HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Trailer And Poster Officially Released As Live-Action Toothless Takes Center Stage

From three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes the long-awaited live-action reimagining of the film that launched that now-iconic franchise.

Following several leaks (both of the camera phone and HD variety), Universal Pictures has finally released the official teaser trailer and poster (via Toonado.com) for this gorgeous new take on the 2010 animated classic.

Neither shows off too much but both sneak peeks make it clear that Toothless will look almost exactly like he did in the previous How to Train Your Dragon movies. Every studio on the planet learned from Paramount's mistake with Sonic the Hedgehog, so this is the right move even if he doesn't look as "realistic" as House of the Dragon's far scarier beasts.

The Lion King found great success in 2019 by sticking closely to the cartoon so there's no reason to suspect this won't also be a hit. Of course, just because this teaser recreates the original movie doesn't mean the rest of the story will be exactly the same.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (Wicked) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive). The movie is part of the Filmed For IMAX Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny.

How to Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.