2024, 4:38 PM
@Conquistador

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 4:46 PM
@NateBest - oh for real? You guys banned him? This was a relatively tame one compared his previous ones from other usernames. I know he blocked me at least lol.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/19/2024, 4:47 PM
@Conquistador - He's busy winning since the election.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 4:51 PM
@NateBest - Holy shit you did! That's made my day! I actually got him banned!

I'll take that win....until he pokes his head up in a week or as Badoptics #21 haha. Sorry to the alt Herman. 🤣🤣
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/19/2024, 3:40 PM
Something something race swap! Something Something Scandinavian culture! 😡😡😡
nonserviam
nonserviam - 11/19/2024, 4:04 PM
@Izaizaiza - Exactly. How dare they ride dragons, only Targaryens ride dragons!!! Grumble grumble rage....
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 11/19/2024, 4:07 PM
@Izaizaiza - the VA in the animation was a Latina. Cry more snowflake
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/19/2024, 4:59 PM
@BigPhilbowski - You did catch my sarcasm above, correct? 🤔
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/19/2024, 3:48 PM
I don't mind older movies being remade into live action versions to do something different while also trying to bring in younger audiences with a modernized version as opposed to the old one, like Lion King, or Snow White, etc. Even Lilo and Stitch came out in 2002 so over 20 years ago.

So yes, the first how to train your dragon will be 15 years old when this comes out, but the third movie just came out in 2019, so it's not like it's a long dormant franchise.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/19/2024, 3:51 PM
I also don't see the point when the designs of the dragons are literally identical to the animation. Just keep making animated movies! I'mnot saying stop making How to train your dragon movies, just keep the franchise going. I'd rather take my kids to how to train your dragon 4, than a live action recreation of the first one, when they didn't even change the designs of the dragons.

Say what you will about Lion King, at least they looked like animals and not just models taken from their animated predecessor
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 3:52 PM
Looks fine imo.

I like the grittier aesthetic and more serious tone it seems in contrast to the animation though I do worry about it going the Lion King route in which it’s more or less the same film which would be pointless imo.

However , Dean DeBlois being back in the director’s chair for this live action take does makes me think there will be more to this aswell then a “shot for shot” adaptation which hopefully is the case.

Anyway , Mason Thames seems to be doing well as Hiccup though.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/19/2024, 3:57 PM
Looks good to me!

I know some people are butthurt over a casting choice but most people aren't as sensitive as them
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/19/2024, 3:59 PM
This would be sick animated
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/19/2024, 4:39 PM
@MisterBones - 🤣🤣🤣 your idea is great and I’m looking forward to the live action version of it
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/19/2024, 4:37 PM
Like all the Disney remakes, this looks perfectly pointless.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/19/2024, 4:40 PM
They're just gonna keep pumping out these "live action" remakes until the end of time aren't they?
I've said it a million times, but it bears repeating; Hollywood is void of creativity and originality.

If they ever attempt to make a sequel, prequel, remake of my boy, I will bust some heads!

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder